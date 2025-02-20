FTI Consulting Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenues of $894.9 Million, Down 3% Compared to $924.7 Million in Prior Year Quarter

Fourth Quarter 2024 EPS of $1.38 and Adjusted EPS of $1.56, Compared to EPS and Adjusted EPS of $2.28 in Prior Year Quarter

Record Full Year 2024 Revenues of $3.699 Billion, Up 6% Compared to $3.489 Billion in Prior Year

Record Full Year 2024 EPS of $7.81 and Adjusted EPS of $7.99, Compared to EPS and Adjusted EPS of $7.71 in Prior Year

Introduces 2025 Guidance



WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

For the full year 2024, revenues of $3.699 billion increased $209.4 million, or 6.0%, compared to revenues of $3.489 billion in the prior year. The increase in revenues was driven by revenue growth in all business segments. Net income of $280.1 million compared to $274.9 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, lower income taxes and a foreign currency (“FX”) remeasurement gain compared to an FX remeasurement loss in the prior year, which was partially offset by an increase in direct compensation and selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $403.7 million, or 10.9% of revenues, compared to $424.8 million, or 12.2% of revenues, in the prior year.

Full year 2024 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $7.81 compared to $7.71 in the prior year. Full year 2024 EPS included an $8.2 million special charge related to severance and other employee-related costs, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Full year 2024 Adjusted EPS of $7.99 compared to Adjusted EPS of $7.71 in the prior year.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “Though a number of headwinds that we saw towards the end of 2024 resulted in second half performance that was below our expectations, we are pleased that, in aggregate, 2024 was yet another year of record revenues and earnings per share. Notwithstanding those headwinds, many of which we expect to persist into 2025, we continue to feel confident in the powerful multiyear growth trajectory that we are on.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $395.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $224.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in cash collections, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation payments, forgivable loan issuances, operating expenses and income tax payments.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $660.5 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $328.7 million at December 31, 2023 and $386.3 million at September 30, 2024. There was no debt outstanding at December 31, 2024 or in either of the comparative periods.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 51,717 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $197.53 for a total cost of $10.2 million. As of December 31, 2024, approximately $450.4 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $894.9 million decreased $29.8 million, or 3.2%, compared to revenues of $924.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Technology segments, which was partially offset by higher demand in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. Net income of $49.7 million compared to $81.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower revenues, an increase in direct compensation and SG&A expenses, and the aforementioned special charge of $8.2 million, which was partially offset by lower income taxes and an FX remeasurement gain compared to an FX remeasurement loss in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $73.7 million, or 8.2% of revenues, compared to $127.4 million, or 13.8% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter 2024 EPS of $1.38 compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2024 EPS included the $8.2 million special charge, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EPS of $1.56 compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment decreased $29.8 million, or 8.2%, to $335.7 million in the quarter compared to $365.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for transformation & strategy and transactions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $44.7 million, or 13.3% of segment revenues, compared to $65.4 million, or 17.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in contractor costs and compensation expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $10.4 million, or 6.3%, to $175.9 million in the quarter compared to $165.5 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $2.4 million in the quarter. Excluding acquisition-related revenues, the increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates for data and analytics and construction solutions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.0 million, or 10.2% of segment revenues, compared to $19.2 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in compensation, which more than offset the increase in revenues compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting

Economic Consulting revenues of $206.1 million in the quarter compared to $206.1 million in the prior year quarter. Higher merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust revenues were offset by lower international arbitration and non-M&A-related antitrust revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.8 million, or 7.7% of segment revenues, compared to $38.3 million, or 18.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher bad debt and an increase in compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $10.3 million, or 10.2%, to $90.6 million in the quarter compared to $100.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for M&A-related “second request” services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $6.6 million, or 7.2% of segment revenues, compared to $12.4 million, or 12.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was largely due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications

Strategic Communications segment revenues of $86.6 million in the quarter compared to $86.6 million in the prior year quarter. Higher demand for financial communications services was offset by lower demand for corporate reputation services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.8 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, compared to $15.6 million, or 18.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

First Quarter 2025 Special Charge

The Company’s actions to align staffing with demand continued into the first quarter of 2025, resulting in an estimated first quarter special charge of approximately $17 million. Together with the $8.2 million special charge in the fourth quarter of 2024, the estimated combined special charge of approximately $25 million reflects the termination of approximately 4% of the Company’s more than 8,300 employees. The Company expects that such actions taken in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 will result in cost savings of approximately $70 million of salary- and benefits-related compensation costs in full year 2025.

