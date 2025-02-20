Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Strategic Industry Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $18 Billion by 2030 - North America and Europe Lead, China and Asia-Pacific Exhibit Fastest Growth

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) was valued at US$9.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$18.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the prepreg market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in the aerospace and automotive industries is a major driver, as prepregs offer significant weight savings and performance improvements. Secondly, advancements in resin systems and fiber technology are enhancing the properties and applications of prepregs. Thirdly, the growing emphasis on renewable energy and the expansion of wind energy projects are boosting the demand for prepregs in wind turbine manufacturing. Additionally, the rise in demand for high-performance sports equipment is contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the adoption of prepregs in the construction of advanced medical devices and infrastructure components is expanding their application scope. Lastly, the development of cost-effective manufacturing processes and the increasing availability of prepreg materials are making them more accessible to a broader range of industries.



Prepreg, short for pre-impregnated composite fibers, is a material consisting of fibers pre-coated with a resin system. These fibers can be made of materials such as carbon, glass, or aramid, and the resin system is usually a thermoset or thermoplastic. Prepregs are used in various high-performance applications due to their superior mechanical properties, lightweight nature, and ease of use. They are widely employed in industries such as aerospace, automotive, sports equipment, and wind energy. The use of prepregs allows for the production of composite materials with consistent quality and performance, making them ideal for critical applications.



In the aerospace industry, prepregs are essential for manufacturing components that require high strength-to-weight ratios, such as aircraft wings, fuselage sections, and control surfaces. The automotive industry uses prepregs for lightweight structural components that enhance fuel efficiency and performance. In the sports equipment sector, prepregs are used to manufacture high-performance gear like bicycles, tennis rackets, and golf clubs.

Wind energy applications include the production of wind turbine blades, where prepregs provide the necessary strength and durability to withstand harsh environmental conditions. The consistent quality and superior properties of prepregs make them a preferred choice for applications that demand high performance and reliability.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Carbon Prepreg segment, which is expected to reach US$15.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.8%. The Glass Prepreg segment is also set to grow at 8.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.1% CAGR to reach $2.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments:

Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber Prepreg, Glass Fiber Prepreg, Aramid Fiber Prepreg)

Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic)

Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics, Other Applications).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 611 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Prepregs: Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Economic Update

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

An Introduction to Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers (Prepregs)

Typical Properties of Prepreg Composites

Resins Used in Prepregs

Basic Forms of Prepregs

Manufacture of Prepregs

Energy Intensity of Production Processes during Prepreg Manufacture

Applications of Prepregs

Major Segment Markets

Thermosetting Resins Hold Leading Market Share

Carbon Fiber Prepregs: The Most Widely Used Type

Aerospace & Defense: The Largest End-Use Market for Prepregs

North America and Europe Lead, China and Asia-Pacific Exhibit Fastest Growth

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prepreg Market to Gain from the Significant Growth Potential of the Wind Energy Sector

Prepregs Hold Promise as Replacement for Resin-Infused Glass Fiber in Wind Blade Spar Caps

Prepregs Critical to the Aerospace Sector

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Epoxy Prepreg: The Popular Resin Type

Aerospace MRO Market for Composite Components

Aircraft Interior Manufacturers Increasingly Rely on Composites

OAA Alternatives Emerge in Aerospace Composite Manufacturing

Prepregs Attract Attention for Use in Defense Applications

Growing Adoption of UAVs Widens Potential Opportunities for Prepregs

Space Exploration Missions to Augur Well for the Advanced Composites Market

Auto Industry's Shift towards Fuel Efficient Vehicles Fuels Demand for Lightweight Composites, Benefiting Prepregs Market

Auto Industry's Focus on Lightweight Construction Drives Measures to Achieve CO2 Targets

Performance Characteristics of Common Lightweight Materials

Automakers, Suppliers Eye EV Opportunities

Advanced Composites Witness Growing Use in Automobiles

Advanced Resin Materials and Production Techniques Enable Mass Manufacture of Automotive Components

Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment Augurs Well for Prepregs Market

Snow Skis: An Important Market for Prepregs

Marine Industry Offers Pockets of Opportunities to Prepregs, as Marine Vessel Construction Moves towards Advanced Composites

Boat Industry Heralds the Arrival of Marine Composites

Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market: Superior Properties Support Growing Use in Key End-Use Markets

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Wind Energy: Major End-Use Sectors

Material Properties and Performance Benefits Support Demand for Thermoplastic Prepregs

Tow Prepregs Market: Market Growth Linked to Aerospace & Auto Industries

Glass Fiber Prepreg Market: An Overview

Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepregs Continue to Find Increasing Use

Out-of-Autoclave Prepregs: A Small Yet Prominent Part of Overall Prepregs Market

High-Performance OOA Prepregs: A Key Milestone for Aerospace Primary Structures

Are OOA Prepreg a Game Changer?

Manufacturing Technology Advances Fuel Commodity Prepreg Applications

User-Friendly and Automated Prepreg Machines: Enabling Manufacture of High-Quality Prepregs

Chopped Prepreg Molding Compounds Attract Attention

Innovations Drive Improvements in Prepreg Efficiencies and Applications

In The Spotlight: Prepreg Advancements

High Cost of Recycling Prepregs Remains a Key Challenge for the Industry

