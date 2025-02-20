LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Fourth quarter revenue of $3.4 billion ; annual revenue of $14.4 billion

Fourth quarter organic revenue for parts and services decreased 3.6% ; annual decreased 2.2%

Fourth quarter diluted EPS 2 of $0.60 ; fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS 1,2 of $0.80

Annual diluted EPS 2 of $2.62 ; annual adjusted diluted EPS 1,2 of $3.48

Annual operating cash flow of $1.1 billion ; free cash flow 1 of $0.8 billion

Repurchased $80 million of LKQ shares in the fourth quarter of 2024

Exceeded commitment of returning 50% FCF to shareholders by returning over 80% in 2024 through share repurchases ( $360 million ) and cash dividends ( $318 million )

2025 outlook provided

ANTIOCH, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. “The LKQ team focused on our core strengths to manage difficult market conditions in 2024 and position the Company for greater success in the future. I am proud of the team’s strong finish. Specifically, our Europe segment achieved an EBITDA margin of 10.1% in the quarter, which is a record for the segment in the fourth quarter. This was the third consecutive quarter the Europe segment attained double-digit EBITDA margins, and the Europe segment achieved its highest level of EBITDA dollars for a full year in 2024,” stated Justin Jude, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to emphasize portfolio simplification, operational excellence and profitable growth to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.4 billion, a decrease of 4.1% compared to $3.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Parts and services organic revenue decreased 3.6% (4.5% decrease on a per day basis), the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures decreased revenue by 0.7%, and foreign exchange rates decreased revenue by 0.3% year over year, for a total parts and services revenue decrease of 4.5%. Other revenue grew 6.2% primarily due to higher commodities volumes, partially offset by lower scrap steel prices relative to the same period in 2023.

Net income2 for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $156 million compared to $184 million for the same period of 2023. Diluted earnings per share2 was $0.60 compared to $0.69 for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 13.0%.

On an adjusted basis, net income1,2 in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $207 million compared to $226 million for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 8.4%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1,2 was $0.80 compared to $0.84 for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 4.8%.

Revenue for the full year of 2024 was $14.4 billion, an increase of 3.5% compared to $13.9 billion for the full year of 2023. Parts and services organic revenue decreased 2.2% (2.8% decrease on a per day basis), the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures increased revenue by 6.3%, and foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 0.1% year over year, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 4.1%. Other revenue fell 7.8% primarily due to lower commodities prices and volumes relative to 2023.

Net income2 for the full year of 2024 was $690 million compared to $942 million for the same period of 2023. Diluted earnings per share2 was $2.62 compared to $3.51 for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 25.4%.

On an adjusted basis, net income1,2 for the full year of 2024 was $918 million compared to $1,027 million for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 10.6%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1,2 was $3.48 compared to $3.83 for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 9.1%.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow1 were $1.1 billion and $0.8 billion, respectively, for the full year of 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the balance sheet reflected total debt of $4.2 billion and total leverage, as defined in our credit facility, was 2.3x EBITDA.

Stock Repurchase and Dividend Programs

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company returned over $150 million to its shareholders by investing approximately $80 million to repurchase 2.1 million shares of its common stock and distributing $78 million in cash dividends. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company returned $678 million to its shareholders by investing approximately $360 million to repurchase 8.6 million shares of its common stock and distributing $318 million in cash dividends. Since initiating the stock repurchase program in late October 2018, the Company has repurchased approximately 65 million shares for a total of $2.8 billion through December 31, 2024. An aggregate balance of $1.7 billion remains for potential additional repurchases through October 25, 2026. On February 18, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, payable on March 27, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2025.

Other Events

On December 11, 2024, the Company announced the appointment of independent director James S. Metcalf to its Board of Directors. On February 6, 2025, the Company announced the appointment of two additional independent directors, Sue Gove and Michael Powell, to its Board of Directors and the formation of a Finance Committee, which will make recommendations to the Board relating to the Company’s capital allocation strategy and business portfolio.

