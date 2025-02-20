Integer Holdings Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

~ Strong 4Q and Full Year sales and profit increase versus last year ~
~ Expect 8% to 10% sales growth in 2025 with expanding margins ~

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Unless otherwise stated, all results and comparisons are from continuing operations.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results (compared to fourth quarter 2023, except as noted)

  • Sales increased 11% to $449 million.
  • GAAP income from continuing operations increased $6 million to $33 million, an increase of 23%. Adjusted net income increased $3 million to $51 million, an increase of 6%.
  • GAAP operating income increased $14 million to $57 million, an increase of 31%. Adjusted operating income increased $9 million to $76 million, an increase of 13%.
  • GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations increased $0.12 per share to $0.91 per share, an increase of 15%. Adjusted EPS increased $0.02 per share to $1.43 per share, an increase of 1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased $9 million to $95 million, an increase of 11%.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results (compared to full year 2023)

  • Sales increased 10% to $1.717 billion.
  • GAAP income from continuing operations increased $32 million to $121 million, an increase of 36%. Adjusted net income increased $28 million to $184 million, an increase of 18%.
  • GAAP operating income increased $45 million to $208 million, an increase of 28%. Adjusted operating income increased $48 million to $285 million, an increase of 20%.
  • GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations increased $0.76 per share to $3.40 per share, an increase of 29%. Adjusted EPS increased $0.69 per share to $5.30 per share, an increase of 15%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased $57 million to $361 million, an increase of 19%.
  • Generated $205 million of cash flow from operating activities.
  • Total debt increased $30 million to $990 million and net total debt increased $4 million to $954 million, primarily to finance the acquisition of Pulse Technologies, mostly offset by cash flow from operations and the sale of the Electrochem business, resulting in a leverage ratio of 2.6 times adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2024.

Precision Coating Acquisition

  • Integer acquired Precision Coating for approximately $152 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, plus additional purchase consideration contingent on achieving a specific revenue target for 2025, offset by an expected $13 million NPV tax benefit.
  • Integer expects Precision Coating sales of approximately $52 million in 2025 with an accretive margin.
  • The transaction closed on January 7, 2025 utilizing borrowings under Integer’s existing revolving credit facility. Integer anticipates it will stay within the 2.5x – 3.5x leverage target following the transaction.

VSi Parylene Acquisition

  • Integer signed a purchase agreement to acquire VSi Parylene for approximately $28 million, payable $23 million in cash and $5 million in Integer common stock, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, offset by an expected $3 million NPV tax benefit.
  • Integer expects VSi Parylene sales of approximately $7 million in 2025 after the closing of the acquisition with an accretive margin.
  • Purchase agreement signed on February 18, 2025 with an expected close by the end of February 2025.
  • Utilizing borrowings under Integer’s existing revolving credit facility, Integer anticipates it will stay within the 2.5x – 3.5x leverage target following the transaction.

“Integer delivered strong fourth quarter and full year 2024 sales and income with full year sales up 10% and adjusted operating income up 20%,” said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer’s president and CEO.

“We expect 8% to 10% sales growth in 2025 and adjusted operating income to grow 11% to 16%. We continue to execute our strategy by launching new products and adding capabilities in targeted growth markets. We also completed the previously announced acquisition of Precision Coating and signed a definitive agreement to acquire VSi Parylene, to increase our services offering to include differentiated and proprietary coating capabilities.”

