Vietnam Advertising Market Report 2024-2030: Growth, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Share, Forecast, Revenue, Analysis 2020-2030

The "Vietnam Advertising Market | Growth, Companies, COVID-19 IMPACT, Size, Trends, Share, Forecast, Revenue, Analysis, Industry & Value: Market Forecast By Type And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vietnam Advertising Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2024-2030
Vietnam advertising market is set for robust growth, driven by rising digital engagement and shifting media consumption. With over 90% of the urban population owning TVs, traditional media still has a strong foothold. However, smartphone penetration over 84% and internet usage at 78.1% highlight the growing importance of mobile and digital advertising, particularly among the young population.
During 2020-2023, Vietnam advertising market was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic and changing media consumption patterns. Economic uncertainty led to reduced ad spend, but digital and OTT advertising saw strong growth. The advertising industry experienced a solid recovery in the first half of 2021, with total ad spend increasing by 19.7% compared to the same period in 2020.
By 2022, revenue from OTT services reached $15.8 million, while pay TV revenue grew, totaling $192.31 billion with 16.9 million subscribers. Digital advertising benefitted from a shift to home viewing, with connected TV ad spend reaching $21.42 million in 2022. Foreign ad firms navigated regulatory hurdles, relying on local partnerships to execute campaigns.
Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Zalo are increasingly popular, especially among the 18-24 age group. OTT services are growing rapidly, with Netflix reaching over 2 million users by 2023. As digital consumption continues to rise, advertisers will have more opportunities to reach a highly engaged, tech-savvy audience, further accelerating growth of Vietnam advertising market.
Market Segmentation By Type
Mobile advertising in Vietnam is flourishing due to increased smartphone and internet accessibility, altering consumer habits favoring mobile engagement, advanced targeting capabilities, the emergence of engaging ad formats, and the escalating presence of e-commerce on mobile platforms. These elements combine to underscore the pivotal role of mobile advertising in the marketing strategies of businesses aiming to efficiently reach their target audience.
Companies Featured
- AXJ International Pte Ltd
- MullenLowe Group
- Happiness Saigon
- Moblaze
- Vero
- EloQ Communications
- Matterhorn Communications
- Dentsu Creative
- SJK Advertising JSC
- Ogilvy & Mathers
- TBWA Group
