Monarch Private Capital Powers Into 2025 With Record Growth, Innovation, and a Bold Vision for the Future

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a national leader in impact investing, is redefining the future of tax equity investments with a landmark year of achievements in 2024. By strategically expanding its efforts across affordable housing, renewable energy, historic rehabilitation, and film, Monarch is not only generating billions in economic development but also driving transformative change in communities nationwide.

As demand for sustainable solutions and responsible investing reaches new heights, Monarch continues to lead the charge—investing in projects that create jobs, reduce carbon footprints, and provide critical housing solutions. With a new $275 million bond issuance, an innovative solar and battery storage initiative for low-income housing, and record-breaking project investments, Monarch is setting the stage for even greater impact in 2025 and beyond.

Unprecedented Growth Across Key Sectors In 2024

Renewable Energy: 75 new projects, generating $1.5 billion in tax credits and enabling $3.3 billion in clean energy investments—adding 1.7 GW of renewable energy capacity to the U.S. grid. This prevents an annual abatement of 1,530,807 metric tons of CO₂e emissions —equivalent to removing 319,014 homes' electricity use for one year.

75 new projects, generating and enabling in clean energy investments—adding to the U.S. grid. This prevents an —equivalent to removing homes' electricity use for one year. Affordable Housing: 23 new projects, unlocking $268 million in tax credits and $747 million in project capital , creating 2,429 affordable homes for families in need.

23 new projects, unlocking and , creating for families in need. Historic Rehabilitation: 18 revitalization projects, bringing nearly $60 million in tax credits and over $500 million in redevelopment costs , breathing new life into historic properties—many in underserved communities.

18 revitalization projects, bringing nearly and over , breathing new life into historic properties—many in underserved communities. New $275 Million Bond Issuance: Financing affordable housing projects to help close the housing gap in the U.S., ensuring more families have access to safe, stable homes.

Financing affordable housing projects to help close the housing gap in the U.S., ensuring more families have access to safe, stable homes. Film & Entertainment: Brokered and financed $169 million in state tax credits for film, tv, and digital media, supporting 49 productions nationwide. These projects contributed to over $650 million in local production spending, driving economic growth and energizing creative industries across the U.S.



Fueling the Future: Clean Energy Meets Affordable Housing

With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Monarch is redefining affordable housing through its groundbreaking Monarch Strategic Ventures initiative.

This forward-thinking program is integrating solar energy and battery storage into low-income housing income (LMI) communities—targeting a 20% reduction in tenant's electricity bills while making affordable housing more sustainable. But the impact goes beyond cost savings:

Creating new construction jobs during installation

during installation Generating ongoing employment in operations, maintenance, and administrative roles

in operations, maintenance, and administrative roles Reducing environmental impact while improving energy resilience for vulnerable communities

while improving energy resilience for vulnerable communities Enhancing grid flexibility to balance burgeoning electricity demand growth

"We don’t just invest in projects—we invest in people, communities, and the future," said George Strobel, Partner, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of Monarch Private Capital. "With the launch of our $275 million bond initiative and our expansion into clean energy housing solutions, we are scaling our impact like never before. We are building a stronger, more sustainable, and more equitable future—one investment at a time."

Monarch’s Legacy: A $37 Billion Economic Impact

Since 2005, Monarch Private Capital has turned tax equity investments into real-world impact, delivering:

Nearly 50,000 affordable housing units built

affordable housing units built More than 300,000 jobs created

4.7 GW of renewable energy capacity to the U.S. grid, preventing an annual abatement of 4,157,534 metric tons of CO₂e emissions—equivalent to removing C02 emissions from 866,412 homes' electricity use for one year

of renewable energy capacity to the U.S. grid, preventing an annual abatement of metric tons of CO₂e emissions—equivalent to removing C02 emissions from homes' electricity use for one year The revitalization of 187 historic buildings

$7.2 billion in tax credits leveraged across 42 states and Washington, D.C.

across $18 billion in project capital mobilized

And the momentum is only growing.

By combining financial expertise with a bold vision for the future, Monarch Private Capital is positioned to drive unprecedented impact in 2025—expanding access to affordable housing, accelerating the transition to clean energy, and strengthening communities across America.

Join the Movement.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