Discussion of Product Line Fourth Quarter and Full Year Sales

  • Cardio & Vascular (C&V) sales increased 15% in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to fourth quarter 2023, driven by new product ramps in electrophysiology and the Pulse acquisition. Full year sales increased 14% year-over-year, with strong growth across targeted C&V markets, driven by electrophysiology, structural heart, and the InNeuroCo and Pulse acquisitions.
  • Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation sales increased 11% in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to fourth quarter 2023, driven by strong growth in emerging Neuromodulation customers with PMA (premarket approval) products and normalized CRM growth. Full year sales increased 8% year-over-year, driven by double-digit Neuromodulation growth from emerging customers with PMA products and normalized low single-digit CRM growth.
  • Other Markets sales decreased 17% in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to fourth quarter 2023, driven by execution of the planned multi-year Portable Medical exit announced in 2022. Full year sales were flat year-over-year, as the decline in Portable Medical from the multi-year exit announced in 2022 was offset by the Pulse acquisition. Other Markets includes products from the divested AS&O product line, the Portable Medical market exit, and other products not included in C&V and Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation.

2025 Outlook(a)

  • 2025 Outlook includes the estimated impact of the first quarter 2025 acquisition of Precision Coating and the pending acquisition of VSi Parylene.
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)GAAP Non-GAAP(b)
 
  As Reported Change from
Prior Year		 Adjusted Change from
Prior Year		 
Sales$1,846 to $1,880 8% to 10% N/A N/A 
Operating income$242 to $258 16% to 24% $315 to $331 11% to 16% 
EBITDAN/A N/A $401 to $422 11% to 17% 
Income from continuing operations$149 to $162 23% to 34% $208 to $221 13% to 20% 
Diluted earnings per share$4.09 to $4.44 17% to 27% $5.84 to $6.20 10% to 17% 
Cash flow from operating activities(c)$225 to $245 10% to 20% N/A N/A 
         
(a)Except as described below, further reconciliations by line item to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measure for adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), included in our “2025 Outlook” above, and adjusted total interest expense, adjusted effective tax rate and leverage ratio in “Supplemental Financial Information” below, are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and visibility of the charges excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.
  
(b)Adjusted operating income for 2025 consists of GAAP operating income, excluding items such as amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and restructuring-related charges, and acquisition and integration costs, totaling approximately $74 million, pre-tax.
  
 Adjusted net income for 2025 consists of GAAP income from continuing operations, excluding items such as amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and restructuring-related charges, acquisition and integration costs, and gain or loss on equity investments totaling approximately $74 million, pre-tax. The after-tax impact of these items is estimated to be approximately $59 million, or approximately $1.62 per diluted share.
  
 Adjusted EPS for 2025 consists of GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations, excluding the after-tax impact of the Adjusted net income items noted above and the estimated dilution resulting from the potential conversion of our 2028 Convertible Notes expected to be offset by capped call option contracts, which is approximately $0.13 per diluted share.
  
 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to consist of GAAP income from continuing operations, excluding items such as depreciation, interest, stock-based compensation and taxes totaling approximately $193 million to $201 million.
  
(c)Prior year cash flow from operating activities included an immaterial amount related to discontinued operations.
  

Supplemental Financial Information

      
(dollars in millions)2025
Outlook		 2024
Actual
 
Depreciation and amortization$114 to $124 $107 
Adjusted total interest expense(a)$52 to $57 $56 
Stock-based compensation$23 to $26 $24 
Restructuring, acquisition and other charges(b)$14 to $18 $22 
Adjusted effective tax rate(c)19.0% to 21.0% 18.3% 
Leverage ratio(d)2.5x to 3.5x 2.6x 
Capital expenditures(e)$110 to $120 $105 
Cash income tax payments$40 to $44 $36 
      
(a)Adjusted total interest expense refers to our expected full-year GAAP interest expense, expected to range from $52 million to $57 million for 2025, adjusted to remove the full-year impact of charges associated with the accelerated write-off of debt discounts and deferred issuance costs (loss on extinguishment of debt) included in GAAP interest expense, if any. There were no adjustments to GAAP interest expense for 2024.
  
(b)Restructuring, acquisition and other charges consists of restructuring and restructuring-related charges, acquisition and integration costs, other general expenses and incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations.
  
