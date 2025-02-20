Indonesia Existing and Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: White-floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing, and Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2024-2028

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Upcoming data center investments in Indonesia are expected to exceed $10 billion upon full build-out, signaling strong market growth.Batam is emerging as a key data center market in Indonesia, ranking second to Jakarta, with nearly 10% of the total power capacity.Tax incentives and lower energy costs make Indonesia a prime destination for data center investments.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 80 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 30 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Jakarta, West java, Kuningan, Banten, East java etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (80 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (30 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



The major operators/investors covered in this Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)

BDx Indonesia

Bitera Data Center

Biznet

BW Digital

Cyber Data International

Datacom Group Ltd

DCI Indonesia

Digital Edge

DTP

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Edgnex

Elitery Data Center

Equinix

Gaw Capital

Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)

Huawei

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land

Keppel DC REIT

LG CNS and PT SMPlus Digital Investment (LG Sinar Mas )

Metta DC

Minoro Energei

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power

Nex

NTT Global Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

Space DC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telkom Indonesia

