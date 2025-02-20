APAC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 772 Existing and 339 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 239 Operators/Investors

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia's data center capacity dominates the region, followed by Southeast Asia and the Oceania market, accounting for 39.3%, 38.7%, and 22% of the total regional power capacity, respectively. India & Japan, Malaysia & Indonesia, and Australia & New Zealand are key data center markets in Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, respectively

Malaysia, Australia, and India are among the fastest-growing data center markets in APAC. The upcoming data center power capacity is expected to be twice the existing capacity, reaching 19GW, with most new centers concentrated in Asia.

By 2025, 7,000MW of power capacity in data centers is expected to become operational, adding 1 million new rack spaces to the market.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the APAC data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 772 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 339 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (772 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Note: Existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.



Upcoming Data Centers (339 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



The major operators/investors covered in this APAC Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Digital Realty

irix Sdn. Bhd.

Larsen & Turbo

Nxera (Singtel) (CapitaLand)

(New Era Technology) Intervolve

5G Networks

A Flow (Ayala Land and PAG's)

AAPT (TPG Telecom)

Acer eDC

AdaniConneX

AGS

AIMS Data Centre

Airtel (Nxtra Data)

AirTrunk

AIS Business (CSL)

AkashiQ

Amber Infrastructure Group

AnsonNet

APT Satellite

ARTERIA Networks Corporation

Asia Pacific Land (APL)

Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company

AT TOKYO

BDx

Beeinfotech

Benzy Infotech Data Center

Bitera Data Center

Bitstop Network Services

Biznet

Blackstone (Lumina CloudInfra + Panchshil)

Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL & NxtGen Datacenter

BW Digital

Caduceus Systems

Canon IT Solutions

CapitaLand

Carrianna Group

CAT Telecom (National Telecom)

CDC Data Centres

Chief Telecom

China Mobile International

China Unicom

Chorus

Chunghwa Telecom

CITIC Telecom International

CMC Telecom

Colocity

Colt Data Centre Services

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Converge ICT Solutions

CSF Group

CTC

CtrlS

Cyber Data International

Cyfuture India

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

Datacomm

DataGrid

DayOne (GDS Services)

DC Alliance

DC Two

DC West

DCI Data Centers

DCI Indonesia

Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Reality)

Digital Edge

Digital Halo

Digital Realty

Digital Realty

Digital Sense

DITO Telecommunity

Dreammark1 Corporation

DTP

DTS Telecom

DXN

EasyLink

Edge Centres

Edgnex

Elitery Data Center

Empyrion Digital

Enable Networks

Endec Group

ePLDT

Epoch Digital (Actis + ADIK)

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

ESDS Data Center

ESR

Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)

EverYondr

Far EasTone Telecommunications

FPT Telecom

Fujitsu

Gaw Capital

GDS Services

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia

GLP (Ada Infrastructure)

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)

Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)

GreenSquareDC

Hanel-CSF

HDC Data Center

HKCOLO

HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Hostway

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Huawei

i-Berhad

IDC Frontier

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

Integer DC

Interactive

Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Thailand

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

Internode Pty Ltd

Iron Mountain

iseek

iTech Tower Data Centre Services

Jakel & PiDC

K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land

Kedia Infotech

Keppel DC REIT

KINX

KT Cloud

Larsen & Turbo

Leading Edge Data Centres

LG CNS

LG Uplus

Localhost

Macquarie Asset Management (IGIS Asset management)

Macquarie Telecom Group

Mapletree (StarHub)

MC Digital Realty

Megawide Co

Metta DC

Micron21

Minister of Communication and Information Technology

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)

National Informatics Centre Services Inc

Natural Environment Solutions

NetDataVault

netXDC (SCSK)

NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power

New Generation International

New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)

New Zealand Government

Nex

NEXTDC

Nextgen Data Centre

NTT + VNPT (Global Data Service JSC)

NTT-TEPCO Power Grid

Nxera (AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy)

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

OneAsia Network

Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd

Over the wire

Pacific Internet

Phcolo

Pi Datacenters

PIPE Networks

Plan B Limited(Atturra)

Polaris

Poren Internet

Princeton Digital Group

Proofpoint Inc,

Pure Data Centres

Qualysite Technologies

Rack Bank

Racks Central

Regal Orion

Ricoh

SAKURA internet

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

SEJONG Networks

Shanghai DC-Science (BrightRay)

Shinsegae I&C

Sify Technologies

Singtel (CapitaLand)

SK broadband

Skyy Development

Space DC

Spark Digital

ST Engineering

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

Stockland

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

SunnyVision

SUPERNAP Thailand

Syncom

T4 Group

Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower)

TCC Technology

Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)

Telehouse

Teleindia Networks (DataSamudra)

Telin Singapore

Telkom Indonesia

Telstra,

TIS INTEC Group

Total Information Management Corporation

Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited

Trijit Data Centre

True IDC

Umbrellar

United Information Highway (UIH)

VADS

Vantage Data Centers

Vector Fibre

Verizon

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

Vocus

VueNow

Web Werks + Iron Mountain

WHA

Worldwide DC Solutions

YCO Cloud Centers

Yondr Group

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

YTL Data Center Holdings

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55gwsj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.