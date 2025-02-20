Tango Therapeutics to Present at Three Upcoming Investment Bank Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feb. 20, 2025-- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that Tango Therapeutics management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investment bank conferences. The B Riley Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Conference will be held in New York, NY in late February. The Leerink Global Healthcare Conference and Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference will be held in Miami, FL in March.

B Riley Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Conference

Panel participation on Friday, February 28 at 9:00-10:00 AM ET

Panel title “Pushing Tumors Over the Edge with Synthetic Lethality”

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 12 at 2:20-2:50 PM ET

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Available for 1x1 meetings on Thursday, March 13



The live webcast for each event will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab on the “Investors” page of the Company's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Investor Contact:

Daniella Beckman

Chief Financial Officer, Tango Therapeutics

IR@tangotx.com

Media Contact:

Daniella Beckman

Chief Financial Officer, Tango Therapeutics

media@tangotx.com

Source: Tango Therapeutics, Inc.