The Company has also announced that Blythe McGarvie and Dominick Zarcone have decided not to stand for re-election and will retire from the Board of Directors when their terms expire in connection with the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting.

2025 Outlook

“Our 2025 guidance reflects expectations that are aligned with current market conditions as we continue to drive our operational excellence and lean management initiatives in the midst of the industry recovery. As I discussed at our investor day last September, we are committed to delivering above market revenue growth, margin improvement, strong free cash flow generation and returns on invested capital over the long term,” stated Rick Galloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

For 2025, management is anticipating the following outlook as set forth below:

2025 Full Year Outlook Organic revenue growth for parts and services 0% to 2% Diluted EPS2 $2.91 to $3.21 Adjusted diluted EPS1,2 $3.40 to $3.70 Operating cash flow $1.075 to $1.275 billion Free cash flow1 $0.75 to $0.90 billion



Our outlook for the full year 2025 is based on current conditions, recent trends and our expectations, and assumes a global effective tax rate of 27.0% and the prices of scrap and precious metals hold near the fourth quarter of 2024 average. We have applied foreign currency exchange rates near recent average levels, including $1.04, $1.25 and $0.70 for the euro, pound sterling and Canadian dollar, respectively, for the year. Changes in these conditions may impact our ability to achieve the estimates. Adjusted figures exclude (to the extent applicable) the impact of restructuring and transaction related expenses; amortization expense related to acquired intangibles; excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments; losses on debt extinguishment; impairment charges; and gains and losses related to acquisitions or divestitures (including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains (and management’s presentation on the related investor conference call will refer to) non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Included with this release are reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the table accompanying this release that reconciles the actual or forecasted U.S. GAAP measure to the actual or forecasted adjusted measure, which is non-GAAP.

(2) References in this release to Net income and Diluted earnings per share, and the corresponding adjusted figures, reflect amounts from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.

LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % of Revenue (1) % of Revenue (1) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 3,357 100.0 % $ 3,501 100.0 % $ (144 ) (4.1) % Cost of goods sold 2,032 60.5 % 2,102 60.0 % (70 ) (3.3) % Gross margin 1,325 39.5 % 1,399 40.0 % (74 ) (5.3) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 925 27.6 % 1,022 29.1 % (97 ) (9.5) % Restructuring and transaction related expenses 36 1.1 % 12 0.4 % 24 n/m Depreciation and amortization 93 2.8 % 88 2.5 % 5 5.7 % Operating income 271 8.1 % 277 7.9 % (6 ) (2.2) % Other expense (income): Interest expense 66 2.0 % 64 1.8 % 2 3.1 % Interest income and other income, net (4 ) (0.1) % (9 ) (0.2) % 5 (55.6) % Total other expense, net 62 1.9 % 55 1.6 % 7 12.7 % Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 209 6.2 % 222 6.3 % (13 ) (5.9) % Provision for income taxes 57 1.7 % 43 1.2 % 14 32.6 % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 5 0.2 % 6 0.2 % (1 ) (16.7) % Income from continuing operations 157 4.7 % 185 5.3 % (28 ) (15.1) % Net loss from discontinued operations — — % (7 ) (0.2) % 7 n/m Net income 157 4.7 % 178 5.1 % (21 ) (11.8) % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 — % 1 — % — — % Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 156 4.6 % $ 177 5.0 % $ (21 ) (11.9) % Basic earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ (0.09 ) (13.0) % Net loss from discontinued operations — (0.03 ) 0.03 n/m Net income 0.60 0.66 (0.06 ) (9.1) % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — — — % Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ (0.06 ) (9.1) % Diluted earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ (0.09 ) (13.0) % Net loss from discontinued operations — (0.03 ) 0.03 n/m Net income 0.60 0.66 (0.06 ) (9.1) % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — — — % Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ (0.06 ) (9.1) % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 259.6 267.6 (8.0 ) (3.0) % Diluted 259.9 268.1 (8.2 ) (3.1) % (1) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In millions, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % of Revenue (2) % of Revenue (2) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 14,355 100.0 % $ 13,866 100.0 % $ 489 3.5 % Cost of goods sold 8,744 60.9 % 8,291 59.8 % 453 5.5 % Gross margin 5,611 39.1 % 5,575 40.2 % 36 0.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,916 27.3 % 3,870 27.9 % 46 1.2 % Restructuring and transaction related expenses 135 0.9 % 65 0.5 % 70 n/m Depreciation and amortization 361 2.5 % 283 2.0 % 78 27.6 % Operating income 1,199 8.4 % 1,357 9.8 % (158 ) (11.6) % Other expense (income): Interest expense 262 1.8 % 214 1.5 % 48 22.4 % Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related (1) — — % (49 ) (0.4) % 49 n/m Interest income and other income, net (21 ) (0.1) % (43 ) (0.3) % 22 (51.2) % Total other expense, net 241 1.7 % 122 0.9 % 119 97.5 % Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 958 6.7 % 1,235 8.9 % (277 ) (22.4) % Provision for income taxes 273 1.9 % 306 2.2 % (33 ) (10.8) % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 8 0.1 % 15 0.1 % (7 ) (46.7) % Income from continuing operations 693 4.8 % 944 6.8 % (251 ) (26.6) % Net loss from discontinued operations — — % (6 ) — % 6 n/m Net income 693 4.8 % 938 6.8 % (245 ) (26.1) % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 3 — % 2 — % 1 50.0 % Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 690 4.8 % $ 936 6.7 % $ (246 ) (26.3) % Basic earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 2.63 $ 3.53 $ (0.90 ) (25.5) % Net loss from discontinued operations — (0.02 ) 0.02 n/m Net income 2.63 3.51 (0.88 ) (25.1) % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 0.01 0.01 — — % Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 2.62 $ 3.50 $ (0.88 ) (25.1) % Diluted earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 2.63 $ 3.52 $ (0.89 ) (25.3) % Net loss from discontinued operations — (0.02 ) 0.02 n/m Net income 2.63 3.50 (0.87 ) (24.9) % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 0.01 0.01 — — % Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 2.62 $ 3.49 $ (0.87 ) (24.9) % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 263.6 267.6 (4.0 ) (1.5) % Diluted 263.9 268.3 (4.4 ) (1.6) % (1) Related to the Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select") acquisition. (2) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except per share data)

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 234 $ 299 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 1,122 1,165 Inventories 3,220 3,121 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 330 283 Total current assets 4,906 4,868 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,517 1,516 Operating lease assets, net 1,388 1,336 Goodwill 5,448 5,600 Other intangibles, net 1,150 1,313 Equity method investments 169 159 Other noncurrent assets 377 287 Total assets $ 14,955 $ 15,079 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,801 $ 1,648 Accrued expenses: Accrued payroll-related liabilities 214 260 Refund liability 126 132 Other accrued expenses 352 309 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 237 224 Current portion of long-term obligations 38 596 Other current liabilities 94 149 Total current liabilities 2,862 3,318 Long-term operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 1,207 1,163 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 4,127 3,655 Deferred income taxes 386 448 Other noncurrent liabilities 341 314 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000.0 shares authorized, 323.6 shares issued and 259.1 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024; 323.1 shares issued and 267.2 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,556 1,538 Retained earnings 7,662 7,290 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (417 ) (240 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 64.5 shares at December 31, 2024 and 55.9 shares at December 31, 2023 (2,787 ) (2,424 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 6,017 6,167 Noncontrolling interest 15 14 Total stockholders’ equity 6,032 6,181 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,955 $ 15,079





