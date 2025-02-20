Northgate Real Estate Group Named #1 Bankruptcy, Foreclosure, and Restructuring Brokerage Firm in NYC, and Top 3 Nationwide





NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northgate Real Estate Group, led by Greg Corbin, dominated the distressed real estate market for a second consecutive year, driving record-high transaction volume and aggregate dollar value. Recognized as the preeminent leader in bankruptcy, foreclosure, and restructuring brokerage, the firm was ranked #1 in New York City, and one of the top 3 firms in the country by New Generation Research’s BankruptcyData.

In 2024, Northgate signed, put into contract, and closed 56 deals with aggregate value of $625 Million, and a substantially greater volume of transactions projected to close in 2025.

“Northgate Real Estate Group’s performance has been outstanding, and their ability to consistently lead in this space is a testament to their expertise and dedication,” said James Hammond, CEO of BankruptcyData. “Their results speak volumes about their commitment to delivering value for clients in distressed real estate.” Northgate’s innovative strategies and expertise in bankruptcy, foreclosure, workouts, and loan sales have positioned the firm as the sought after and trusted brokerage firm of choice for property owners, lenders, investors, receivers, and attorneys.

"When a property is in foreclosure or bankruptcy, decisive action is key, and knowledge of the industry and its players is imperative. Our team moves with urgency, strategy, and the expertise needed to close conventional and complex deals alike" said Greg Corbin, Northgate’s President. “Distressed real estate is a highly specialized niche, and over the years, we’ve leveraged unmatched experience and deep-seated relationships to deliver for our clients. Our relentless work ethic, connections, and creative solutions have earned us a reputation as the go-to firm in this space, and we’re grateful that the real estate community continues to place their trust in us”.

In 2024, Northgate continued to lead the way with groundbreaking efforts that encompassed property sales and creative restructuring deals that aligned the interests of borrowers and lenders.

“The firm’s holistic approach enabled it not only to sell property but to successfully execute workouts in 2024 for over a dozen distressed assets, representing a total value exceeding $120 million, delivering meaningful outcomes for all stakeholders involved” said Chaya Milworn, Northgate’s Executive Managing Director. “With over $3.4 billion in transactions completed to date, we are proud of the impact we’ve made in the industry and are excited to build on this momentum in 2025 and beyond.”

“I’m grateful to work with such a talented, hardworking, and knowledgeable team who play a crucial role our company’s success” concluded Corbin.

About Northgate Real Estate Group

Northgate Real Estate Group is a New York City-based brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the sale and restructuring of distressed assets and loans. The firm provides strategic services to property owners, financial institutions, investors, and lenders dealing with bankruptcy, foreclosure, and loan sales.

