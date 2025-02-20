APAC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 772 Existing and 339 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 239 Operators/Investors

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia's data center capacity dominates the region, followed by Southeast Asia and the Oceania market, accounting for 39.3%, 38.7%, and 22% of the total regional power capacity, respectively. India & Japan, Malaysia & Indonesia, and Australia & New Zealand are key data center markets in Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, respectively
Malaysia, Australia, and India are among the fastest-growing data center markets in APAC. The upcoming data center power capacity is expected to be twice the existing capacity, reaching 19GW, with most new centers concentrated in Asia.
By 2025, 7,000MW of power capacity in data centers is expected to become operational, adding 1 million new rack spaces to the market.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the APAC data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 772 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 339 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (772 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Note: Existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.
Upcoming Data Centers (339 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement
- Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this APAC Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Digital Realty
- irix Sdn. Bhd.
- Larsen & Turbo
- Nxera (Singtel) (CapitaLand)
- (New Era Technology) Intervolve
- 5G Networks
- A Flow (Ayala Land and PAG's)
- AAPT (TPG Telecom)
- Acer eDC
- AdaniConneX
- AGS
- AIMS Data Centre
- Airtel (Nxtra Data)
- AirTrunk
- AIS Business (CSL)
- AkashiQ
- Amber Infrastructure Group
- AnsonNet
- APT Satellite
- ARTERIA Networks Corporation
- Asia Pacific Land (APL)
- Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company
- AT TOKYO
- BDx
- Beeinfotech
- Benzy Infotech Data Center
- Bitera Data Center
- Bitstop Network Services
- Biznet
- Blackstone (Lumina CloudInfra + Panchshil)
- Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK
- Bridge Data Centres
- BSNL & NxtGen Datacenter
- BW Digital
- Caduceus Systems
- Canon IT Solutions
- CapitaLand
- Carrianna Group
- CAT Telecom (National Telecom)
- CDC Data Centres
- Chief Telecom
- China Mobile International
- China Unicom
- Chorus
- Chunghwa Telecom
- CITIC Telecom International
- CMC Telecom
- Colocity
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)
- Converge ICT Solutions
- CSF Group
- CTC
- CtrlS
- Cyber Data International
- Cyfuture India
- Data Centre 220
- Data Vault
- Datacom Group Ltd
- Datacomm
- DataGrid
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- DC Alliance
- DC Two
- DC West
- DCI Data Centers
- DCI Indonesia
- Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Reality)
- Digital Edge
- Digital Halo
- Digital Realty
- Digital Sense
- DITO Telecommunity
- Dreammark1 Corporation
- DTP
- DTS Telecom
- DXN
- EasyLink
- Edge Centres
- Edgnex
- Elitery Data Center
- Empyrion Digital
- Enable Networks
- Endec Group
- ePLDT
- Epoch Digital (Actis + ADIK)
- Epoch Digital (Actis)
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- ESDS Data Center
- ESR
- Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)
- EverYondr
- Far EasTone Telecommunications
- FPT Telecom
- Fujitsu
- Gaw Capital
- GDS Services
- Geraldton Data Centre
- Global Switch
- Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia
- GLP (Ada Infrastructure)
- Gold Coast Data Centre
- Goodman
- Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)
- Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)
- GreenSquareDC
- Hanel-CSF
- HDC Data Center
- HKCOLO
- HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
- Hostway
- HTC Telecom International (ECODC)
- Huawei
- i-Berhad
- IDC Frontier
- IndoKeppel Data Centres
- Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx
- Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)
- Integer DC
- Interactive
- Internet Initiative Japan
- Internet Thailand
- Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)
- Internode Pty Ltd
- Iron Mountain
- iseek
- iTech Tower Data Centre Services
- Jakel & PiDC
- K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land
- Kedia Infotech
- Keppel DC REIT
- KINX
- KT Cloud
- Larsen & Turbo
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- LG CNS
- LG Uplus
- Localhost
- Macquarie Asset Management (IGIS Asset management)
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- Mapletree (StarHub)
- MC Digital Realty
- Megawide Co
- Metta DC
- Micron21
- Minister of Communication and Information Technology
- MIRAIT ONE Corporation
- MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science
- Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)
- MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)
- National Informatics Centre Services Inc
- Natural Environment Solutions
- NetDataVault
- netXDC (SCSK)
- NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power
- New Generation International
- New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)
- New Zealand Government
- Nex
- NEXTDC
- Nextgen Data Centre
- NTT + VNPT (Global Data Service JSC)
- NTT-TEPCO Power Grid
- Nxera (AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy)
- OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
- On Q Communications
- OneAsia Network
- Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd
- Over the wire
- Pacific Internet
- Phcolo
- Pi Datacenters
- PIPE Networks
- Plan B Limited(Atturra)
- Polaris
- Poren Internet
- Princeton Digital Group
- Proofpoint Inc,
- Pure Data Centres
- Qualysite Technologies
- Rack Bank
- Racks Central
- Regal Orion
- Ricoh
- SAKURA internet
- SEAX Indonesia Pratama
- SEJONG Networks
- Shanghai DC-Science (BrightRay)
- Shinsegae I&C
- Sify Technologies
- Singtel (CapitaLand)
- SK broadband
- Skyy Development
- Space DC
- Spark Digital
- ST Engineering
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stockland
- SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
- SunnyVision
- SUPERNAP Thailand
- Syncom
- T4 Group
- Taiwan Mobile
- Taiwan Power Company (Taipower)
- TCC Technology
- Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)
- Telehouse
- Teleindia Networks (DataSamudra)
- Telin Singapore
- Telkom Indonesia
- Telstra,
- TIS INTEC Group
- Total Information Management Corporation
- Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited
- Trijit Data Centre
- True IDC
- Umbrellar
- United Information Highway (UIH)
- VADS
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vector Fibre
- Verizon
- Viettel IDC
- VNPT
- VNTT
- Vocus
- VueNow
- Web Werks + Iron Mountain
- WHA
- Worldwide DC Solutions
- YCO Cloud Centers
- Yondr Group
- Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
- YTL Data Center Holdings
