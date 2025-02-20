Indonesia Existing and Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: White-floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing, and Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2024-2028

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Upcoming data center investments in Indonesia are expected to exceed $10 billion upon full build-out, signaling strong market growth.Batam is emerging as a key data center market in Indonesia, ranking second to Jakarta, with nearly 10% of the total power capacity.Tax incentives and lower energy costs make Indonesia a prime destination for data center investments.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 80 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 30 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Jakarta, West java, Kuningan, Banten, East java etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (80 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (30 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)
- BDx Indonesia
- Bitera Data Center
- Biznet
- BW Digital
- Cyber Data International
- Datacom Group Ltd
- DCI Indonesia
- Digital Edge
- DTP
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Edgnex
- Elitery Data Center
- Equinix
- Gaw Capital
- Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)
- Huawei
- Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx
- Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)
- K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land
- Keppel DC REIT
- LG CNS and PT SMPlus Digital Investment (LG Sinar Mas )
- Metta DC
- Minoro Energei
- Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)
- NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power
- Nex
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Princeton Digital Group
- Pure Data Centres
- SEAX Indonesia Pratama
- Space DC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telkom Indonesia
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqp6rf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.