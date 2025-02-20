CPP Packaging Films Industry Trends 2015-2024 and Forecast to 2030 - Growing Pharmaceutical Industry Generates Opportunities for Specialized Packaging

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CPP Packaging Films - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for CPP Packaging Films was valued at US$6.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the CPP packaging films market is driven by several factors, emphasizing the industry's adaptability to changing market dynamics. The increasing demand for flexible packaging solutions that offer enhanced preservation capabilities for food products and medical supplies is a significant driver.

Additionally, advancements in film technologies that allow for improved printability and sealability support the expansion of CPP films into new market segments. Economic factors, such as the rising middle class in emerging economies, contribute to increased consumption of packaged goods, further stimulating demand for CPP films.

Moreover, ongoing efforts to improve the environmental footprint of CPP films, such as through the development of recyclable and bio-based variants, are making them more appealing in a world increasingly focused on sustainability. These diverse factors ensure the continued relevance and growth of the CPP packaging films industry in the global packaging market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the CPP Packaging Films market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Packaging Type (Bags & Pouches, Wraps, Lamination, Labels, Other Packaging Types); End-Use (Food & Beverage, Textile, Healthcare, Floral, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bags & Pouches segment, which is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Wraps segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 46 major companies featured in this CPP Packaging Films market report include:

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 295 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

CPP Packaging Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Flexible Packaging Solutions Bolsters CPP Films Market

Sustainability Trends Propel Development of Eco-Friendly CPP Films

Expansion of Food and Beverage Sector Drives CPP Packaging Adoption

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry Generates Opportunities for Specialized Packaging

Retail and E-commerce Growth Influences Packaging Design and Demand

Shift from Rigid to Flexible Packaging Formats Creates New Uses for CPP Films

