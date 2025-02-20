Surgical Sutures Market to Reach $8.8 billion, by 2032 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Surgical Sutures Market by Product (Automated Suturing Devices, Accessories, and Sutures), Material (monofilament and multifilament), Application (Cardiovascular Surgeries, General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, and Other Surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2032". The surgical sutures market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $8.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the surgical sutures market is driven by several key factors, including the rising number of surgeries worldwide, particularly in orthopedic, and cardiovascular procedures. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries has led to advancements in suture technology, such as bioactive and antibacterial sutures, boosting market demand. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic diseases requiring surgeries, contributes to market expansion. Increased healthcare spending, especially in emerging economies, and the rise in healthcare infrastructure further drive market growth. Technological innovations and the preference for absorbable sutures also play a significant role.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.9 billion Market Size in 2035 $8.8 billion CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 512 Segments covered Product, Material, Application, And Region, and Region Drivers Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising in Geriatric Population

Developing Healthcare infrastructure Opportunities Technological Advancement in Surgical Sutures Restraint Risk of Infection

Availability Of Alternate Wound Closure Technique

The sutures segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By product, the suture segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four fifth of the surgical sutures market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of surgical procedures across various medical specialties has driven demand for sutures. With more surgeries being performed, there is a corresponding rise in the need for reliable and effective suturing materials to ensure proper wound closure. Innovations in suture materials, such as the development of absorbable sutures, antibacterial coatings, and bioactive sutures, have enhanced their performance and safety. These advancements make sutures more appealing to surgeons, leading to increased adoption and higher revenue generation.

The multifilament segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By material, the multifilament segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the Surgical Sutures market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Multifilament sutures, composed of multiple strands, offer greater tensile strength and flexibility compared to their monofilament counterparts. This strength allows them to withstand the mechanical stresses during surgical procedures, making them a preferred choice for various applications, including those requiring higher durability.

The general surgeries segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By applications, the general surgeries segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one fourth of the Surgical Sutures market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. General surgeries encompass a broad range of routine and essential procedures such as appendectomies, hernia repairs, and gastrointestinal surgeries. These procedures are performed frequently in hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide, leading to a consistent and large-scale demand for sutures. The volume of these surgeries significantly contributes to the revenue generated by this subsegment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

North America dominated the market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the Surgical Sutures market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that the region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, along with a high volume of surgical procedures driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, obesity, and cancer. Additionally, the aging population in North America further boosts the demand for surgeries, increasing the need for sutures. The widespread adoption of advanced surgical techniques, including minimally invasive and robotic surgeries, also contributes to the rising demand for specialized sutures.

The presence of key market players and ongoing technological advancements in suture materials, such as absorbable and antimicrobial sutures, has solidified North America's leading position in the market. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in healthcare spending, and greater access to surgical care in these regions are significantly driving the demand for surgical sutures. Additionally, the growing medical tourism industry in countries like India and Thailand, which attract patients seeking affordable surgeries, is further propelling the market.

Leading Market Players: -

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Demetech Corporation

Healthium Medtech

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc.

Peters Surgical

W. L. Gore And Associates, Inc

Atramat, Corza Medical

Internacional Farmacutica S.A . de C.V.

Advanced medtech solutions pvt. ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Surgical Sutures market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

