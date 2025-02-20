Strategies & Trends Shaping the Smart e-Drive Industry, 2025-2030 - Technological Advancements in EV Drivetrains Propel Market Innovation

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart e-Drive - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart e-Drive was valued at USD 2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the smart e-Drive market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, advancements in battery management systems, power electronics, and regenerative braking technologies, and the growing focus on sustainable transportation solutions. The expansion of EV charging infrastructure, the development of smart charging solutions, and the rising integration of AI for predictive maintenance and energy management are supporting market growth.

Moreover, government regulations and incentives promoting electric mobility, coupled with rising investments in research and development for next-generation e-Drive technologies, are further driving market expansion. Collaborations between automakers, tech companies, and energy providers are also fueling innovation and market growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Smart e-Drive market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Application (E-Axle, E-Wheel Drive); Component (Battery, Electric Motor, Inverter Unit, E-Brake Booster, Power Electronics); Drive (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Battery Component segment, which is expected to reach $5.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 31.2%. The Electric Motor Component segment is also set to grow at 29.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $599.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 28% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., BorgWarner, Inc., Continental AG, GKN PLC, Hitachi Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Smart e-Drive Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 17 major companies featured in this Smart e-Drive market report include:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

BorgWarner, Inc.

Continental AG

GKN PLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Magna International, Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Siemens AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Smart e-Drive - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Transportation and Reduced Carbon Emissions Drives Smart e-Drive Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Electric Vehicle (EV) Drivetrains Propel Market Innovation

Growing Adoption of EVs and Hybrid Vehicles Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Demand for High Efficiency and Lightweight Drivetrain Solutions Strengthens Business Case for Smart e-Drive

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Smart e-Drive Systems Enhances Market Competitiveness

Focus on Energy Efficiency, Performance Optimization, and Battery Management Drives Market Dynamics

Emergence of Regenerative Braking Systems and Smart Charging Solutions Propels Market Growth

Growth of Government Incentives and Subsidies for EV Adoption Supports Smart e-Drive Market Expansion

Rising Adoption of Smart e-Drive Systems in Commercial and Public Transport Sectors Enhances Market Potential

Focus on Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Integration and Smart Energy Management Solutions Spurs Innovation

Expansion of Electric Mobility as a Service (eMaaS) Strengthens Market Adoption

Emergence of Autonomous Electric Vehicles (EVs) with Smart e-Drive Systems Drives Future Growth

