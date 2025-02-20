Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Global Industry Report 2025: Key Companies, Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world polyethylene terephthalate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polyethylene terephthalate.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of polyethylene terephthalate
- It considers present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data on polyethylene terephthalate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report
- The report profiles polyethylene terephthalate manufacturers in the world market
- Polyethylene Terephthalate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What were the main trends of global polyethylene terephthalate market in 2019-2024?
- What was the size of the world polyethylene terephthalate market in 2019-2024?
- What was the global polyethylene terephthalate capacity and production in 2019-2024?
- What are the main players in the world polyethylene terephthalate market?
- What are the main regional/country polyethylene terephthalate markets globally?
- What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world polyethylene terephthalate market in 2025-2034?
- What will be the CAGRs for world polyethylene terephthalate supply and demand?
- Are there polyethylene terephthalate projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction: Polyethylene Terephthalate Properties and Uses
2. Polyethylene Terephthalate Manufacturing Processes
3. Polyethylene Terephthalate World Market in 2019-2024
3.1. World Polyethylene Terephthalate Capacity
- Capacity Broken Down by Region
- Capacity Divided by Country
- Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant
3.2. World Polyethylene Terephthalate Production
- Global Output Dynamics
- Production by Region
- Production by Country
3.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption
- World Consumption
- Consumption Trends in Europe
- Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Trends in North America
3.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Trade
- World Trade Dynamics
- Export and Import Flows in Regions
3.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate Prices
4. Polyethylene Terephthalate Regional Markets Analysis
Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:
- Total Installed Capacity in Country
- Production in Country
- Manufacturers in Country
- Consumption of in Country
- Export and Import in Country
- Prices in Country
4.1. Polyethylene Terephthalate European Market Analysis
Countries Covered:
- Belarus
- Germany
- Greece
- Italy
- Lithuania
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Russia
- Spain
- UK
4.2. Polyethylene Terephthalate Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
Countries Included:
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Pakistan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
4.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate North American Market Analysis
Countries Under Consideration:
- Canada
- USA
4.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate Latin American Market Analysis
Countries Overviewed:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Mexico
4.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate Africa & Middle East Market Analysis
Countries Examined:
- Egypt
- Iran
- Nigeria
- Oman
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Turkey
- UAE
5. Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Forecast
5.1. Polyethylene Terephthalate Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034
- Global Production Forecast
- Projects
5.2. Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Forecast Up to 2034
- World Consumption Forecast
- Forecast of Consumption in Europe
- Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Forecast in North America
5.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034
6. Key Companies in the Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Worldwide
7. Polyethylene Terephthalate Feedstock Market
8. Polyethylene Terephthalate End-use Sector
8.1. Consumption by Application
8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqw2o2