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 693 $ 938 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 406 319 Stock-based compensation expense 30 40 Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related — (49 ) Deferred income taxes (34 ) 13 Other 83 18 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables (2 ) 5 Inventories (253 ) 71 Other assets (59 ) (23 ) Prepaid income taxes/income taxes payable (15 ) (12 ) Accounts payable 251 (5 ) Other liabilities 17 37 Operating lease assets and liabilities 4 4 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,121 1,356 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (311 ) (358 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (49 ) (2,225 ) Proceeds from disposals of businesses, net of divested cash (11 ) 110 Proceeds from settlement of foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related — 49 Other investing activities, net (35 ) (18 ) Net cash used in investing activities (406 ) (2,442 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 1,312 2,186 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (1,553 ) (3,074 ) Borrowings under term loans — 1,031 Repayments of other debt, net (45 ) (32 ) Proceeds from issuance of U.S. Notes (2028/33), net of unamortized bond discount — 1,394 Proceeds from issuance of Euro Notes (2031), net of unamortized bond discount 816 — Repayment of Euro Notes (2024) (547 ) — Dividends paid to LKQ stockholders (318 ) (302 ) Purchase of treasury stock (360 ) (38 ) Other financing activities, net (51 ) (63 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (746 ) 1,102 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (29 ) 5 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (60 ) 21 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 299 278 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period (1) $ 239 $ 299





(1) For the period ended December 31, 2024, includes $5 million of restricted cash included in Other noncurrent assets on the Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets.

The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Three Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Wholesale - North America $ 1,296 $ 1,393 $ (97 ) (6.9) % Europe 1,507 1,541 (34 ) (2.2) % Specialty 349 371 (22 ) (5.9) % Self Service 52 51 1 — % Parts and services 3,204 3,356 (152 ) (4.5) % Wholesale - North America 70 73 (3 ) (4.1) % Europe 4 5 (1 ) — % Self Service 79 67 12 17.4 % Other 153 145 8 6.2 % Total revenue $ 3,357 $ 3,501 $ (144 ) (4.1) %

Revenue changes by category for the three months ended December 31, 2024 vs. 2023:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic (1) Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign Exchange Total Change (2) Wholesale - North America (7.2) % 0.7 % (0.4) % (6.9) % Europe 0.1 % (2.1) % (0.2) % (2.2) % Specialty (5.8) % — % (0.2) % (5.9) % Self Service — % — % — % — % Parts and services (3.6) % (0.7) % (0.3) % (4.5) % Wholesale - North America (4.3) % — % 0.2 % (4.1) % Europe 0.6 % (0.4) % (0.2) % — % Self Service 17.4 % — % — % 17.4 % Other 6.1 % — % 0.1 % 6.2 % Total revenue (3.2) % (0.6) % (0.3) % (4.1) %





(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at different exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully. (2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.

The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Wholesale - North America $ 5,465 $ 4,974 $ 491 9.9 % Europe 6,386 6,303 83 1.3 % Specialty 1,654 1,665 (11 ) (0.7) % Self Service 213 232 (19 ) (8.4) % Parts and services 13,718 13,174 544 4.1 % Wholesale - North America 297 307 (10 ) (3.4) % Europe 21 20 1 13.1 % Self Service 319 365 (46 ) (12.7) % Other 637 692 (55 ) (7.8) % Total revenue $ 14,355 $ 13,866 $ 489 3.5 %

Revenue changes by category for the year ended December 31, 2024 vs. 2023:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic (1) Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign Exchange Total Change (2) Wholesale - North America (5.6) % 15.7 % (0.2) % 9.9 % Europe 1.2 % (0.2) % 0.3 % 1.3 % Specialty (4.5) % 4.0 % (0.1) % (0.7) % Self Service (8.4) % — % — % (8.4) % Parts and services (2.2) % 6.3 % 0.1 % 4.1 % Wholesale - North America (3.9) % 0.5 % — % (3.4) % Europe 12.6 % (0.2) % 0.6 % 13.1 % Self Service (12.7) % — % — % (12.7) % Other (8.1) % 0.2 % — % (7.8) % Total revenue (2.5) % 6.0 % 0.1 % 3.5 %





(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at different exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully. (2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.

