Trends Shaping the All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Market, 2025-2030 - Innovation in Electric ATVs Drives Demand Among Environmentally Conscious Consumers

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) was valued at US$4.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) market is driven by several factors that are reshaping the landscape of outdoor recreation and utility vehicles. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for recreational vehicles as more people turn to outdoor activities for leisure and stress relief.

Technological advancements, such as the development of more powerful, efficient, and safer ATVs, are also propelling market growth by enhancing the user experience and broadening the appeal of these vehicles to a wider audience. The expansion of the agricultural sector, particularly in emerging markets, is further boosting demand for utility ATVs, as these vehicles provide an effective means of managing large properties and improving operational efficiency.

Additionally, the growing environmental consciousness among consumers is driving interest in electric ATVs, which offer a sustainable alternative to traditional models. As these factors continue to evolve, the ATV market is expected to see sustained growth, supported by innovation, expanding applications, and the increasing popularity of outdoor activities.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Engine Type (Below 400 CC, 400 - 800 CC, Above 800 CC); Application (Recreational, Agriculture, Sports, Military & Defense).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Below 400 CC Engine ATV segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The 400 - 800 CC Engine ATV segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $1.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Arctic Cat, Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (Can-Am), BRP Inc, Chongqing Shineray Motorcycle Co., Ltd., Hisun Motors and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 46 major companies featured in this All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) market report include:

Arctic Cat, Inc.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (Can-Am)

BRP Inc

Chongqing Shineray Motorcycle Co., Ltd.

Hisun Motors

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

John Deere

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd.

Polaris Industries, Inc.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Cfmoto Power Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Outdoor Recreational Activities Propels Growth in ATV Market

Increased Adoption of ATVs in Agricultural Applications Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Innovation in Electric ATVs Drives Demand Among Environmentally Conscious Consumers

Growing Interest in Adventure Sports Throws Spotlight on High-Performance ATVs

Development of Fuel-Efficient Engines Spurs Growth in ATV Market

Rising Demand for Utility Vehicles in Rural Areas Expands Market for ATVs

Emergence of Multi-Functional ATVs Expands Addressable Market

Adoption of ATVs in Rescue and Emergency Services Generates New Opportunities

Advancements in Battery Technology Accelerate Growth of Electric ATV Segment

Expansion of ATV Rental Services Generates Demand for Robust, Durable Models

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgabb9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment