PVC Pipes Market To Reach USD 107.92 Billion by 2032, Growing at CAGR 7.01%: | Finolex Industries Ltd, Polypipe PLC, Avient Corporation

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, PVC Pipes Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the PVC Pipes Market, valued at USD 58.65 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 107.92 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong CAGR of 7.01 % from 2024 to 2032.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipe is the white piping commonly utilized in plumbing applications. Affordable and versatile with several different fittings and sizes available, PVC is great for too hot and cold-water applications. PVC pipes are generally categorized into four types PVC-U unplasticized PVC), C-PVC (chlorinated PVC), PVC-O (molecular-oriented PVC), and modified PVC. Besides sharing many of the same properties, each type of PVC has its advantages for different applications.

Key Industry Insights

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Clean Water Supply to Boost the Market Growth:

The PVC pipes have been widely used in water plumbing and pipes. It is the largest industry in PVC applications by quantity and weight mass. The PVC pipes were first used in the management of water and were further integrated into modern society and infrastructure. PVC pipes are available in various dimensions, lengths, and sizes. The pipes are used to supply water in different areas like buildings, industries, facilities, and equipment, these factors drive the growth of the market.

Rising demand for pipes in the building & construction, and irrigation industries is the key factor in boosting the market growth in the coming years. In the construction industry, the adoption of PVC pipes is increasing, and it's a perfect substitute for metal & concrete pipes.

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices:

The PVC pipe depends a lot more on a petroleum-based product polyvinyl chloride resin. Volatile crude oil prices greatly affect the cost of crude materials, affecting overall manufacturing expenses. Geophysical stress, cutting production by OPEC, and unexpected global demand further increased the price rapidly rash. This uncertainty forces manufacturers to either absorb costs or pass consumers, which can affect market competition and profitability. This barrier continuously limits the capacity of small and medium enterprises to scale margins or maintain margins.





Opportunities

Rising Demand for Sustainable Infrastructure:

The global push for smart cities and permanent water management provides a significant growth route for PVC pipes. Their mild nature, durability, and cost-evidence make them ideal for water distribution and applications in sewage systems. Developing economies in Asia-Pacific and Africa are investing heavily in infrastructure, demanding driving. Additionally, environmentally friendly PVC presents opportunities to meet stability standards by expanding their market access to progress manufacturers in yogas and recycling technologies.





Challenges

Environmental and Health Concerns:

PVCs increase concerns due to the release of harmful chemicals such as the production and disposal of toxic emissions and dioxins during inflammation. Additionally, regulatory structures promoting environmentally friendly materials create obstacles for PVC pipe manufacturers. Governments and environmental agencies are rapidly insisting on recycled and biodegradable options. To remain obedient, manufacturers must invest in cleaner production technologies and recycling initiatives, adding complexity and costs to operations.





Key Players to Watch

Finolex Industries Ltd (India)

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (US)

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

Polypipe PLC (UK)

National Pipe and Plastics Inc. (US)

Avient Corporation (US)

Astral Polytechnik Limited (India)

PMC Specialties Group (US)

Westlake Chemical Corporation (US)

Chemplast Sanmar Limited (India)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Aliaxis Group S.A. (Belgium)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Other Active Players

Recent Development

In August 2024, Aliaxis SA, a world leader in enabling access to water and energy through innovative fluid management solutions, announced that it had closed the deal to acquire the manufacturing assets of Johnson Controls’ CPVC pipe and fittings business for residential and light commercial sprinkler systems.

Aliaxis SA, a world leader in enabling access to water and energy through innovative fluid management solutions, announced that it had closed the deal to acquire the manufacturing assets of Johnson Controls’ CPVC pipe and fittings business for residential and light commercial sprinkler systems. In March 2024, Apollo Pipes Ltd, a part of the APL Apollo group, acquired a 53.57% majority stake in Kisan Mouldings Ltd (KML) for ₹118.40 crore. The acquisition, announced in an exchange filing on Tuesday, was accomplished through a preferential issue of 6,40,00,000 equity shares, each priced at ₹18.50 with a face value of ₹10. This capital infusion resulted in Kisan Mouldings becoming a subsidiary of Apollo Pipes. The strategic move was aimed at strengthening Apollo Pipes' position in the PVC pipes and fittings sector.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Type

Plasticized

Unplasticized

Chlorinated

Other

By Material

Stabilizer

PVC Resin

Plasticizers

Pigment base

Lubricant

Other

By Application

Sewerage

Water Supply

Plumbing

Oil and Gas

Irrigation

Others

By End Users

Agriculture

Telecommunication

Building & Construction

Others

By Region:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the global PVC pipes market due to rapid urbanization, growing population, and infrastructure development in major economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. In India and China's "New Urbanization Scheme", a government-led initiative is demanding a reliable piping solution for water distribution, hygiene, and irrigation systems.

The rapidly growing agricultural sector in these areas supports adopting PVC pipes for efficient water management and irrigation. Price-effective production, availability of raw materials, and the presence of large manufacturing hubs move forward market dominance. The area's focus on modernizing residential and commercial infrastructure aligns with a growing trend of durable and light materials, causing PVC pipe to become a favorite option. The dynamic manufacturing sector of the United States-Pacific combined with rising public and private investments is expected to maintain its market leadership.

Comprehensive Offerings:

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Contents of PVC Pipes Market:

Executive Summary In the market research report, the executive summary highlights the most critical market findings, including key trends and actionable insights, offering clients a snapshot of the report’s core takeaways. Market Landscape This section is crafted to include a detailed analysis of PVC Pipes Market Dynamics, Growth Trends, And Regulatory Frameworks. Tools like PESTEL Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and Investment Pockets are employed to present a thorough market outlook and future growth projections. PVC Pipes Market Competitive Analysis The competitive analysis examines the Key Players, Their Positioning, Strengths, And Opportunities. By mapping competition, we provide actionable intelligence for clients to strategize effectively. PVC Pipes Market Segmentation Analysis In segmentation, we break down the market into Key and Sub-Segments, focusing on their growth potential, demand patterns, and overall market contribution. Regional Analysis Through in-depth global, regional, and country-level insights, we analyze key growth drivers and challenges specific to each geography. PVC Pipes Market Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion The concluding section consolidates the findings, offering strategic recommendations and emphasizing practical, client-centric strategies to navigate market complexities. Thematic Research Methodology Leveraging primary and secondary research, we ensure data authenticity and reliability. Our reports follow the MORE Principle: Magnifying Insights : Delivering accurate and detailed research findings.

: Delivering accurate and detailed research findings. Optimizing Strategies : Customizing strategies for client needs.

: Customizing strategies for client needs. Refining Solutions : Continuously enhancing research processes.

: Continuously enhancing research processes. Elevating Client Impact: Creating measurable value for client success.

