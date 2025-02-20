Ethylene (ET) Global Industry Report 2025: Key Companies, Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene (ET) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world ethylene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ethylene.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of ethylene

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on ethylene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles ethylene manufacturers in the world market

Ethylene market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global ethylene market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world ethylene market in 2019-2024?

What was the global ethylene capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world ethylene market?

What are the main regional/country ethylene markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world ethylene market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world ethylene supply and demand?

Are there ethylene projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Ethylene Properties and Uses



2. Ethylene Manufacturing Processes



3. Ethylene World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Ethylene Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Ethylene Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Ethylene Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Ethylene Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Ethylene Prices



4. Ethylene Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Ethylene European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia & Montenegro

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

UK

4.2. Ethylene Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

Australia

Azerbaijan

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Uzbekistan

4.3. Ethylene North American Market Analysis

Countries Under Consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Ethylene Latin American Market Analysis

Countries Overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Mexico

Venezuela

4.5. Ethylene Africa & Middle East Market Analysis

Countries Examined:

Algeria

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Libya

Nigeria

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

UAE

5. Ethylene Global Market Forecast

5.1. Ethylene Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Ethylene Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Ethylene Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Ethylene Market Worldwide



7. Ethylene End-use Sector

7.1. Consumption by Application

7.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



