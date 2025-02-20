Ammonia Global Industry Report 2025: Key Companies, Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonia World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world ammonia market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ammonia.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of ammonia

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on ammonia capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles ammonia manufacturers in the world market

Ammonia market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global ammonia market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world ammonia market in 2019-2024?

What was the global ammonia capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world ammonia market?

What are the main regional/country ammonia markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world ammonia market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world ammonia supply and demand?

Are there ammonia projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Ammonia Properties and Uses



2. Ammonia Manufacturing Processes



3. Ammonia World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Ammonia Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Ammonia Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Ammonia Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Ammonia Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Ammonia Prices



4. Ammonia Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Ammonia European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Lithuania

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Spain

Switzerland

Ukraine

UK

4.2. Ammonia Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

Afghanistan

Armenia

Australia

Bangladesh

China

Georgia

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Myanmar

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Korea

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

4.3. Ammonia North American Market Analysis

Countries Under Consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Ammonia Latin American Market Analysis

Countries Overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Mexico

Trinidad

Venezuela

4.5. Ammonia Africa & Middle East Market Analysis

Countries Examined:

Algeria

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Kuwait

Libya

Nigeria

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Syria

Turkey

UAE

Zambia

Zimbabwe

5. Ammonia Global Market Forecast

5.1. Ammonia Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Ammonia Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Ammonia Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Ammonia Market Worldwide



7. Ammonia End-use Sector

7.1. Consumption by Application

7.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



