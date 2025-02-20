Marine Engines Industry Eyes $15.2 Billion in Revenues by 2030 - Increased Focus on Emission Reduction Expands Addressable Market for Eco-friendly Marine Engines

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Engines - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Marine Engines was valued at USD 12.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the marine engines market is driven by several factors, including advancements in engine technology, increasing global trade, and rising demand for fuel-efficient, environmentally compliant engines. Technological innovations, such as dual-fuel and hybrid engines, are enabling operators to meet regulatory requirements while maintaining performance, driving widespread adoption. The global increase in seaborne trade, particularly in emerging markets, is also fueling demand for more powerful and efficient marine engines.

Moreover, environmental concerns and tightening emissions regulations are prompting shipowners to invest in new engine technologies that reduce fuel consumption and lower emissions. These factors, along with the growing emphasis on sustainability in the shipping industry, are expected to drive robust growth in the marine engines market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Marine Engines market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Engine (Propulsion Engine, Auxiliary Engine); Type (Two-Stroke, Four-Stroke); Fuel (Marine Diesel Oil, Heavy Fuel Oil, Marine Gas Oil, Other Fuel Types).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Propulsion Engine segment, which is expected to reach $10.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Auxiliary Engine segment is also set to grow at 2.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.5% CAGR to reach $3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Energy-efficient Marine Engines Spurs Growth in the Market

Increased Focus on Emission Reduction Expands Addressable Market for Eco-friendly Marine Engines

Technological Advancements in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion Systems Propel Growth in Marine Engines

Growing Adoption of LNG and Alternative Fuels Strengthens Business Case for Next-generation Marine Engines

Rising Focus on Vessel Performance and Speed Drives Demand for High-power Marine Engines

Expansion of Offshore Oil and Gas Projects Spurs Demand for Reliable Marine Engines

Increased Focus on Reducing Operational Costs Accelerates Adoption of Fuel-efficient Engines

Rising Use of Marine Engines in Recreational Boats and Yachts Expands Opportunities in Leisure Markets

Surge in Global Shipping Activities Expands Market for High-performance Marine Engines

Growing Popularity of Hybrid Marine Vessels Generates Demand for Electric and Hybrid Marine Engines