(c)Adjusted effective tax rate refers to our full-year GAAP effective tax rate, expected to range from 19.0% to 21.0% for 2025, adjusted to reflect the full-year impact of the items that are excluded in providing adjusted net income and certain other identified items. Adjusted effective tax rate of 18.3% for 2024 consists of GAAP effective tax rate of 18.0% adjusted to reflect the impact on the income tax provision related to Non-GAAP adjustments.
  
(d)Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding leverage ratio.
  
(e)Capital expenditures is calculated as cash used to acquire property, plant, and equipment (PP&E) less cash proceeds from the sale of PP&E.
  

Summary Financial Results
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 
  2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change
 
Operating income$57,032 $43,532 31.0% $208,238 $163,323 27.5% 
Income from continuing operations$32,973 $26,813 23.0% $121,053 $89,143 35.8% 
Diluted EPS from continuing operations$0.91 $0.79 15.2% $3.40 $2.64 28.8% 
                    
EBITDA(a)$81,419 $66,810 21.9% $313,644 $253,649 23.7% 
Adjusted EBITDA(a)$95,066 $85,819 10.8% $360,663 $303,488 18.8% 
Adjusted operating income(a)$75,975 $67,469 12.6% $284,642 $236,627 20.3% 
Adjusted net income(a)$50,505 $47,754 5.8% $183,688 $155,630 18.0% 
Adjusted EPS(a)$1.43 $1.41 1.4% $5.30 $4.61 15.0% 
                   
(a)EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Tables A, B and C at the end of this release for reconciliations of adjusted amounts to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures.
  

Summary Product Line Results
(dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended December 31,
 
   2024  2023 Change Organic
Change(a)
 
Cardio & Vascular$255,298 $222,642 14.7 % 11.4% 
Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation 170,524  153,248 11.3 % 10.2% 
Other Markets 23,675  28,614 (17.3)% 0.4% 
 Total Sales$449,497 $404,504 11.1 % 10.6% 
           
  Year Ended December 31,
 
   2024  2023  Change Organic
Change(a)
 
Cardio & Vascular$949,576 $836,343 13.5 % 7.8% 
Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation 660,610  612,891 7.8 % 6.9% 
Other Markets 106,410  106,422  % 4.8% 
 Total Sales$1,716,596 $1,555,656 10.3 % 7.3% 
  
(a)Organic sales change is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures and refer to Table D at the end of this release for a reconciliation of these amounts.
  

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. The scheduled conference call will be webcast live and is accessible through our website at investor.integer.net or by dialing (800) 715-9871 (U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (outside U.S.) and the conference ID is 3120125. The call will be archived on the Company’s website. An earnings call slide presentation containing supplemental information about the Company’s results will be posted to our website at investor.integer.net prior to the conference call and will be referenced during the conference call.

From time to time, the Company posts information that may be of interest to investors on its website at investor.integer.net. To automatically receive Integer financial news by email, please visit investor.integer.net and subscribe to email alerts.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, Integer is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations

Kristen Stewart
551.337.3973
kristen.stewart@integer.net

Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we provide adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and organic sales change. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial metrics presented reflect continuing operations only.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS consist of GAAP income from continuing operations and diluted EPS from continuing operations, respectively, adjusted for the following to the extent occurring during the period: (i) amortization of intangible assets, (ii) restructuring and restructuring-related charges; (iii) acquisition and integration related costs; (iv) other general expenses; (v) (gain) loss on equity investments; (vi) extinguishment of debt charges; (vii) European Union medical device regulation incremental charges; (viii) inventory step-up amortization; (ix) unusual, or infrequently occurring items; (x) the income tax provision (benefit) related to these adjustments and (xi) certain tax items that are outside the normal tax provision for the period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by adjusted weighted average shares.

