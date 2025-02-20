MANTRA Chain Launches Real-World Asset Accelerator Supported by Google Cloud





HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTRA , a layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) has launched RWAccelerator - a start-up accelerator program designed to empower builders and startups with investment capital, mentors, dedicated AI support and more.

Supported by Google Cloud, the RWAccelerator program will focus on projects with a strong interest in the tokenization of real-world assets, across real estate, financial products and alternative assets.

The program was created to drive development, innovation and adoption in what is proving to be a timely moment for the space. With the World Economic Forum projecting that by 2027, 10% of the world’s GDP - approximately $10 trillion - will be stored on blockchain networks, with Real World Assets (RWAs) playing a significant role in the transformation.

Applicants to the RWAccelerator will have the choice of three themed tracks; infrastructure, tokenization and DeFi. They will undergo a robust screening process to identify innovative entrepreneurs, startups and builders for this unique opportunity.

Selected projects will receive support from the Google for Startups Cloud program that provides access to Google Cloud resources including cloud credits, technical support and workshops led by Google engineers.

MANTRA team members will be readily available to support accelerator participants. Sharing advice and support across smart contracts, tokenomics, market maker selection, listing processes, legal and compliance and more.

"This is a powerful opportunity for startups to harness cutting-edge technology and gain access to resources and mentorship,” said John Patrick Mullin, CEO of MANTRA. “With support from Google Cloud, this RWAccelerator will allow startups to reach new heights and significantly contribute to the wider Web3 community."

Joining Mullin on-stage at Consensus to announce the launch of the RWAccelerator, Richard Widdman said, “We’re excited to collaborate with MANTRA to support the next wave of innovative Web3 startups focused on tokenizing real-world assets. By providing access to Google Cloud's infrastructure and expertise, we aim to create an environment where these startups can truly thrive, experiment, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the Web3 space.”

Applications for the first intake to the RWAccelerator will be accepted starting today through March 20, 2025 at www.mantrachain.io/ecosystem/RWAccelerator. Chosen participants will be notified by April 1 and will begin the three-month program with an in-person summit in Dubai. Applications for the second intake will open March 20, 2025.

In addition to co-creating the RWAccelerator, MANTRA also added Google Cloud as a primary validator and infrastructure provider for MANTRA Chain in late 2024. Google Cloud services ensure MANTRA Chain maintains an efficient, reliable and secure blockchain infrastructure. For more information, visit mantrachain.io.

Those seeking to learn more and apply to the RWAccelerator can do so at https://www.mantrachain.io/ecosystem/RWAccelerator

About MANTRA

MANTRA is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets, capable of adherence to real world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA Chain empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced technology modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.

