Shrink Wrapping Machines Market to surpass USD 2.8 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shrink Wrapping Machines Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 2.8 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The surging demand for secure, durable, and visually appealing packaging solutions—particularly spurred by the rapid growth of e-commerce—is a key driver of this market expansion. Shrink wrapping technology offers a lightweight, cost-efficient method to protect products during transit while enhancing their shelf appeal. Seasonal sales surges, including holidays and promotional campaigns, further amplify the demand for flexible and scalable packaging systems, fueling the adoption of shrink wrapping machines across various industries.

The market is segmented by product type into L-Bar sealers, I-Bar sealers, and Side sealers. Among these, L-Bar sealers dominated in 2023, generating revenues of USD 890 million, and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2032. Known for their versatility, these machines efficiently handle products of varying sizes and shapes, making them indispensable in industries such as food, electronics, and consumer goods. Their user-friendly design and ease of operation are particularly attractive to small and medium-sized businesses with limited technical resources. Additionally, their compact size makes them ideal for facilities in urban areas where space is at a premium and operating costs are high.

By end-use, the shrink wrapping machines market is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, chemicals, and others. The food and beverage segment emerged as the largest contributor in 2023, capturing a 37% market share. This growth is propelled by rising consumer demand for packaged and convenience foods, the expansion of online grocery shopping, and stricter food safety regulations. Shrink wrapping offers a cost-effective and sustainable solution, ensuring product integrity and extending shelf life—essential qualities in the food industry. Its ability to maintain freshness and provide eco-friendly packaging alternatives further boosts its adoption. As urbanization accelerates and busy lifestyles drive demand for ready-to-eat meals and beverages, the role of shrink wrapping machines in this sector continues to expand.

In 2023, the North American shrink wrapping machines market generated revenues of USD 350 million, with the U.S. market poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2032. The region's demand for shrink wrapping is fueled by the growing popularity of packaged foods, beverages, and ready-to-eat products among consumers with fast-paced lifestyles. Shrink wrapping technology not only preserves food quality and extends shelf life but also enhances product presentation. Its affordability and durability make it the preferred choice for bundling beverages and other goods, ensuring continued market momentum in North America.

Shrink Wrapping Machines Market Players

Companies including Aetna Group, Axon, Clamco, Conflex Incorporates, Duravant, Lantech, Maillis, Massman Automation Designs, ProMach, Standard-Knapp, Texwrap Packaging Systems, Tripack are some firms working in shrink wrapping machines industry.

This shrink wrapping machines market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Billion) & volume (Million Units) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Product Type

L-Bar sealers

I-Bar sealers

Side sealers

Market, By Operation Mode

Manual

Automatic

Market, By End-use

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Industrial goods

Chemicals

Others (personal care, consumer goods, etc.)

