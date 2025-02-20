FTAI Aviation Audit Committee Completes Independent Review, Expects to File 10-K Timely

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (“FTAI” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors’ Audit Committee has completed its review, conducted by independent legal and forensic accounting advisors, into assertions made by certain short seller reports in January 2025 and determined that the allegations made against the Company are without merit. The Company expects to file its Form 10-K timely.

Paul R. Goodwin, Chair of the Audit Committee, commented, “After a thorough and comprehensive review with the support of our independent legal and forensic accounting advisors, we have determined that the assertions made in the short seller reports are unsupported and have no merit. The Audit Committee and full Board continue to take seriously our responsibility to FTAI shareholders to maintain high standards of corporate governance and internal compliance and financial reporting controls, as well as transparent and timely disclosure.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

As previously disclosed, the Company plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after the closing of Nasdaq on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link

https://register.vevent.com/register/BId401ec69ff8f491fb21444c5bbd87f54/. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/.

ABOUT FTAI AVIATION

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

