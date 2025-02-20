FTI Consulting Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

 | Source: FTI Consulting, Inc. FTI Consulting, Inc.

  • Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenues of $894.9 Million, Down 3% Compared to $924.7 Million in Prior Year Quarter
  • Fourth Quarter 2024 EPS of $1.38 and Adjusted EPS of $1.56, Compared to EPS and Adjusted EPS of $2.28 in Prior Year Quarter
  • Record Full Year 2024 Revenues of $3.699 Billion, Up 6% Compared to $3.489 Billion in Prior Year
  • Record Full Year 2024 EPS of $7.81 and Adjusted EPS of $7.99, Compared to EPS and Adjusted EPS of $7.71 in Prior Year
  • Introduces 2025 Guidance

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

For the full year 2024, revenues of $3.699 billion increased $209.4 million, or 6.0%, compared to revenues of $3.489 billion in the prior year. The increase in revenues was driven by revenue growth in all business segments. Net income of $280.1 million compared to $274.9 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, lower income taxes and a foreign currency (“FX”) remeasurement gain compared to an FX remeasurement loss in the prior year, which was partially offset by an increase in direct compensation and selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $403.7 million, or 10.9% of revenues, compared to $424.8 million, or 12.2% of revenues, in the prior year.

Full year 2024 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $7.81 compared to $7.71 in the prior year. Full year 2024 EPS included an $8.2 million special charge related to severance and other employee-related costs, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Full year 2024 Adjusted EPS of $7.99 compared to Adjusted EPS of $7.71 in the prior year.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “Though a number of headwinds that we saw towards the end of 2024 resulted in second half performance that was below our expectations, we are pleased that, in aggregate, 2024 was yet another year of record revenues and earnings per share. Notwithstanding those headwinds, many of which we expect to persist into 2025, we continue to feel confident in the powerful multiyear growth trajectory that we are on.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $395.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $224.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in cash collections, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation payments, forgivable loan issuances, operating expenses and income tax payments.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $660.5 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $328.7 million at December 31, 2023 and $386.3 million at September 30, 2024. There was no debt outstanding at December 31, 2024 or in either of the comparative periods.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 51,717 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $197.53 for a total cost of $10.2 million. As of December 31, 2024, approximately $450.4 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $894.9 million decreased $29.8 million, or 3.2%, compared to revenues of $924.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Technology segments, which was partially offset by higher demand in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. Net income of $49.7 million compared to $81.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower revenues, an increase in direct compensation and SG&A expenses, and the aforementioned special charge of $8.2 million, which was partially offset by lower income taxes and an FX remeasurement gain compared to an FX remeasurement loss in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $73.7 million, or 8.2% of revenues, compared to $127.4 million, or 13.8% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter 2024 EPS of $1.38 compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2024 EPS included the $8.2 million special charge, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EPS of $1.56 compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment decreased $29.8 million, or 8.2%, to $335.7 million in the quarter compared to $365.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for transformation & strategy and transactions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $44.7 million, or 13.3% of segment revenues, compared to $65.4 million, or 17.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in contractor costs and compensation expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $10.4 million, or 6.3%, to $175.9 million in the quarter compared to $165.5 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $2.4 million in the quarter. Excluding acquisition-related revenues, the increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates for data and analytics and construction solutions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.0 million, or 10.2% of segment revenues, compared to $19.2 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in compensation, which more than offset the increase in revenues compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting
Economic Consulting revenues of $206.1 million in the quarter compared to $206.1 million in the prior year quarter. Higher merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust revenues were offset by lower international arbitration and non-M&A-related antitrust revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.8 million, or 7.7% of segment revenues, compared to $38.3 million, or 18.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher bad debt and an increase in compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $10.3 million, or 10.2%, to $90.6 million in the quarter compared to $100.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for M&A-related “second request” services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $6.6 million, or 7.2% of segment revenues, compared to $12.4 million, or 12.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was largely due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications
Strategic Communications segment revenues of $86.6 million in the quarter compared to $86.6 million in the prior year quarter. Higher demand for financial communications services was offset by lower demand for corporate reputation services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.8 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, compared to $15.6 million, or 18.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

First Quarter 2025 Special Charge
The Company’s actions to align staffing with demand continued into the first quarter of 2025, resulting in an estimated first quarter special charge of approximately $17 million. Together with the $8.2 million special charge in the fourth quarter of 2024, the estimated combined special charge of approximately $25 million reflects the termination of approximately 4% of the Company’s more than 8,300 employees. The Company expects that such actions taken in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 will result in cost savings of approximately $70 million of salary- and benefits-related compensation costs in full year 2025.

