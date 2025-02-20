Ethylbenzene (EB) Global Industry Report 2025: Key Companies, Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylbenzene (EB) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world ethylbenzene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ethylbenzene.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of ethylbenzene
- It considers present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data on ethylbenzene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report
- The report profiles ethylbenzene manufacturers in the world market
- Ethylbenzene market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What were the main trends of global ethylbenzene market in 2019-2024?
- What was the size of the world ethylbenzene market in 2019-2024?
- What was the global ethylbenzene capacity and production in 2019-2024?
- What are the main players in the world ethylbenzene market?
- What are the main regional/country ethylbenzene markets globally?
- What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world ethylbenzene market in 2025-2034?
- What will be the CAGRs for world ethylbenzene supply and demand?
- Are there ethylbenzene projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction: Ethylbenzene Properties and Uses
2. Ethylbenzene Manufacturing Processes
3. Ethylbenzene World Market in 2019-2024
3.1. World Ethylbenzene Capacity
- Capacity Broken Down by Region
- Capacity Divided by Country
- Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant
3.2. World Ethylbenzene Production
- Global Output Dynamics
- Production by Region
- Production by Country
3.3. Ethylbenzene Consumption
- World Consumption
- Consumption Trends in Europe
- Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Trends in North America
3.4. Ethylbenzene Global Trade
- World Trade Dynamics
- Export and Import Flows in Regions
3.5. Ethylbenzene Prices
4. Ethylbenzene Regional Markets Analysis
Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:
- Total Installed Capacity in Country
- Production in Country
- Manufacturers in Country
- Consumption of in Country
- Export and Import in Country
- Prices in Country
4.1. Ethylbenzene European Market Analysis
Countries Covered:
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- UK
4.2. Ethylbenzene Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Countries Included:
- China
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
4.3. Ethylbenzene North American Market Analysis
Countries Under Consideration:
- Canada
- USA
4.4. Ethylbenzene Latin American Market Analysis
Countries Overviewed:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
4.5. Ethylbenzene Middle East Market Analysis
Countries Examined:
- Iran
- Kuwait
- Saudi Arabia
5. Ethylbenzene Global Market Forecast
5.1. Ethylbenzene Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034
- Global Production Forecast
- Projects
5.2. Ethylbenzene Consumption Forecast Up to 2034
- World Consumption Forecast
- Forecast of Consumption in Europe
- Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Forecast in North America
5.3. Ethylbenzene Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034
6. Key Companies in the Ethylbenzene Market Worldwide
7. Ethylbenzene Feedstock Market
8. Ethylbenzene End-use Sector
8.1. Consumption by Application
8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast
