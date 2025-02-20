Global Soy Beverage Market to Reach 44,702.1 Million by 2035, Driven by Health and Sustainability Trends| Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soy beverage industry, valued at approximately USD 25,437.3 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 44,702.1 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2025 to 2035).

Soy beverages are plant-based alternatives to dairy milk, produced by soaking, grinding, and boiling soybeans, followed by filtration to yield a nutrient-dense drink. Naturally lactose-free, these beverages cater to individuals with lactose intolerance and those following vegan or plant-based diets.

Growth Drivers

The rising demand for plant-based diets is a significant factor fueling market growth. Consumers are shifting toward health-conscious, environmentally sustainable, and ethical food choices, positioning soy beverages as a preferred alternative to dairy.

Key factors boosting market expansion include:

Versatility – Soy beverages can be consumed on their own or used in recipes for baking and cooking.

– Soy beverages can be consumed on their own or used in recipes for baking and cooking. Wide applications – Commonly used in breakfast cereals, smoothies, coffee, and desserts.

– Commonly used in breakfast cereals, smoothies, coffee, and desserts. Health benefits – Supports cholesterol reduction, weight management, and dietary needs for vegans, lactose-intolerant individuals, and flexitarians.

How is Demand for Lactose-Free Drinks Supporting the Growth of Soy Beverage Sales?

Lactose-intolerant consumers are increasingly requesting lactose-free food products, such as soy beverages, to fulfill their particular dietary needs around the world. Affected patients frequently have trouble digesting fresh milk, resulting in a reduction in dairy product consumption. This is because most dairy farm cows produce milk with a high concentration of the A1 protein, which causes discomfort when consumed. As a result, more lactose-intolerant people around the world are turning to dairy-free alternatives like soy beverages to supplement their dairy intake





Soy Beverage Market Trends:

Rising Health Awareness Fuels Demand for Soy-Based Products

The growing awareness of health and nutrition has significantly increased the consumption of soy-based products, particularly soy beverages. The widespread availability of soy and scientific research highlighting its numerous health benefits such as lowering blood cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of certain cancers have contributed to its rising popularity.

Soy beverages are increasingly chosen as a healthier alternative to conventional drinks due to their rich nutritional profile. In addition to being a complete source of protein, soy-based foods provide essential nutrients, including fiber, B vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients play a vital role in infant development, fetal growth during pregnancy, and overall health benefits for children and adults alike.

With growing health consciousness in both developed and developing regions, the demand for soy beverages continues to rise, shaping the future of the market.

Key Takeways:

The global soy beverage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2035.

Increasing demand for plant-based protein and dairy alternatives is driving market expansion.

North America and Asia-Pacific dominate the market due to rising veganism and lactose intolerance cases.

Key players are focusing on product innovation and sustainable packaging solutions.

Soy-based products are thriving segment of food and beverages industry as it is gradually becoming a significant part of our diet. Moreover, soy-based products form a prominent source of nourishment for millions of livestock.

Soy-based products are considered to be rich in nutritious content especially in carbohydrate, protein, omega 3 fatty acid and contain no cholesterol.

“The soy beverage market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by a dynamic shift in consumer behavior. The increasing demand for non-dairy alternatives, coupled with innovations in flavor and fortification, is positioning soy beverages as a staple in the global functional drinks sector. With sustainability gaining traction, brands investing in ethical sourcing and eco-friendly packaging will likely gain a competitive edge in the coming years." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Country-wise Insights

How are the Sales of Soy Beverages in the USA Shaping?

The increasing adoption rate of advanced food processing technologies has led to a rise in demand for processed foods such as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, canned meals, and bottled beverages in the USA. The key driver of the soy beverage market is the country's constantly changing consumer lifestyle which is increasingly seeking healthier food alternatives to consume in daily life.

A significant share of the USA population consists of working women who are seeking healthy beverages to consume on the go thereby increasing the desire for convenience beverages. Other key factors driving the soy beverage market are an increasing emphasis on nutritious snacks and drinks, an increase in disposable incomes, an ever-growing population, and a demand for premium quality beverages.

What makes the Consumption of Soy Beverages in the UK Significant?

Due to the growing popularity of vegan and flexitarian diets in the United Kingdom, the market for soy beverages that are plant-based is likely to increase significantly. Furthermore, the growing trend of plant-based products among consumers is fueling demand for healthy, plant-based beverages, particularly among the country's youth.

Soy beverages are projected to grow in appeal as the need for functional beverages rises among the older demographics of the country. In addition, the country's major players are introducing new products to meet the expanding demand for soy beverages. Coca-Cola European's partners, for example, launched soy-based Adez smoothies in the United Kingdom.

Why is the Demand for Soy Beverages in India Surging?

India is projected to witness promising growth in demand for soy beverages owing to the increasing health concerns related to dairy-based beverages. Additionally, Indian consumers have traditionally been high-demand generators of plant-based milk as they perceive it to be healthier than dairy-based milk.

The growth of the hospitality sector and rising tourism are anticipated to increase the sales of plant-based soft drinks such as soy-based drinkable yogurts. Furthermore, key manufacturers in the market are investing in the expansion of the market in emerging countries like India. For instance, Invigorate Food spent USD 7 Billion in India to build a soy milk facility to meet the country's growing demand for soy beverages.