2025 Guidance:
The Company estimates that revenues for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.810 billion. The Company estimates that EPS for full year 2025 will range between $7.44 and $8.24 and Adjusted EPS will range between $7.80 and $8.60. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance is related to the aforementioned first quarter of 2025 special charge, which the Company estimates will be approximately $17 million, or $0.36 per share.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call
FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income, which is a GAAP financial measure, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying analysis of financial information. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information on our business operating results, including underlying trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

     FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  December 31, December 31,
   2024   2023 
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $660,493  $303,222 
Accounts receivable, net  1,020,174   1,102,142 
Current portion of notes receivable  44,894   30,997 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  93,953   119,092 
Total current assets  1,819,514   1,555,453 
Property and equipment, net  150,295   159,662 
Operating lease assets  198,318   208,910 
Goodwill  1,226,556   1,234,569 
Intangible assets, net  16,770   18,285 
Notes receivable, net  109,119   75,431 
Other assets  76,258   73,568 
Total assets $3,596,830  $3,325,878 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $224,394  $223,758 
Accrued compensation  639,745   601,074 
Billings in excess of services provided  67,620   67,937 
Total current liabilities  931,759   892,769 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  208,036   223,774 
Deferred income taxes  111,825   140,976 
Other liabilities  86,920   86,939 
Total liabilities  1,338,540   1,344,458 
Stockholders’ equity    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 35,913 (2024) and 35,521 (2023)  359   355 
Additional paid-in capital  39,650   16,760 
Retained earnings  2,394,853   2,114,765 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (176,572)  (150,460)
Total stockholders’ equity  2,258,290   1,981,420 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,596,830  $3,325,878 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,
  2024   2023 
 (Unaudited)
Revenues$894,924  $924,684 
Operating expenses   
Direct cost of revenues 624,864   613,809 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 208,051   194,634 
Special charges 8,230    
Amortization of intangible assets 1,034   1,220 
  842,179   809,663 
Operating income 52,745   115,021 
Other income (expense)   
Interest income and other 7,779   (8,088)
Interest expense (716)  (3,896)
  7,063   (11,984)
Income before income tax provision 59,808   103,037 
Income tax provision 10,098   21,404 
Net income$49,710  $81,633 
Earnings per common share ― basic$1.41  $2.34 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 35,317   34,889 
Earnings per common share ― diluted$1.38  $2.28 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,855   35,778 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $—$(41,713) $28,244 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (41,713)  28,244 
Comprehensive income$7,997  $109,877 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023 
Revenues$3,698,652  $3,489,242 
Operating expenses   
Direct cost of revenues 2,516,726   2,354,216 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 822,151   751,306 
Special charges 8,230    
Amortization of intangible assets 4,183   6,159 
  3,351,290   3,111,681 
Operating income 347,362   377,561 
Other income (expense)   
Interest income and other 10,360   (4,867)
Interest expense (6,951)  (14,331)
  3,409   (19,198)
Income before income tax provision 350,771   358,363 
Income tax provision 70,683   83,471 
Net income$280,088  $274,892 
Earnings per common share ― basic$7.96  $8.10 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 35,208   33,924 
Earnings per common share ― diluted$7.81  $7.71 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,845   35,646 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $—$(26,112) $26,262 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (26,112)  26,262 
Comprehensive income$253,976  $301,154 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
 Year Ended
December 31,
   2024   2023  2024   2023 
  (Unaudited)  
Net income $49,710  $81,633 $280,088  $274,892 
Add back:        
Special charges  8,230     8,230    
Tax impact of special charges  (1,857)    (1,857)   
Adjusted Net Income $56,083  $81,633 $286,461  $274,892 
Earnings per common share — diluted $1.38  $2.28 $7.81  $7.71 
Add back:        
Special charges  0.23     0.23    
Tax impact of special charges  (0.05)    (0.05)   
Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $1.56  $2.28 $7.99  $7.71 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding ― diluted  35,855   35,778  35,845   35,646 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE
 
  Year Ended December 31, 2025
  Low High
Guidance on estimated earnings per common sharediluted (GAAP)(1) $7.44  $8.24 
Special charges  0.48   0.48 
Tax impact of special charges  (0.12)  (0.12)
Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $7.80  $8.60 

(1) The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business or losses on early extinguishment of debt, as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)		 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total
Net income             $49,710 
Interest income and other              (7,779)
Interest expense              716 
Income tax provision              10,098 
Operating income $36,096 $14,305 $14,393 $1,275 $12,534 $(25,858) $52,745 
Depreciation of property and equipment  2,587  1,704  1,407  4,623  910  503   11,734 
Amortization of intangible assets  736  229      69     1,034 
Special charges  5,326  1,785  8  667  295  149   8,230 
Adjusted EBITDA $44,745 $18,023 $15,808 $6,565 $13,808 $(25,206) $73,743 
               


Year EndedDecember 31, 2024 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total
Net income             $280,088 
Interest income and other              (10,360)
Interest expense              6,951 
Income tax provision              70,683 
Operating income $225,711 $77,490 $104,090 $41,875 $45,790 $(147,594) $347,362 
Depreciation of property and equipment  10,251  6,604  5,400  15,999  3,607  2,049   43,910 
Amortization of intangible assets  3,068  838      277     4,183 
Special charges  5,326  1,785  8  667  295  149   8,230 
Adjusted EBITDA $244,356 $86,717 $109,498 $58,541 $49,969 $(145,396) $403,685 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)		 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total
Net income             $81,633 
Interest income and other              8,088 
Interest expense              3,896 
Income tax provision              21,404 
Operating income $61,779 $17,415 $36,801 $8,393 $14,703 $(24,070) $115,021 
Depreciation of property and equipment  2,597  1,680  1,534  3,992  875  475   11,153 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,010  152      58     1,220 
Adjusted EBITDA $65,386 $19,247 $38,335 $12,385 $15,636 $(23,595) $127,394 
               