The following unaudited table reconciles revenue and revenue growth for parts & services and total revenue to constant currency revenue and revenue growth for the same measures:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 (In millions) Consolidated Europe Consolidated Europe Parts & Services Revenue as reported $ 3,204 $ 1,507 $ 13,718 $ 6,386 Less: Currency impact (9 ) (3 ) 9 20 Revenue at constant currency $ 3,213 $ 1,510 $ 13,709 $ 6,366 Total Revenue as reported $ 3,357 $ 14,355 Less: Currency impact (9 ) 9 Revenue at constant currency $ 3,366 $ 14,346





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Consolidated Europe Consolidated Europe Parts & Services Revenue growth as reported (4.5) % (2.2) % 4.1 % 1.3 % Less: Currency impact (0.3) % (0.2) % 0.1 % 0.3 % Revenue growth at constant currency (4.2) % (2.0) % 4.0 % 1.0 % Total Revenue growth as reported (4.1) % 3.5 % Less: Currency impact (0.3) % 0.1 % Revenue growth at constant currency (3.8) % 3.4 %

We have presented our revenue and the growth rate on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency revenue information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our growth, consistent with how we evaluate our performance, as this statistic removes the translation impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which are outside of our control and do not reflect our operational performance. Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating prior year revenue in local currency using the current year's currency conversion rate. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our use of this term may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by other issuers due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation. In addition, not all companies that report revenue growth on a constant currency basis calculate such measure in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table compares revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions) % of Revenue % of Revenue % of Revenue % of Revenue Revenue Wholesale - North America $ 1,366 $ 1,467 $ 5,763 $ 5,282 Europe 1,511 1,546 6,407 6,323 Specialty 349 371 1,657 1,668 Self Service 131 118 532 597 Eliminations — (1 ) (4 ) (4 ) Total revenue $ 3,357 $ 3,501 $ 14,355 $ 13,866 Segment EBITDA Wholesale - North America $ 231 16.8 % $ 239 16.3 % $ 959 16.6 % $ 975 18.5 % Europe 152 10.1 % 129 8.3 % 634 9.9 % 614 9.7 % Specialty 14 4.1 % 21 5.7 % 113 6.8 % 134 8.0 % Self Service 11 8.3 % 7 6.0 % 50 9.3 % 36 6.0 % Total Segment EBITDA $ 408 12.1 % $ 396 11.3 % $ 1,756 12.2 % $ 1,759 12.7 %

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as Net Income excluding net income and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest; income and loss from discontinued operations; depreciation; amortization; interest; gains and losses on debt extinguishment; income tax expense; restructuring and transaction related expenses; change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures; equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries; equity investment fair value adjustments; impairment charges; and direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict. Our chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. The CODM uses Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. We also consider Segment EBITDA to be a useful financial measure in evaluating our operating performance, as it provides investors, securities analysts and other interested parties with supplemental information regarding the underlying trends in our ongoing operations. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment's percentage of consolidated revenue. Refer to the table on the following page for a reconciliation of net income to Segment EBITDA.

The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income to Segment EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 157 $ 178 $ 693 $ 938 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 1 3 2 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 156 177 690 936 Less: net loss from discontinued operations — (7 ) — (6 ) Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 156 184 690 942 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 106 100 406 319 Interest expense, net of interest income 58 58 243 186 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 1 Provision for income taxes 57 43 273 306 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (5 ) (6 ) (8 ) (15 ) Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related (1) — — — (49 ) Equity investment fair value adjustments — 1 2 2 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 36 12 135 65 Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold — 2 15 4 Losses (gains) on previously held equity interests — 1 — (3 ) Impairment of net assets held for sale — 1 — 1 Segment EBITDA $ 408 $ 396 $ 1,756 $ 1,759 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders as a percentage of revenue 4.6 % 5.3 % 4.8 % 6.8 % Segment EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 12.1 % 11.3 % 12.2 % 12.7 % (1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition.

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. See paragraph under the previous table (revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment) for details on the calculation of Segment EBITDA.