The weighted average shares used to calculate diluted EPS in accordance with GAAP includes dilution, when applicable, resulting from the potential conversion of our 2.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Convertible Notes”). In connection with the issuance of the 2028 Convertible Notes, we entered into capped call contracts which are expected to reduce the potential dilution on our common stock in connection with any conversion of the 2028 Convertible Notes, subject to a cap. Adjusted weighted average shares consists of GAAP weighted average shares used to calculate diluted EPS, excluding, when applicable, dilution resulting from the potential conversion of our 2028 Convertible Notes expected to be offset by the capped call contracts.

EBITDA is calculated by adding back interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization expense from intangible assets and financing leases, to income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA plus adding back stock-based compensation and the same adjustments as listed above except for items (i), (vi), (x) and (xi). Adjusted operating income consists of operating income adjusted for the same items listed above except for items (v), (vi), (x) and (xi).

Organic sales change is reported sales growth adjusted to remove the impact of foreign currency, the contribution of acquisitions and the strategic exit of the Portable Medical market. To calculate the impact of foreign currency on sales growth rates, we convert any sale made in a foreign currency by converting current period sales into prior period sales using the exchange rate in effect at that time and then compare the two, negating any effect foreign currency had on our transactional revenue. For contribution of acquisitions, we exclude the impact on the growth rate attributable to the contribution of acquisitions in all periods where there were no comparable sales. For the strategic exit of the Portable Medical market, we exclude the impact on the growth rate attributable to Portable Medical sales for all periods presented.

We believe that the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and organic sales change, provides important supplemental information to management and investors seeking to understand the financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. In addition to the performance measures identified above, we believe that net total debt and leverage ratio provide meaningful measures of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our activities, including the financing of acquisitions and debt repayments. Net total debt is calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents. We calculate leverage ratio as net total debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 4 quarters.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to: our 2025 outlook including future sales, cash flows, expenses, and profitability; Precision Coating’s 2025 sales and accretive margins; our ability to stay within our leverage target after the Precision Coating and VSi Parylene acquisitions; VSi Parylene’s 2025 sales and accretive margins, timing for the closing of the VSi Parylene acquisition; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; projected capital spending; and other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “projected,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “project,” or “continue” or variations or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time are described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC and include the following:

  • operational risks, such as our dependence upon a limited number of customers; pricing pressures and contractual pricing restraints we face from customers; our reliance on third-party suppliers for raw materials, key products and subcomponents; interruptions in our manufacturing operations; our ability to attract, train and retain a sufficient number of qualified associates to maintain and grow our business; the potential for harm to our reputation and competitive advantage caused by quality problems related to our products; our dependence upon our information technology systems and our ability to prevent cyber-attacks and other failures; global climate change and the emphasis on Environmental, Social and Governance matters by various stakeholders; our dependence upon our senior management team and key technical personnel; and consolidation in the healthcare industry resulting in greater competition;
  • strategic risks, such as the intense competition we face and our ability to successfully market our products; our ability to respond to changes in technology; our ability to develop new products and expand into new geographic and product markets; and our ability to successfully identify, make and integrate acquisitions to expand and develop our business in accordance with expectations;
  • financial and indebtedness risks, such as our ability to accurately forecast future performance based on operating results that often fluctuate; our significant amount of outstanding indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with financial and other covenants under the credit agreement governing our Senior Secured Credit Facilities; economic and credit market uncertainties that could interrupt our access to capital markets, borrowings or financial transactions; the conditional conversion feature of the 2028 Convertible Notes adversely impacting our liquidity; the conversion of our 2028 Convertible Notes diluting ownership interests of existing holders of our common stock; the counterparty risk associated with our capped call transaction; the counter financial and market risks related to our international operations and sales; our complex international tax profile; and our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets;
  • legal and compliance risks, such as regulatory issues resulting from product complaints, recalls or regulatory audits; the potential of becoming subject to product liability or intellectual property claims; our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; our ability to comply with customer-driven policies and third-party standards or certification requirements; our ability to obtain and/or retain necessary licenses from third parties for new technologies; our ability and the cost to comply with environmental regulations; legal and regulatory risks from our international operations; the fact that the healthcare industry is highly regulated and subject to various regulatory changes; and our business being indirectly subject to healthcare industry cost containment measures that could result in reduced sales of our products; and
  • other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time.

Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited
(in thousands)

 December 31,
 
 2024 2023 
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$46,543  $23,674 
Accounts receivable, net 245,269   231,283 
Inventories 247,126   229,102 
Contract assets 103,772   85,871 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,409   30,033 
Current assets of discontinued operations held for sale    17,705 
 Total current assets 671,119   617,668 
Property, plant and equipment, net 465,798   392,569 
Goodwill 1,017,729   994,007 
Other intangible assets, net 778,286   779,598 
Deferred income taxes 8,309   7,001 
Operating lease assets 86,082   81,319 
Financing lease assets 27,689   11,675 
Other long-term assets 22,959   22,407 
Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations held for sale    36,409 
 Total assets$3,077,971  $2,942,653 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Current portion of long-term debt$10,000  $ 
Accounts payable 101,498   118,258 
Operating lease liabilities 7,352   8,564 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 108,323   90,644 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations held for sale    3,503 
 Total current liabilities 227,173   220,969 
Long-term debt 980,153   959,925 
Deferred income taxes 124,608   143,552 
Operating lease liabilities 77,702   72,126 
Financing lease liabilities 23,760   10,272 
Other long-term liabilities 25,360   14,303 
Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations held for sale    2,464 
 Total liabilities 1,458,756   1,423,611 
Stockholders’ equity:       
Common stock 34   33 
Additional paid-in capital 741,977   727,435 
Retained earnings 891,247   771,351 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (14,043)  20,223 
 Total stockholders’ equity 1,619,215   1,519,042 
 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,077,971  $2,942,653 
 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
(in thousands except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
 
 2024 2023 2024 2023 
Sales$449,497  $404,504  $1,716,596  $1,555,656 
Cost of sales (COS) 332,701   294,940   1,257,582   1,145,767 
Gross profit 116,796   109,564   459,014   409,889 
Operating expenses:               
Selling, general and administrative 47,468   45,296   185,202   173,171 
Research, development and engineering 10,614   13,050   53,425   61,967 
Restructuring and other charges 1,682   7,686   12,149   11,428 
   Total operating expenses 59,764   66,032   250,776   246,566 
   Operating income 57,032   43,532   208,238   163,323 
Interest expense 13,234   12,054   56,374   51,275 
Loss on equity investments, net 2,815   2,219   780   5,691 
Other (income) loss, net 1,725   (724)  3,521   975 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 39,258   29,983   147,563   105,382 
Provision for income taxes 6,285   3,170   26,510   16,239 
Income from continuing operations 32,973   26,813   121,053   89,143 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations$(270) $(456) $(1,157) $1,507 
Net income$32,703  $26,357  $119,896  $90,650 
                
Basic earnings per share:               
Income from continuing operations$0.98  $0.80  $3.60  $2.68 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.03)  0.05 
Basic earnings per share 0.97   0.79   3.57   2.72 
                
Diluted earnings per share:               
Income from continuing operations$0.91  $0.79  $3.40  $2.64 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.03)  0.04 
Diluted earnings per share 0.90   0.78   3.36   2.69 
                
Weighted average shares outstanding:               
Basic 33,665   33,364   33,601   33,320 
Diluted 36,243   33,987   35,649   33,758 
 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(a) - Unaudited 
(in thousands)

