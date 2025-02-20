VR Resources Completes Drilling at Silverback Copper-Gold Project in Northwest Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company", or “VR”, successfully completed its first winter drill program at the Silverback copper-gold project in Northwestern Ontario.

The program, which concluded early this week, focused on testing the Central Zone target and the six-channel EM anomaly at North Arm, located 1,400 metres to the northeast. Six holes were completed for a total of 1,342 meters, with the goal to test DIGHEM conductors and IP chargeability anomalies along inferred structures and associated with the large mafic-ultramafic body that spans the project (Figure 1).

Drill core samples across shear zones with alteration and veining intersected in all of the drill holes, as well as various sulfide-bearing textures within the mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex, have been sent to the laboratory in Thunder Bay for analysis.

From VR’s CEO Justin Daley: "Our important first impressions upon the completion of this drilling are scale and intensity, with regard to both shearing, alteration and veining. We also view the consistency of the mafic-ultramafic host rocks and the presence of porphyry intrusive phases in eight drill holes now spanning a 3km strike across the property as significant.

The role of structure is key, based on the correlation of sulfide to shearing observed in all rock types, in all drill holes from across the property, as illustrated in the core photos in Photo 1. The correlation between structures evident in our geophysical data sets and now evident in core will be an extremely valuable tool for us to guide follow-up work focused on mineralized shear zones. Again, scale is important; the photos of sheared and altered host rock in Photo 1 span nearly 2 km of strike along an important northeast-trending structure, and the nearly 1 km breadth north-south of the large mafic dyke.

Pending receipt of complete assays, our goal for this spring will be to continue developing and testing targets related to DIGHEM conductors and associated high-amplitude chargeability anomalies on key structural trends for their potential to host copper-gold mineralization. We look forward to providing further updates as assay results are received and our exploration efforts are refined and advanced at Silverback."

Figure 1. Plan map of the recent 3D-array DCIP survey at Silverback, with locations for all drillholes completed to date. The plan map shows IP isoshells at 12.5 mV/V (orange) and 15 mV/V (red) with yellow outlines of DIGHEM conductors, and the outline of the large, mafic-ultramafic dykes and intrusions with nickel mineralization which span the entire property based on magnetic data.

Geological Insights and Structural Interpretations

The geological continuity evident in eight drill holes across the project area is encouraging. It spans three kilometres: from the anomalous gold in porphyry intrusion in SB24-002 at the West Dyke target area, through the Central Zone, and across to the most intense shearing and alteration zones observed in SB25-008 at North Arm in a chlorite-sericite schist and mylonite with disseminated sulfide (see Figure 1 and Photo 1).

Each drill hole intersected variations of the same prospective geological features across the project area, including shearing, silica-sericite-chlorite-clay alteration, and quartz-carbonate veining with sulfides. Importantly, porphyry intrusions were intersected in each hole, with veining occurring in both the host mafic – ultramafic complex and in the granitic porphyry intrusions, themselves emplaced within Lac des Mille Lacs Greenstone Belt on the southern margin of the Marmion terrane.

Oriented core measurements quickly became the focus of the program. When integrated with refined interpretations of topographic and geophysical data, they reveal a series of northeasterly shear zones traversing the property, accompanied by north-northeasterly splays. There is also evidence in drill core for at least two deformational events. Fold hinge zones and their axial planes associated with shearing show a strong correlation with DIGHEM conductors and IP chargeability responses, and are clearly an important target for sulfide mineralization. This emerging structural model will be a valuable exploration tool going forward at Silverback, and it aligns well with the regional model for structurally-controlled gold mineralization across the Marmion terrane in the western Superior craton.

Photo 1. Drill core examples from Holes 3, 4 and 8, roughly 1,700 meters apart along strike of an important, northeast-trending shear zone, and also 700 apart north-south, on opposing margins of the large mafic-ultramafic body. They demonstrate widespread chlorite-sericite-silica alteration with finely disseminated sulfides and quartz-carbonate veining related to shearing across the property. The protolith rock is nearly unrecognizable due to intense hydrothermal alteration overprint combined with ductile deformation on the structures trending northeast through the property. Drill core diameter is NQ.

Empire Geochemistry Update

Precious metals assay results from the drilling at Westwood were received last week; however, multi-element geochemistry remains outstanding, despite assurances from the lab of its imminent arrival. These results are critical for evaluating the full geochemical signature of the system and will be used alongside the precious metals data to guide follow-up exploration. The Company will report the full dataset as soon as it is available.

Technical Information

Surface grab samples and drill core samples were submitted for geochemical analysis to the AGAT laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Drill core was logged, cut and sampled at the Holbik Exploration warehouse in Upsala, Ontario, with sample preparation completed by AGAT in Thunder Bay, alongside gold and PGE determination by atomic absorption assay. ICP-MS analyses for base metals, whole rock, and trace elements is performed at AGAT’s laboratory in Calgary, AB. Analytical results are subject to industry-standard and NI 43-101 compliant QAQC sample procedures, including the systematic insertion of sample duplicates, blanks and certified reference material (CRM) done both externally and internally at the laboratory by AGAT, as described by AGAT.

Technical information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. The content of this news release has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by Justin Daley, MSc, PGeo, President & CEO at VR, and a non-independent Qualified Person who oversees and/or participates in all aspects of the Company’s mineral exploration projects.

About the Silverback Project

The project consists of 86 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering 4,760 hectares. The project is located on Federal Crown Land, with mineral rights administered by the Ontario Ministry of Mines. There is a 2% net smelter royalty on the claims. There are no annual payments, but the Ministry requires certain annual exploration expenditures and reporting (i.e. mineral assessment reports) in order to maintain a mineral claim in good standing. The Project fall within the Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation traditional territories.

About the Empire District Project

The Empire project consists of 413 mineral claims in 2 contiguous blocks covering 12,334 hectares. The project is located on Federal Crown Land, with mineral rights administered by the Ontario Ministry of Mines. There is a 2% net smelter royalty on the claims. There are no annual payments, but the Ministry requires certain annual exploration expenditures and reporting (i.e. mineral assessment reports) in order to maintain a mineral claim in good standing. The project falls within the Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation traditional territories.

About VR Resources Ltd.

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience, and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. The Company is financed for its mineral exploration and corporate obligations. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

“Justin Daley”

Justin Daley, MSc, P.Geo

President & CEO