Segment EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Segment EBITDA information calculate Segment EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, respectively:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 157 $ 178 $ 693 $ 938 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 1 3 2 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 156 177 690 936 Less: net loss from discontinued operations — (7 ) — (6 ) Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 156 184 690 942 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 38 38 149 95 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 36 12 135 65 Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold — 2 15 4 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 1 Pre-acquisition interest expense, net of interest income (1) — — — 15 Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related (1) — — — (49 ) Losses (gains) on previously held equity interests — 1 — (3 ) Impairment of net assets held for sale — 1 — 1 Excess tax benefit from stock-based payments — — (1 ) (3 ) Tax effect of adjustments (23 ) (12 ) (70 ) (41 ) Adjusted net income (2) $ 207 $ 226 $ 918 $ 1,027 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 259.9 268.1 263.9 268.3 Diluted earnings per share: Reported (2) $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ 2.62 $ 3.51 Adjusted (2) $ 0.80 $ 0.84 $ 3.48 $ 3.83 (1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition. (2) Figures are for continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.

We have presented Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share as we believe these measures are useful for evaluating the core operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share adjusted to eliminate the impact of net income and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, income and loss from discontinued operations, restructuring and transaction related expenses, amortization expense related to all acquired intangible assets, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures, impairment charges, direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict, interest and financing costs related to the Uni-Select transaction prior to closing, excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments and any tax effect of these adjustments. The tax effect of these adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the applicable period or for certain discrete items the specific tax expense or benefit for the adjustment. Given the variability and volatility of the amount of related transactions in a particular period, management believes that these costs are not core operating expenses and should be adjusted in our calculation of Adjusted Net Income. Our adjustment of the amortization of all acquisition-related intangible assets does not exclude the amortization of other assets, which represents expense that is directly attributable to ongoing operations. Management believes that the adjustment relating to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. The acquired intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets. These financial measures are used by management in its decision making and overall evaluation of our operating performance and are included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share should not be construed as alternatives to Net Income or Diluted Earnings per Share as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report measures similar to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share calculate such measures in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Forecasted Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, respectively:

Forecasted Fiscal Year 2025 (In millions, except per share data) Minimum Outlook Maximum Outlook Net income (1) $ 755 $ 833 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 142 142 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 34 34 Tax effect of adjustments (48 ) (48 ) Adjusted net income (1) $ 883 $ 961 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 259.6 259.6 Diluted earnings per share: Reported (1) $ 2.91 $ 3.21 Adjusted (1) $ 3.40 $ 3.70 (1) Actuals and outlook figures are for continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.

We have presented forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share in our financial outlook. Refer to the discussion of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures. In the calculation of forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, we included estimates of net income, amortization of acquired intangibles for the full fiscal year 2025, restructuring expenses under previously announced plans, and the related tax effect.

The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow:

Forecasted Fiscal Year 2025 (In millions) Minimum Outlook Maximum Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,075 $ 1,275 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 325 375 Free cash flow $ 750 $ 900

We have presented forecasted free cash flow in our financial outlook. Refer to the paragraph above for details on the calculation of free cash flow.

The following unaudited tables reconciles Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,121 $ 1,356 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 311 358 Free cash flow $ 810 $ 998





Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Net income $ 693 $ 938 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 3 2 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 690 936 Less: net loss from discontinued operations — (6 ) Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 690 942 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 406 319 Interest expense, net of interest income 243 186 Loss on debt extinguishment — 1 Provision for income taxes 273 306 Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related (1) — (49 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,612 $ 1,705 (1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition.

We have presented free cash flow solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our liquidity. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides insight into our liquidity and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements, make strategic acquisitions, pay dividends and repurchase stock. We believe free cash flow is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the liquidity of other companies, many of which present free cash flow when reporting their results. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report free cash flow information calculate free cash flow in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for liquidity relative to other companies.

We also evaluate our free cash flow by measuring the conversion of Adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow. For the denominator of our conversion ratio, we calculate Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income excluding net income and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, income and loss from discontinued operations, depreciation, amortization, interest, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, income tax expense, gains and losses on the disposal of businesses, and other unusual income and expense items that affect investing or financing cash flows. We exclude gains and losses on the disposal of businesses as the proceeds are included in investing cash flows, which is outside of free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Adjusted EBITDA information calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.