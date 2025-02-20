Gauzy Bolsters Presence in South Korea as Part of a Strategic Collaboration with MABA Industrial, Bringing AI-Powered Smart-Vision® Advanced Driver Assistance System to Critical Asia-Pacific Market

Positions Gauzy to capture widespread adoption of its Smart-Vision® camera monitor system (CMS) in a market that averages 255,000+ commercial vehicle sales per year

Enables Gauzy to benefit from South Korea’s heightened emphasis on protecting vulnerable road users (VRUs) as mandated in the country’s latest National Transport Safety Plan

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with MABA Industrial, a South Korea-based renowned design and mobility solutions provider, that makes Gauzy’s AI-powered Smart-Vision® advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) available for commercial vehicles in South Korea for the first time. By leveraging MABA Industrial’s three decades of mobility expertise and established relationships with major South Korean OEMs like Hyundai Motor Company, a strategic investor in Gauzy, and Kia Corporation, Gauzy has the potential to capture a substantial share of South Korea's commercial vehicle market, which averages more than 255,000-unit sales annually.

The expansion in South Korea occurs at an opportunistic time for Gauzy, with the Republic of Korea having implemented a National Transport Safety Plan that emphasizes the protection of vulnerable road users (VRUs). Gauzy’s innovative Smart-Vision® camera monitor system (CMS) supports this government mandate by automatically detecting potential road hazards and mitigating accident risks, positioning the company to capture widespread adoption of this innovative technology amongst South Korea’s large contingent of OEMs.

“We are thrilled to have MABA Industrial as one of our partners and bolster our presence in South Korea,” stated Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy. “Our expansion in APAC affords us a number of strategic benefits, including the opportunity to generate a sizeable and steady new source of revenue for our growing Safety Tech division. We believe demand for the Smart-Vision® system in South Korea will quickly scale up as a result of the government’s heightened emphasis on optimizing road safety to save lives and reduce accident risks. The Republic of Korea is home to many of the world’s most esteemed OEMs, and we look forward to working with them to retrofit their existing fleets and equip their new models with the Smart-Vision® CMS.”

Bringing the Smart-Vision® system to South Korea represents a significant milestone in the company's international growth strategy, solidifying its presence in critically important Asia-Pacific, a region projected to experience GDP growth of 4.1% in 2025, up from 3.9% in 2024. South Korea’s growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions, particularly in the electric bus segment, has accelerated interest in AI-powered solutions, with ADAS like Smart-Vision® becoming essential for fleet modernization in urban transit and logistics sectors.

Hyo Jeong Koo, CEO of MABA Industrial, commented: “Smart mirror technology like Smart-Vision® is becoming a key element of future mobility, and we are very pleased to be able to maximize synergy through the introduction of advanced technology in the domestic market and provide customized solutions through cooperation with Gauzy.”

Unlike traditional mirrors with inherent blind spots and limited functionality, Gauzy's Smart-Vision® system provides a comprehensive safety solution particularly valuable for South Korea's dense urban environments. The system replaces conventional mirrors with a network of integrated high-definition exterior cameras and interior cab displays, delivering expanded visibility to eliminate blind spots, important for navigating busy city streets and transit hubs. Designed specifically for commercial vehicles, the system automatically alerts drivers to potential risks through advanced AI algorithms, further helping to prevent collisions. Beyond enhanced safety, the system offers significant operational benefits aligned with South Korea's sustainability goals, including improved aerodynamics, lower emissions, and a reduction in replacement costs.

The Smart-Vision® system passes strict homologations and certifications for safety. It was the first to gain UTAC’s worldwide approval in 2017. It is United Nation (UN) R46, UN R10, UN R118 and UN R151 certified, as well as IATF and ISO 26262 certified. In the U.S., it can replace conventional mirrors, as Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) granted its exemption approval.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of smart glass technologies and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel and partner network.

About MABA Industrial

Founded in 1988, MABA Industrial is a leading design and mobility solutions company based in Korea. Known for its innovative approach to public and commercial transportation, MABA works closely with top-tier automotive manufacturers and local governments to create sustainable and user-focused mobility solutions.

