Business Jets Strategic Business Report 2025

The global market for Business Jets was estimated at US$22 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$31.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the business jets market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements have made business jets more efficient, comfortable, and versatile, appealing to a broader range of customers. The increasing globalization of business and the need for rapid, flexible travel solutions are significant drivers of demand, as companies seek to maintain a competitive edge by minimizing travel-related downtime.

The rise of fractional ownership and jet card programs is also expanding the market by making business jet travel more accessible to smaller companies and high-net-worth individuals who do not want the full financial burden of ownership. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability and the development of more eco-friendly jets are attracting environmentally conscious consumers.

The expansion of the global economy, particularly in emerging markets, is creating new opportunities for growth, as businesses and individuals in these regions seek the benefits of private air travel.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Large Jets segment, which is expected to reach US$19.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.8%. The Mid-Size Jets segment is also set to grow at 5.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR to reach $7.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

