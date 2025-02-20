Ethylene Oxide Global Industry Report 2025: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034 - Manufacturers, Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade, and Prices

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Oxide (EO) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world ethylene oxide market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ethylene oxide.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of ethylene oxide

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on ethylene oxide capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles ethylene oxide manufacturers in the world market

Ethylene Oxide market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global ethylene oxide market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world ethylene oxide market in 2019-2024?

What was the global ethylene oxide capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world ethylene oxide market?

What are the main regional/country ethylene oxide markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world ethylene oxide market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world ethylene oxide supply and demand?

Are there ethylene oxide projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Ethylene Oxide Properties and Uses



2. Ethylene Oxide Manufacturing Processes



3. Ethylene Oxide World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Ethylene Oxide Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Ethylene Oxide Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Ethylene Oxide Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Ethylene Oxide Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Ethylene Oxide Prices



4. Ethylene Oxide Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Ethylene Oxide European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

Belgium

France

Germany

Netherlands

Poland

Russia

Spain

Sweden

4.2. Ethylene Oxide Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

4.3. Ethylene Oxide North American Market Analysis

Countries Under Consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Ethylene Oxide Latin American Market Analysis

Countries Overviewed:

Brazil

Mexico

Venezuela

4.5. Ethylene Oxide Middle East Market Analysis

Countries Examined:

Iran

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

5. Ethylene Oxide Global Market Forecast

5.1. Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Ethylene Oxide Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Ethylene Oxide Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Ethylene Oxide Market Worldwide



7. Ethylene Oxide Feedstock Market



8. Ethylene Oxide End-use Sector

8.1. Consumption by Application

8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



