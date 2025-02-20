Titanium Dioxide - Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030 Featuring Analysis of 16 Major Companies, Including Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company & More

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Titanium Dioxide - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Titanium Dioxide was valued at US$22.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030.





Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coverage of major players such as Alchemy Heavy Metals (Pvt) Ltd., Argex Titanium, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Iluka Resources Ltd.

The growth in the titanium dioxide market is driven by several factors. The expanding construction and automotive industries have significantly boosted the demand for paints and coatings, which are primary end-users of titanium dioxide. The increasing consumer preference for aesthetically pleasing and durable products has further propelled the use of TiO2 in these industries.

Technological advancements in production processes have enhanced the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of TiO2 manufacturing, supporting its widespread adoption. Additionally, the rising awareness about the harmful effects of UV radiation has increased the demand for sunscreens and UV-protective cosmetics, driving the use of titanium dioxide in the personal care industry. The growth of the plastics industry, driven by the demand for high-performance materials, has also contributed to the increased use of TiO2.

Furthermore, the ongoing research and development efforts aimed at finding new applications for nano-sized TiO2 particles, particularly in environmental protection and medical fields, continue to create new growth opportunities. These factors, combined with the continuous advancements in production technologies, ensure the robust expansion of the titanium dioxide market.



Product (Rutile, Anatase); Production Method (Sulfate, Chloride); Application (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics, Other Applications).



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Titanium Dioxide Rutile segment, which is expected to reach US$24.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.3%. The Titanium Dioxide Anatase segment is also set to grow at 7.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.9% CAGR to reach $7.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Titanium Dioxide Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 16 major companies featured in this Titanium Dioxide market report include:

Alchemy Heavy Metals (Pvt) Ltd.

Argex Titanium, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Iluka Resources Ltd.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

Lanka Mineral Sands Ltd.

NL Industries, Inc.

Tayca Corporation

The Chemours Company

The Kish Company, Inc.

Tronox Ltd.

Venator Materials PLC

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Titanium Dioxide - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for High-Performance Paints and Coatings Spurs Growth in Titanium Dioxide Market

Expansion of Construction and Automotive Industries Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Chloride and Sulfate Processes Enhance Production Efficiency

Innovations in Nano-Sized Titanium Dioxide Propel Growth in Medical and Environmental Applications

Rising Consumer Preference for Durable and Aesthetically Pleasing Products Drives Market Adoption

Growth in the Plastics Industry Strengthens Business Case for Titanium Dioxide Use

Environmental Regulations and Focus on Sustainability Throw the Spotlight on Eco-Friendly Production Methods

Increasing Awareness of UV Radiation Effects Accelerates Demand for UV-Protective Cosmetics

Advances in Photocatalytic Applications Generate New Growth Opportunities

Expansion of the Personal Care Industry Spurs Use of Titanium Dioxide in Sunscreens

Focus on High-Purity Titanium Dioxide Production Throws the Spotlight on Quality Control

Advances in Self-Cleaning and Anti-Pollution Coatings Propel Market Innovation

