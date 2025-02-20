LEEF Brands to Participate in CEM’s Whistler Capital Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands Inc. (CSE: LEEF) (OTCQB: LEEEF) ("LEEF Brands" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis extraction company, announces that its CEO, Micah Anderson, and CFO, Kevin Wilson, will participate in the CEM Whistler Capital Conference from February 21-23, 2025. The event will provide an opportunity for LEEF to discuss its 2025 growth strategy, including plans for expansion into New York’s rapidly growing cannabis market.

“The company has a unique set of catalysts this year, and we are excited to share our progress and plans with investors at CEM Whistler,” said Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands.

About LEEF Brands, Inc.

LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, recognized for its large-scale vertical integration and as one of the state’s most sophisticated operators. With a comprehensive supply chain, cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest brands in the country. For more information, visit www.LeefBrands.com.

LEEF Brands Inc.

Per: Jesse Redmond, Head of Investor Relations and Business Development

LEEF Brands, Inc., Jesse Redmond, Head of Investor Relations and Business Development, 707-703-4111, ir@leefca.com