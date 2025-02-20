Ashwood Glen School Builds on Foundation of Excellence with IB Middle Years Programme Candidacy











BURLINGTON, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashwood Glen School, a leader in innovative, inquiry-based education, proudly announces its candidacy for the International Baccalaureate (IB) World School Middle Years Programme (MYP), furthering its commitment to delivering future-ready education.

This exciting development builds upon Ashwood Glen’s successful accreditation as an IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) School and strengthens the school’s position as Burlington’s first and only IB World School offering a progressive pathway of IB education from Kindergarten through Grade 8.

The International Baccalaureate® (IB), established in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1968, is globally renowned for its rigorous academic standards and commitment to developing internationally minded, innovative leaders. With this MYP candidacy, Ashwood Glen enhances its ability to provide students aged 11 to 14 with a curriculum that bridges their primary education to the IB Diploma Programme (DP), preparing them for success in education and life beyond.

“We believe that by inspiring and empowering our students, we can collectively excel and prepare them to become the leaders of tomorrow,” said Sonia Abbas, Director of Ashwood Glen School.









Sonia adds, “With this MYP candidacy, Ashwood Glen is shaping the future of education in Burlington—building a dynamic IB pathway that guides students from their early Montessori experiences through PYP and now into MYP. Becoming an MYP candidate school is an exciting next step in our ongoing commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of our students—locally and globally. Our integrated approach fosters critical thinking, confidence, and leadership—preparing students to shape the future as innovative global citizens.”

The PYP is designed for students aged 3 to 11, covering Kindergarten through Grade 6, and focuses on the development of the whole child through inquiry and exploration across subject areas. At Ashwood Glen, the MYP will span Grades 6 to 8, supporting students aged 11 to 14, and emphasizes intellectual challenge, encouraging students to make practical connections between their studies and the real world.

At Ashwood Glen, the Ontario curriculum serves as the foundation, ensuring that students meet provincial expectations and standards. IB principles and practices are layered on top to enrich and extend the learning experience, fostering deeper inquiry, conceptual understanding, and global perspectives. This integrated approach ensures that students achieve academic excellence while supporting their personal, social, and emotional development—equipping them with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.





Key Features of the IB Middle Years Programme at Ashwood Glen:

Conceptual Understanding: Big ideas that cut across subjects, helping students view knowledge holistically.

Big ideas that cut across subjects, helping students view knowledge holistically. Teaching in Context: Learning is anchored in real-life applications and global issues, encouraging students to see the relevance of their studies beyond the classroom.

Learning is anchored in real-life applications and global issues, encouraging students to see the relevance of their studies beyond the classroom. STEM Integration: Focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math skills through concept-based learning that prepares students for the future.

Focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math skills through concept-based learning that prepares students for the future. Diversity and Inclusion: Differentiated instruction to meet diverse learning needs, supported by inclusion policies to ensure every student can thrive.

Differentiated instruction to meet diverse learning needs, supported by inclusion policies to ensure every student can thrive. Comprehensive Curriculum: Covering eight subject groups, including Language Acquisition, Language and Literature, Individuals and Societies, Sciences, Mathematics, Arts, Physical and Health Education, and Design.

Covering eight subject groups, including Language Acquisition, Language and Literature, Individuals and Societies, Sciences, Mathematics, Arts, Physical and Health Education, and Design. Interdisciplinary Learning: Students engage in projects that combine multiple subjects, promoting problem-solving and creativity.

Students engage in projects that combine multiple subjects, promoting problem-solving and creativity. Personal Project: In the final year, students undertake an independent, long-term research project, fostering independence and self-management.

In the final year, students undertake an independent, long-term research project, fostering independence and self-management. Approaches to Learning (ATL): Emphasizing research, communication, critical thinking, and self-management skills.

Emphasizing research, communication, critical thinking, and self-management skills. Service as Action: Encouraging students to apply their knowledge through community service, promoting responsible citizenship.

Encouraging students to apply their knowledge through community service, promoting responsible citizenship. Global Perspective: Developing internationally-minded students prepared to thrive in a diverse and interconnected world.









As Burlington's first and only IB World School offering the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Ashwood Glen is dedicated to providing a continuous IB educational path for young learners in the Burlington area.

To learn more about Ashwood Glen IB World School, please visit www.AshwoodGlen.com and the official IB website at www.ibo.org .

To apply for your child to the IB Programme at Ashwood Glen School (Kindergarten to Grades 1-8), please pre-register, book a tour, and schedule an interview here .

About Ashwood Glen School

Ashwood Glen School, Burlington's leading educational institution, seamlessly blends Montessori and IB methodologies to deliver a world-class curriculum. From Kindergarten through Grade 8, we inspire, empower, and excel by nurturing holistic growth, cultivating curiosity through inquiry-based learning, and instilling a global perspective. Our approach empowers students to thrive in an ever-evolving world, preparing them to become future leaders and innovators.

Media Contact: Kristina Shea, Director of Communications Ashwood Glen School kshea@ashwoodglen.com