  Year Ended December 31,
 
  2024 2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income$119,896  $90,650  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
 Depreciation and amortization 111,031   98,841  
 Debt related charges included in interest expense 4,057   8,054  
 Inventory step-up amortization 1,056   590  
 Stock-based compensation 24,767   23,283  
 Non-cash lease expense 9,125   11,248  
 Non-cash loss on equity investments 780   5,691  
 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (3,550)  (736) 
 Other non-cash losses 6,954   4,379  
 Deferred income taxes (14,110)  (9,490) 
 Gain on sale of discontinued operations (177)    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:        
 Accounts receivable (6,532)  (7,437) 
 Inventories (18,079)  (30,178) 
 Contract assets (18,447)  (13,646) 
 Prepaid expenses and other assets (229)  (930) 
 Accounts payable (16,620)  (520) 
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,472   7,908  
 Income taxes payable 811   (7,494) 
    Net cash provided by operating activities 205,205   180,213  
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (105,357)  (119,938) 
Purchase of intangible asset (250)    
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 39   173  
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (138,544)  (43,602) 
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net 48,698     
    Net cash used in investing activities (195,414)  (163,367) 
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Principal payments of long-term debt (6)  (415,938) 
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of discount    486,250  
Proceeds from revolving credit facility 274,500   383,103  
Payments of revolving credit facility (247,500)  (424,801) 
Purchase of capped calls    (35,000) 
Payment of debt issuance costs (2,075)  (2,181) 
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 742   2,303  
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (10,938)  (3,098) 
Payment of contingent consideration    (7,660) 
Principal payments on finance leases (10,723)  (1,182) 
Other financing activities 9,321   190  
    Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities 13,321   (18,014) 
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (243)  570  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 22,869   (598) 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 23,674   24,272  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year$46,543  $23,674  
 
(a)The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited includes cash flows related to discontinued operations.
  

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures from Continuing Operations

Table A: Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Reconciliations
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended December 31,
 
  2024 2023
 
  Pre-Tax Net of
Tax		 Per
Diluted
Share(a)		 Pre-Tax Net of
Tax		 Per
Diluted
Share(a)
 
Income from continuing operations (GAAP)$39,258  $32,973  $0.91  $29,983 $26,813 $0.79 
Adjustments(b):                     
 Amortization of intangible assets 14,028   11,296   0.32   13,307  10,515  0.31 
 Certain legal expenses (SG&A)(c) 304   240   0.01        
 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges(d) 1,517   1,205   0.03   4,787  4,212  0.12 
 Acquisition and integration costs(e) 533   433   0.01   1,729  1,324  0.04 
 Other general expenses (gains)(f) 167   132      1,973  1,330  0.04 
 Loss on equity investments(g) 2,815   2,224   0.06   2,219  1,753  0.05 
 Medical device regulations(i) 186   147      364  287  0.01 
 Other adjustments(j) 2,208   1,744   0.05   1,187  938  0.03 
 Inventory step-up amortization (COS)(k)          590  466  0.01 
 Tax adjustments(l)    111        116   
 Impact of capped call option contracts(m)       0.02        
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)$61,016  $50,505  $1.43  $56,139 $47,754 $1.41 
                       
Weighted average shares for diluted EPS (GAAP)     36,243          33,987    
Less: 2028 Convertible Notes capped call options impact     (920)             
Adjusted weighted average shares (non-GAAP)     35,323          33,987    
                       
  Year Ended December 31,
 
  2024 2023
 
  Pre-Tax Net of
Tax		 Per
Diluted
Share		 Pre-Tax Net of
Tax		 Per
Diluted
Share
 
Income from continuing operations (GAAP)$147,563  $121,053  $3.40  $105,382 $89,143 $2.64 
Adjustments(b):                     
 Amortization of intangible assets 54,614   43,964   1.27   52,191  41,250  1.22 
 Certain legal expenses (SG&A)(c) 1,139   900   0.03        
 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges(d) 7,255   5,774   0.17   9,949  8,332  0.25 
 Acquisition and integration costs(e) 8,941   7,091   0.20   3,444  2,606  0.08 
 Other general expenses (gains)(f) (805)  (521)  (0.02)  2,110  1,437  0.04 
 Loss on equity investments(g) 780   616   0.02   5,691  4,496  0.13 
 Loss on extinguishment of debt(h)          4,518  3,569  0.11 
 Medical device regulations(i) 948   749   0.02   1,605  1,268  0.04 
 Other adjustments(j) 3,256   2,572   0.07   3,415  2,698  0.08 
 Inventory step-up amortization (COS)(k) 1,056   834   0.02   590  466  0.01 
 Tax adjustments(l)    656   0.02     365  0.01 
 Impact of capped call option contracts(m)       0.09        
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)$224,747  $183,688  $5.30  $188,895 $155,630 $4.61 
                       