Regional Analysis of the Soy Beverage Market (2025–2035)

The global soy beverage market is witnessing significant expansion, driven by rising consumer preferences for plant-based alternatives, growing awareness about lactose intolerance, and increasing health-conscious consumption. The regional growth dynamics vary based on dietary habits, government policies, and the penetration of plant-based diets. Here is an in-depth regional analysis of the soy beverage market, highlighting key growth trends and market projections from 2025 to 2035.

The USA: Steady Growth with Health-Conscious Consumer Shift (CAGR: 3.6%)

In the USA, the soy beverage market is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2035. The increasing demand for plant-based dairy alternatives, along with the rising number of lactose-intolerant consumers, is fueling market growth. Furthermore, the presence of well-established soy milk brands and innovations in fortified soy beverages enriched with vitamins and minerals are key drivers. However, competition from other plant-based milk alternatives like almond, oat, and pea milk may slightly moderate growth in the sector.

Brazil: Emerging Market with Expanding Vegan Trends (CAGR: 4.9%)

Brazil is experiencing a CAGR of 4.9%, positioning itself as a growing market for soy beverages. The increasing vegan and flexitarian population, along with the rising influence of sustainability in food choices, is driving the market. Additionally, government initiatives supporting plant-based agriculture and the expansion of soy-based product portfolios by local and international brands are fostering industry growth. The growing popularity of soy protein as a key source of plant-based nutrition further supports market expansion.

India: Leading Growth with High Soy Consumption (CAGR: 5.8%)

India is projected to witness the highest growth in the soy beverage market, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2025–2035. The market is driven by increasing awareness of the health benefits of soy protein, growing adoption of plant-based diets, and government initiatives promoting dairy alternatives. Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a strong preference for traditional soy-based drinks like soy lassi and soy chaas are contributing to the market surge. Moreover, multinational and domestic brands are investing in fortified soy milk varieties to cater to the growing demand for functional beverages.

Japan: Strong Market for Functional and Premium Soy Beverages (CAGR: 5.2%)

Japan’s soy beverage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, driven by a well-established soy-based food culture. The demand for functional and premium soy beverages is increasing, with consumers preferring fortified and low-sugar options. The aging population in Japan is also fueling the demand for soy milk enriched with calcium and protein for bone health. Additionally, innovation in flavors and packaging by local brands is helping sustain growth in this mature market.

China: Expanding Market with Health-Driven Demand (CAGR: 4.6%)

China’s soy beverage market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.6%, supported by a long-standing cultural acceptance of soy-based products. The increasing demand for health and wellness beverages, coupled with a growing lactose-intolerant population, is driving market growth. Government initiatives promoting plant-based protein consumption and the rise of e-commerce platforms for functional beverage distribution are further strengthening the market. Additionally, Chinese consumers are showing increased interest in organic and non-GMO soy milk products, boosting premium segment growth.

Category-wise Insights

Why is Soy Milk Preferred over Conventional Milk by Consumers?

The global soy beverage market can be segmented into two categories i.e. soy milk and soy drinkable yogurt, of which soy milk accounts for the majority of consumption because it is highly recommended for lactose-intolerant or dairy-allergic people. Moreover, soy milk provides the same amount of protein as cow milk, but it contains fewer saturated fats and no cholesterol. Furthermore, because they are low in fat content, are preferred over conventional milk. Despite being a plant-based drink made by extracting nutrients from soybeans (a mixture of oil, water, and proteins), it is nutritionally adequate.

How are Flavored Soy Beverages Driving the Market?

The popularity of flavored soy beverages among millennials and other younger generations has led to the production of many varieties of soy milk and soy drinkable yogurts, such as chocolate, vanilla, and fruit flavors by manufacturers. Furthermore, flavoring successfully hides the original soy flavor from the beverages, which is otherwise disliked by many consumers due to its nutty taste.

Companies are introducing unique flavors in the market such as sweet potato, coffee, Matcha and plum to tickle the taste buds of the ever-exploring population in the developed countries, who are eager to try new flavors and are willing to spend on them as well, owing to their stable spending capabilities.

Competition Outlook

The global soy beverage market is very competitive, where innovation, product differentiation, and regional preferences dominate. Market players focus on unique flavors, fortified formulations, and functional offerings catering to the various needs of the consumers. Fusion flavors, premium packaging, and ready-to-drink formats are emerging trends that are redefining the competitive dynamics.

Companies are utilizing strong distribution networks, including e-commerce platforms, for expansion. Partnerships with foodservice providers and local suppliers also provide improved market penetration. Increasing demand for healthier alternatives increases competition among participants in the market, and that encourages constant adaptation to change by the market participant.

For instance

Vitasoy launched the first Banana Soybean Milk in 2024, infusing real banana juice into its soy milk for a low-sugar, vitamin-enriched drink. This has positioned this beverage in the market as one aimed at reviving the soy beverage market since so many consumers have been looking for something new, healthy, and beneficial to their health.

In 2023, SunOpta Inc. continued building its position in the plant-based beverage space, as well as focusing on expansion of product lines and enhancement of manufacturing capabilities. The company positioned itself as a value-added manufacturer, creating organic, plant-based beverages for several channels, including retail and foodservice.

Leading Brands

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

Vitamilk (Green Spot Co., Ltd.)

Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

Alpro (Danone S.A.)

Eden Foods Inc.

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

Kikkoman Corporation

SunOpta Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Pulmuone Co., Ltd.

Maeil Dairies Co., Ltd.

Others



Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

Soy Milk

Soy Drinkable Yogurt

By Flavor:

Flavored

Unflavored

By Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Central Asia

Russia and Belarus

Balkan & Baltics

Middle East & Africa

