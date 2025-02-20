Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE WITAN PLC



At the close of business on Wednesday 19 February 2025:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1352.9p



- including income, 1351.5p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1370.6p

- including income, 1369.2p

