Polystyrene (PS) Global Industry Report 2025: Key Companies, Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook 2025-2034

This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world polystyrene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report covers global, regional and country markets of polystyrene. It considers present situation, historical background and forecast. Comprehensive data on polystyrene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report.

The report profiles polystyrene manufacturers in the world market. Polystyrene market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided. The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polystyrene.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global polystyrene market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world polystyrene market in 2019-2024?

What was the global polystyrene capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world polystyrene market?

What are the main regional/country polystyrene markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world polystyrene market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world polystyrene supply and demand?

Are there polystyrene projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Polystyrene Properties and Uses



2. Polystyrene Manufacturing Processes



3. Polystyrene World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Polystyrene Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Polystyrene Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Polystyrene Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Polystyrene Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Polystyrene Prices



4. Polystyrene Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Polystyrene European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Poland

Romania

Russia

Spain

Sweden

UK

4.2. Polystyrene Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

Australia

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Pakistan

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

4.3. Polystyrene North American Market Analysis

Countries Under Consideration:

USA

4.4. Polystyrene Latin American Market Analysis

Countries Overviewed:

Brazil

Colombia

Mexico

Venezuela

4.5. Polystyrene Middle East Market Analysis

Countries Examined:

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

5. Polystyrene Global Market Forecast

5.1. Polystyrene Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Polystyrene Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Polystyrene Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Polystyrene Market Worldwide



7. Polystyrene Feedstock Market



8. Polystyrene End-use Sector

8.1. Consumption by Application

8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



