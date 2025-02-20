Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Enters into Marketing Partnership Agreement with RE/MAX Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing partnership agreement with RE/MAX Canada (“RE/MAX”), whereby DLC will be the exclusive mortgage brokerage partner to be promoted at RE/MAX franchise events in Canada.

RE/MAX has more than 900 offices and over 25,000 real estate agents across Canada, making it Canada’s #1 real estate brokerage network. As mortgage brokers and real estate agents both play an important role in the real estate purchase process, mortgage brokers and real estate agents regularly support each other with knowledge, expertise and customer referrals.

Gary Mauris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: “DLC is honoured to partner with RE/MAX and to be the exclusive mortgage brokerage network promoted at RE/MAX events. We look forward to connecting DLC mortgage brokers with RE/MAX realtors across the country.”

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG's extensive network includes over 8,500 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLCG was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