2025 Guidance:

The Company estimates that revenues for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.810 billion. The Company estimates that EPS for full year 2025 will range between $7.44 and $8.24 and Adjusted EPS will range between $7.80 and $8.60. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance is related to the aforementioned first quarter of 2025 special charge, which the Company estimates will be approximately $17 million, or $0.36 per share.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call

FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income, which is a GAAP financial measure, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying analysis of financial information. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information on our business operating results, including underlying trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 660,493 $ 303,222 Accounts receivable, net 1,020,174 1,102,142 Current portion of notes receivable 44,894 30,997 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,953 119,092 Total current assets 1,819,514 1,555,453 Property and equipment, net 150,295 159,662 Operating lease assets 198,318 208,910 Goodwill 1,226,556 1,234,569 Intangible assets, net 16,770 18,285 Notes receivable, net 109,119 75,431 Other assets 76,258 73,568 Total assets $ 3,596,830 $ 3,325,878 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 224,394 $ 223,758 Accrued compensation 639,745 601,074 Billings in excess of services provided 67,620 67,937 Total current liabilities 931,759 892,769 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 208,036 223,774 Deferred income taxes 111,825 140,976 Other liabilities 86,920 86,939 Total liabilities 1,338,540 1,344,458 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 35,913 (2024) and 35,521 (2023) 359 355 Additional paid-in capital 39,650 16,760 Retained earnings 2,394,853 2,114,765 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176,572 ) (150,460 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,258,290 1,981,420 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,596,830 $ 3,325,878





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31,

2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 894,924 $ 924,684 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 624,864 613,809 Selling, general and administrative expenses 208,051 194,634 Special charges 8,230 — Amortization of intangible assets 1,034 1,220 842,179 809,663 Operating income 52,745 115,021 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 7,779 (8,088 ) Interest expense (716 ) (3,896 ) 7,063 (11,984 ) Income before income tax provision 59,808 103,037 Income tax provision 10,098 21,404 Net income $ 49,710 $ 81,633 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 1.41 $ 2.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 35,317 34,889 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 1.38 $ 2.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,855 35,778 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $— $ (41,713 ) $ 28,244 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (41,713 ) 28,244 Comprehensive income $ 7,997 $ 109,877





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31,

2024 2023 Revenues $ 3,698,652 $ 3,489,242 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 2,516,726 2,354,216 Selling, general and administrative expenses 822,151 751,306 Special charges 8,230 — Amortization of intangible assets 4,183 6,159 3,351,290 3,111,681 Operating income 347,362 377,561 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 10,360 (4,867 ) Interest expense (6,951 ) (14,331 ) 3,409 (19,198 ) Income before income tax provision 350,771 358,363 Income tax provision 70,683 83,471 Net income $ 280,088 $ 274,892 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 7.96 $ 8.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 35,208 33,924 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 7.81 $ 7.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,845 35,646 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $— $ (26,112 ) $ 26,262 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (26,112 ) 26,262 Comprehensive income $ 253,976 $ 301,154





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Net income $ 49,710 $ 81,633 $ 280,088 $ 274,892 Add back: Special charges 8,230 — 8,230 — Tax impact of special charges (1,857 ) — (1,857 ) — Adjusted Net Income $ 56,083 $ 81,633 $ 286,461 $ 274,892 Earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.38 $ 2.28 $ 7.81 $ 7.71 Add back: Special charges 0.23 — 0.23 — Tax impact of special charges (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) — Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.56 $ 2.28 $ 7.99 $ 7.71 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,855 35,778 35,845 35,646





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE Year Ended December 31, 2025 Low High Guidance on estimated earnings per common share—diluted (GAAP)(1) $ 7.44 $ 8.24 Special charges 0.48 0.48 Tax impact of special charges (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 7.80 $ 8.60

(1) The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business or losses on early extinguishment of debt, as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 49,710 Interest income and other (7,779 ) Interest expense 716 Income tax provision 10,098 Operating income $ 36,096 $ 14,305 $ 14,393 $ 1,275 $ 12,534 $ (25,858 ) $ 52,745 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,587 1,704 1,407 4,623 910 503 11,734 Amortization of intangible assets 736 229 — — 69 — 1,034 Special charges 5,326 1,785 8 667 295 149 8,230 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,745 $ 18,023 $ 15,808 $ 6,565 $ 13,808 $ (25,206 ) $ 73,743





Year EndedDecember 31, 2024 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 280,088 Interest income and other (10,360 ) Interest expense 6,951 Income tax provision 70,683 Operating income $ 225,711 $ 77,490 $ 104,090 $ 41,875 $ 45,790 $ (147,594 ) $ 347,362 Depreciation of property and equipment 10,251 6,604 5,400 15,999 3,607 2,049 43,910 Amortization of intangible assets 3,068 838 — — 277 — 4,183 Special charges 5,326 1,785 8 667 295 149 8,230 Adjusted EBITDA $ 244,356 $ 86,717 $ 109,498 $ 58,541 $ 49,969 $ (145,396 ) $ 403,685