Weighted average shares for diluted EPS (GAAP)     35,649          33,758    
Less: 2028 Convertible Notes capped call options impact     (999)             
Adjusted weighted average shares (non-GAAP)     34,650          33,758    
 
(a)Income from continuing operations (GAAP) per diluted share amounts are calculated in accordance with GAAP using weighted average shares for diluted EPS. The per share amounts for the adjustments in the table above and adjusted net income are calculated using adjusted weighted average shares.
  
(b)The difference between pre-tax and net of tax amounts is the estimated tax impact related to the respective adjustment. Net of tax amounts are computed using a 21% U.S. tax rate and the statutory tax rates applicable in foreign tax jurisdictions, as adjusted for the existence of net operating losses (“NOLs”). Expenses that are not deductible for tax purposes (i.e. permanent tax differences) are added back at 100%.
  
(c)Certain legal expenses associated with non-ordinary course legal matters.
  
(d)We initiate discrete restructuring programs primarily to realign resources to better serve our customers and markets, improve operational efficiency and capabilities, and lower operating costs or improve profitability. Depending on the program, restructuring charges may include termination benefits, contract termination, facility closure and other exit and disposal costs. Restructuring-related expenses are directly related to the program and may include retention bonuses, accelerated depreciation, consulting expense and costs to transfer manufacturing operations among our facilities. Included in restructuring charges for the fourth quarter of 2023 are $3.6 million in costs related to the relocation and closure of our R&D facility in Israel.
  
(e)Acquisition and integration costs are incremental costs that are directly related to a business or asset acquisition. These costs may include, among other things, professional, consulting and other fees, system integration costs, and fair value adjustments relating to contingent consideration.
  
(f)Other general expenses are discrete transactions occurring sporadically and affect period-over-period comparisons. The expenses for the 2024 and 2023 periods include gains and losses in connection with the disposal of property, plant and equipment. In addition, the 2024 and 2023 amounts include $(1.2) million and $2.0 million, respectively, of property loss (recoveries) relating to property damage which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 at one of our manufacturing facilities.
  
(g)During the third quarter of 2024, we determined that an investment in our non-marketable equity securities was impaired and recorded an impairment charge of $0.2 million. During the third and fourth quarters of 2023, we determined that investments in our non-marketable equity securities were impaired and recorded impairment charges of $2.0 million and $3.3 million, respectively. The residual amounts for 2024 and 2023 reflect our share of equity method investee (gains) losses including unrealized appreciation/depreciation of the underlying interests of the investee.
  
(h)Loss on extinguishment of debt consists of accelerated write-offs of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and discounts which are included in interest expense. The 2023 amount represents a write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and discounts in connection with the amendments to the credit agreement governing our credit facilities, prepayments of portions of the Term Loan A Facility, and repayment in full of the Term Loan B Facility.
  
(i)The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses.
  
(j)Amount primarily relates to costs associated with certain formal strategic projects. Strategic projects primarily involve system reconfiguration to support our manufacturing excellence operational strategic imperative and investments in certain technology and platform development to align our capabilities to meet customer needs. Other adjustments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 included pre-tax charges for inventory write-offs of $1.8 million related to an insolvent customer and pre-tax costs related to strategic projects of $0.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Other adjustments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 included pre-tax leadership transition costs of $0.5 million and $1.7 million, respectively, and pre-tax costs related to strategic projects of $0.7 million and $1.7 million, respectively.
  