Year EndedDecember 31, 2023 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total
Net income             $274,892 
Interest income and other              4,867 
Interest expense              14,331 
Income tax provision              83,471 
Operating income $216,504 $81,296 $109,818 $48,196 $47,167 $(125,420) $377,561 
Depreciation of property and equipment  9,254  6,030  5,989  14,515  3,445  1,846   41,079 
Amortization of intangible assets  5,079  783      297     6,159 
Adjusted EBITDA $230,837 $88,109 $115,807 $62,711 $50,909 $(123,574) $424,799 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
 
 Segment
Revenues		 Adjusted
EBITDA		 Adjusted EBITDA
Margin		 Utilization Average
Billable Rate		 Billable
Headcount		 
 (in thousands)       (at period end) 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024(Unaudited)            
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$335,713  $44,745  13.3% 52% $527 2,286 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 175,863   18,023  10.2% 55% $392 1,542 
Economic Consulting 206,103   15,808  7.7% 60% $610 1,110 
Technology(1) 90,645   6,565  7.2% N/M N/M 714 
Strategic Communications(1) 86,600   13,808  15.9% N/M N/M 981 
 $894,924  $98,949  11.1%     6,633 
Unallocated Corporate   (25,206)         
Adjusted EBITDA  $73,743  8.2%       
             
Year EndedDecember 31, 2024            
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$1,391,206  $244,356  17.6% 58% $510 2,286 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 690,211   86,717  12.6% 57% $390 1,542 
Economic Consulting 863,557   109,498  12.7% 66% $584 1,110 
Technology(1) 417,637   58,541  14.0% N/M N/M 714 
Strategic Communications(1) 336,041   49,969  14.9% N/M N/M 981 
 $3,698,652  $549,081  14.8%     6,633 
Unallocated Corporate   (145,396)         
Adjusted EBITDA  $403,685  10.9%       
             
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023(Unaudited)            
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$365,554  $65,386  17.9% 61% $503 2,215 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 165,469   19,247  11.6% 56% $391 1,447 
Economic Consulting 206,091   38,335  18.6% 65% $586 1,089 
Technology(1) 100,933   12,385  12.3% N/M N/M 628 
Strategic Communications(1) 86,637   15,636  18.0% N/M N/M 971 
 $924,684  $150,989  16.3%     6,350 
Unallocated Corporate   (23,595)         
Adjusted EBITDA  $127,394  13.8%       
             
Year EndedDecember 31, 2023            
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$1,346,678  $230,837  17.1% 60% $494 2,215 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 654,105   88,109  13.5% 57% $386 1,447 
Economic Consulting 771,374   115,807  15.0% 67% $547 1,089 
Technology(1) 387,855   62,711  16.2% N/M N/M 628 
Strategic Communications(1) 329,230   50,909  15.5% N/M N/M 971 
 $3,489,242  $548,373  15.7%     6,350 
Unallocated Corporate   (123,574)         
Adjusted EBITDA  $424,799  12.2%       
             

N/M Not meaningful

(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
 Year Ended December 31
  2024   2023 
Operating activities   
Net income$280,088  $274,892 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation of property and equipment 43,910   41,079 
Amortization of intangible assets 4,183   6,159 
Amortization of notes receivable 51,621   27,784 
Provision for expected credit losses 50,315   35,149 
Share-based compensation 38,436   29,534 
Deferred income taxes (16,605)  (25,453)
Acquisition-related contingent consideration (779)  3,818 
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 1,082   1,925 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:   
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled 18,340   (229,296)
Notes receivable (99,892)  (50,703)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,810)  7,606 
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 12,875   8,687 
Income taxes (29,441)  29,335 
Accrued compensation 43,503   50,186 
Billings in excess of services provided 271   13,759 
Net cash provided by operating activities 395,097   224,461 
Investing activities   
Purchases of property and equipment and other (35,408)  (49,479)
Purchase and maturity of short-term investment 25,246   (24,356)
Net cash used in investing activities (10,162)  (73,835)
Financing activities   
Borrowings under revolving line of credit 600,000   835,000 
Repayments under revolving line of credit (600,000)  (835,000)
Repayment of convertible notes    (315,763)
Purchase and retirement of common stock (10,217)  (20,982)
Share-based compensation tax withholdings (19,021)  (16,375)
Proceeds on stock option exercises 10,887   1,297 
Deposits and other 2,968   (2,840)
Net cash used in financing activities (15,383)  (354,663)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12,281)  15,571 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 357,271   (188,466)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 303,222   491,688 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$660,493  $303,222 


FTI Consulting, Inc. 
555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor & Media Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com