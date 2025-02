Australia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing and Upcoming White-floor Space, Current IT Load Capacity, Future Capacity Additions 2024-2028

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sydney dominates the upcoming data center market in Australia, accounting for nearly 50% of the total power capacity. After Sydney, Melbourne holds a significant share of both upcoming and existing data center capacity.

The upcoming data center capacity in Australia is expected to be twice the existing capacity. Land acquisition for upcoming data centers is highest in Sydney, further increasing its market share

Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 143 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 32 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Hobart, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralagon.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (143 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (32 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



The major operators/investors covered in this Australia Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Digital Realty

(New Era Technology) Intervolve

5G Networks

AAPT (TPG Telecom)

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

Amber Infrastructure Group

CDC Data Centres

Colocity

DC Alliance

DC Two

DC West

DCI Data Centers

Digital Sense

DXN

Edge Centres

Equinix & PGIM

Fujitsu

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

GreenSquareDC

Integer DC

Interactive

Internode Pty Ltd

iseek

Keppel DC REIT

Leading Edge Data Centres

Macquarie Data Centres

Macquarie Telecom Group

Markham Real Estate Partners

Micron21

Microsoft

NEXTDC

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

Over the wire

PIPE Networks,

Polaris

Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN

STACK Infrastructure

Stockland

Supernode

Syncom

Telstra (Centuria REIT)

Trifalga

Vantage Data Centers

Verizon

Vocus

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3ymew

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.