(k)The accounting associated with our acquisitions require us to record inventory at its fair value, which is sometimes greater than the previous book value of inventory. The increase in inventory value is amortized to cost of sales over the period that the related inventory is sold. We exclude inventory step-up amortization from our non-GAAP financial measures because it is a non-cash expense that we do not believe is indicative of our ongoing operating results.
  
(l)Tax adjustments predominately relate to acquired foreign tax credits, including utilization, changes to uncertain tax benefits and associated interest.
  
(m)Represents the per share amount attributable to the reduction in dilution upon assumed exercise of the capped call option contracts.
  

Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table B: Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliations
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
 
 2024 2023 2024 2023 
Operating income (GAAP)$57,032 $43,532 $208,238  $163,323 
Adjustments:             
Amortization of intangible assets 14,028  13,307  54,614   52,191 
Certain legal expenses 304    1,139    
Restructuring and restructuring-related charges 1,517  4,787  7,255   9,949 
Acquisition and integration costs 533  1,729  8,941   3,444 
Other general expenses (gains) 167  1,973  (805)  2,110 
Medical device regulations 186  364  948   1,605 
Other adjustments 2,208  1,187  3,256   3,415 
Inventory step-up amortization   590  1,056   590 
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)$75,975 $67,469 $284,642  $236,627 
 

Table C: EBITDA Reconciliations
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
 
  2024 2023 2024 2023 
Income from continuing operations (GAAP)$32,973 $26,813 $121,053  $89,143 
               
Interest expense 13,234  12,054  56,374   51,275 
Provision for income taxes 6,285  3,170  26,510   16,239 
Depreciation(a) 14,095  11,097  52,519   43,434 
Amortization of intangible assets and financing leases 14,832  13,676  57,188   53,558 
 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 81,419  66,810  313,644   253,649 
Certain legal expenses 304    1,139    
Stock-based compensation(b) 5,917  6,160  24,449   23,035 
Restructuring and restructuring-related charges 1,517  4,787  7,255   9,949 
Acquisition and integration costs 533  1,729  8,941   3,444 
Other general expenses (gains) 167  1,973  (805)  2,110 
Loss on equity investments 2,815  2,219  780   5,691 
Medical device regulations 186  364  948   1,605 
Other adjustments 2,208  1,187  3,256   3,415 
Inventory step-up amortization   590  1,056   590 
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)$95,066 $85,819 $360,663  $303,488 
 
(a)Excludes amounts included in Restructuring and restructuring-related charges.
  
(b)Total stock-based compensation expense less amounts included in Restructuring and restructuring-related charges and Acquisition and integration costs.
  

Table D: Organic Sales Change Reconciliation (% Change)

  GAAP
Reported
Growth		 Impact of
Foreign
Currency(a)		 Impact of
Strategic
Exits and
Acquisitions(a)		 Non-GAAP
Organic
Change
 
QTD Change (4Q 2024 vs. 4Q 2023)            
Cardio & Vascular14.7 % % 3.3 % 11.4% 
Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation11.3 % % 1.1 % 10.2% 
Other Markets(17.3)% % (17.7)% 0.4% 
 Total Sales11.1 % % 0.5 % 10.6% 
              
YTD Change (2024 vs. 2023)            
Cardio & Vascular13.5 % % 5.7 % 7.8% 
Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation7.8 % % 0.9 % 6.9% 
Other Markets % % (4.8)% 4.8% 
 Total Sales10.3 % % 3.0 % 7.3% 
              
(a)Sales growth has been adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, when applicable, and acquisitions and strategic exits.
  

Table E: Net Total Debt Reconciliation
(in thousands)

 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
 
Total debt$990,153 $959,925 
Add: Debt discounts and deferred issuance costs included in Total debt 10,841  14,075 
Total principal amount of debt outstanding 1,000,994  974,000 
LESS: Cash and cash equivalents 46,543  23,674 
Net Total Debt (Non-GAAP)$954,451 $950,326 

