Australia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing and Upcoming White-floor Space, Current IT Load Capacity, Future Capacity Additions 2024-2028

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sydney dominates the upcoming data center market in Australia, accounting for nearly 50% of the total power capacity. After Sydney, Melbourne holds a significant share of both upcoming and existing data center capacity.
The upcoming data center capacity in Australia is expected to be twice the existing capacity. Land acquisition for upcoming data centers is highest in Sydney, further increasing its market share
Key Market Highlights
- Detailed Analysis of 143 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 32 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Hobart, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralagon.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (143 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (32 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
The major operators/investors covered in this Australia Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Digital Realty
- (New Era Technology) Intervolve
- 5G Networks
- AAPT (TPG Telecom)
- AirTrunk
- Amazon Web Service (AWS)
- Amber Infrastructure Group
- CDC Data Centres
- Colocity
- DC Alliance
- DC Two
- DC West
- DCI Data Centers
- Digital Sense
- DXN
- Edge Centres
- Equinix & PGIM
- Fujitsu
- Geraldton Data Centre
- Global Switch
- Gold Coast Data Centre
- Goodman
- GreenSquareDC
- Integer DC
- Interactive
- Internode Pty Ltd
- iseek
- Keppel DC REIT
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- Macquarie Data Centres
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- Markham Real Estate Partners
- Micron21
- Microsoft
- NEXTDC
- OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
- On Q Communications
- Over the wire
- PIPE Networks,
- Polaris
- Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stockland
- Supernode
- Syncom
- Telstra (Centuria REIT)
- Trifalga
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verizon
- Vocus
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3ymew
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.