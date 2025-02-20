Aben Minerals Management to Examine Forrest Kerr Gold Project

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, BC -- Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: R26 ) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that it intends to review data from the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in light of the recent announcements from adjacent companies. Both Skeena’s KSP project and Seabridge Gold’s Iskut project have seen notable developments and are located directly adjacent to the Southern border of the 100% owned Forrest Kerr Gold Project.

https://abenminerals.com/site/assets/files/4305/goldentriangle1.png

Aben Minerals has been a contributor to the Golden Triangle’s gold exploration scene since 2016 and has had several successful drill intercepts at the Boundary Zone including:

FK17-05: average 1.20 g/t Au, 1.80 g/t Ag and 0.21% Cu over 122.0 m

2024 NI 43-101 Technical Report

President and CEO Riley Trimble states, “Skeena has had notable success in their 2024 initial drill program at the KSP project and Seabridge has stated that their discovery at Iskut will be key in their 2025 exploration plans. Aben is well positioned geographically to both projects and we believe that we can add value for shareholders with the Forrest Kerr Project moving forward. I believe this entire region is going to be vital for the Canadian metals industry over the next 20 years and we look forward to contributing.”

About Aben Minerals:

Aben Minerals is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company’s flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Project. Aben Minerals also owns 100% of the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and shares claims borders with Skeena’s KSP Project, and Seabridge Gold’s Iskut Project.

The Company’s goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 23.2 million shares outstanding.

Twitter

LinkedIn

For further information on Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company’s website at www.abenminerals.com .

ABEN MINERALS LTD.

“Riley Trimble”

______________________

Riley Trimble

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Minerals Ltd.

Riley Trimble, President & CEO

Telephone: 604-639-3852

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.