KnowBe4 Earns a Top Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards

TAMPA BAY, FL, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards , placing #1 on the Security Product and #2 on Overall Software Product for its security awareness training (SAT). As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​

Receiving this Best Software Award recognition validates KnowBe4's efforts to empower organizations to strengthen their security culture and transform their workforce from a security vulnerability into their strongest line of defense. KnowBe4 SAT was recognized on the following G2 Awards Lists: Best Security Software Products 2025, Best Software Products 2025 and Best Highest Satisfaction Products 2025.

“Being recognized as the number one Security Product and number two Overall Software Product by G2 underscores the transformative impact of our Human Risk Management platform,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO at KnowBe4. “This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in helping organizations address the human element of security. The fact that these rankings are based on authentic customer feedback validates our strategic vision of enabling organizations to build resilient security cultures and effectively manage human risk across their entire workforce. We are grateful for the trust our customers place in us and remain dedicated to delivering offerings that make a measurable difference in their security culture”.

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid®. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven ‘best-of-suite’ platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization’s biggest asset.