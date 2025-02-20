Air Cargo - Global Strategic Business Report 2025 - Globalization of Supply Chains Expands Addressable Market for Air Cargo

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Cargo - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Air Cargo was valued at US$131.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$190.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the air cargo market is driven by several factors, prominently including the expansion of e-commerce, advancements in logistics technology, and changes in global trade patterns. E-commerce has particularly revolutionized the retail landscape, increasing the demand for air cargo services to meet consumer expectations for rapid delivery times. Technological advancements that enhance tracking accuracy, route optimization, and operational efficiency directly cater to the growing need for reliable and swift cargo services.

Moreover, shifts in global manufacturing bases, with companies seeking more diversified supply chains, have increased reliance on air cargo to connect disparate production sites and markets efficiently. Additionally, the rise in cross-border trade agreements helps reduce trade barriers, fostering a more interconnected global market conducive to air cargo growth. These dynamics ensure that air cargo remains an indispensable part of global commerce, continually adapting to the changing economic landscape.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Air Cargo market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Component Type (Air Freight, Air Mail); Service (Express, Regular).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Air Freight segment, which is expected to reach US$166.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.6%. The Air Mail segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $34.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.5% CAGR to reach $43.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cargolux Airlines International S.A., China Airlines Ltd., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DHL Aviation, Emirates SkyCargo and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Air Cargo Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 93 major companies featured in this Air Cargo market report include:

Cargolux Airlines International S.A.

China Airlines Ltd.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

DHL Aviation

Emirates SkyCargo

FedEx Corporation

Korean Air Cargo

Singapore Airlines Cargo

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $131.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $190.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Air Cargo - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in E-commerce and Online Retailing Propels Demand for Air Cargo Services

Globalization of Supply Chains Expands Addressable Market for Air Cargo

Environmental Regulations Drive Adoption of Fuel-efficient and Cleaner Cargo Aircraft

Increasing Need for Rapid Delivery of Medical and Pharmaceutical Supplies Generates Demand

Innovations in Logistics and Cargo Handling Technology Propel Industry Efficiency

Rise of Temperature-sensitive Goods Transport Sets the Stage for Specialized Air Cargo Services

Technological Integration in Tracking and Automation Enhances Air Cargo Operations

Challenges in Air Cargo Infrastructure and the Need for Modernization

Shift Toward Sustainable Practices in Air Cargo Transport

Volatility in Fuel Prices and Its Impact on Air Cargo Costs

Expansion of Cargo Hubs and Regional Gateways to Improve Connectivity

The Increasing Role of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Air Cargo Delivery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9ljiv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment