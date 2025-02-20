Thailand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024 & 2025-2028: White-floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing, and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity is four times the existing capacity, exceeding 500MW. Bangkok dominates the existing data center capacity in Thailand, with more than 80MW and nearly 60% of the total rack capacity.

Approximately 90MW of power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025, with more than 300MW planned.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Thailand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 31 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 16 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Saraburi

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (31 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Banga Data Center or Genesis Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (16 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data Center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data Center Construction Contractors

Data Center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



The major operators/investors covered in this Thailand Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

AIMS Data Centre

AIS Business (CSL)

AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy

Bridge Data Centres (WHA)

CAT Telecom (National Telecom)

CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom

Edge Centres

Edgnex

Empyrion DC

Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)

Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana

Fujitsu

Internet Thailand

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

National Telecom

Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land

NTT Global Data Centers

OneAsia Network

Pacific Internet

Poren Internet

SC Zeus Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

SUPERNAP Thailand

TCC Technology

Telehouse (KDDI)

True IDC

United Information Highway (UIH)

WHA

YTL Data Center Holdings