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 81,633 Interest income and other 8,088 Interest expense 3,896 Income tax provision 21,404 Operating income $ 61,779 $ 17,415 $ 36,801 $ 8,393 $ 14,703 $ (24,070 ) $ 115,021 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,597 1,680 1,534 3,992 875 475 11,153 Amortization of intangible assets 1,010 152 — — 58 — 1,220 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,386 $ 19,247 $ 38,335 $ 12,385 $ 15,636 $ (23,595 ) $ 127,394 Year EndedDecember 31, 2023 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 274,892 Interest income and other 4,867 Interest expense 14,331 Income tax provision 83,471 Operating income $ 216,504 $ 81,296 $ 109,818 $ 48,196 $ 47,167 $ (125,420 ) $ 377,561 Depreciation of property and equipment 9,254 6,030 5,989 14,515 3,445 1,846 41,079 Amortization of intangible assets 5,079 783 — — 297 — 6,159 Adjusted EBITDA $ 230,837 $ 88,109 $ 115,807 $ 62,711 $ 50,909 $ (123,574 ) $ 424,799





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable Rate Billable

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 335,713 $ 44,745 13.3 % 52 % $ 527 2,286 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 175,863 18,023 10.2 % 55 % $ 392 1,542 Economic Consulting 206,103 15,808 7.7 % 60 % $ 610 1,110 Technology(1) 90,645 6,565 7.2 % N/M N/M 714 Strategic Communications(1) 86,600 13,808 15.9 % N/M N/M 981 $ 894,924 $ 98,949 11.1 % 6,633 Unallocated Corporate (25,206 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,743 8.2 % Year EndedDecember 31, 2024 Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 1,391,206 $ 244,356 17.6 % 58 % $ 510 2,286 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 690,211 86,717 12.6 % 57 % $ 390 1,542 Economic Consulting 863,557 109,498 12.7 % 66 % $ 584 1,110 Technology(1) 417,637 58,541 14.0 % N/M N/M 714 Strategic Communications(1) 336,041 49,969 14.9 % N/M N/M 981 $ 3,698,652 $ 549,081 14.8 % 6,633 Unallocated Corporate (145,396 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 403,685 10.9 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2023(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 365,554 $ 65,386 17.9 % 61 % $ 503 2,215 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 165,469 19,247 11.6 % 56 % $ 391 1,447 Economic Consulting 206,091 38,335 18.6 % 65 % $ 586 1,089 Technology(1) 100,933 12,385 12.3 % N/M N/M 628 Strategic Communications(1) 86,637 15,636 18.0 % N/M N/M 971 $ 924,684 $ 150,989 16.3 % 6,350 Unallocated Corporate (23,595 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,394 13.8 % Year EndedDecember 31, 2023 Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 1,346,678 $ 230,837 17.1 % 60 % $ 494 2,215 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 654,105 88,109 13.5 % 57 % $ 386 1,447 Economic Consulting 771,374 115,807 15.0 % 67 % $ 547 1,089 Technology(1) 387,855 62,711 16.2 % N/M N/M 628 Strategic Communications(1) 329,230 50,909 15.5 % N/M N/M 971 $ 3,489,242 $ 548,373 15.7 % 6,350 Unallocated Corporate (123,574 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 424,799 12.2 %

N/M Not meaningful

(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Year Ended December 31

2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 280,088 $ 274,892 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 43,910 41,079 Amortization of intangible assets 4,183 6,159 Amortization of notes receivable 51,621 27,784 Provision for expected credit losses 50,315 35,149 Share-based compensation 38,436 29,534 Deferred income taxes (16,605 ) (25,453 ) Acquisition-related contingent consideration (779 ) 3,818 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 1,082 1,925 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled 18,340 (229,296 ) Notes receivable (99,892 ) (50,703 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,810 ) 7,606 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 12,875 8,687 Income taxes (29,441 ) 29,335 Accrued compensation 43,503 50,186 Billings in excess of services provided 271 13,759 Net cash provided by operating activities 395,097 224,461 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and other (35,408 ) (49,479 ) Purchase and maturity of short-term investment 25,246 (24,356 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,162 ) (73,835 ) Financing activities Borrowings under revolving line of credit 600,000 835,000 Repayments under revolving line of credit (600,000 ) (835,000 ) Repayment of convertible notes — (315,763 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (10,217 ) (20,982 ) Share-based compensation tax withholdings (19,021 ) (16,375 ) Proceeds on stock option exercises 10,887 1,297 Deposits and other 2,968 (2,840 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,383 ) (354,663 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12,281 ) 15,571 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 357,271 (188,466 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 303,222 491,688 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 660,493 $ 303,222





FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100