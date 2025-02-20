DIRECTV Advertising and Magnite Enhance Live Streaming Programmatic Demand During Peak Viewing Events

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, and DIRECTV Advertising, a pioneer in the converged TV addressable space, are leveraging programmatic demand capabilities to unlock the full potential of live streaming advertising. Magnite and DIRECTV Advertising’s collaboration addresses significant advertising challenges in live streaming, from responding to unpredictable traffic volume to delivering diverse ad experiences.

Earlier this year, DIRECTV Advertising announced the programmatic enablement of their satellite-connected devices . The unbridling of DIRECTV’s satellite inventory represents greater scale and access to new audiences within linear programming, high-viewership events, and live sports. There’s a clear opportunity with sports, as both viewership and traffic increase during live events, with viewership growing as much as 10X for big games. While high-profile events attract approximately 20% more net-new advertisers, about half of existing and active buyers double their bids when compared to off-peak levels. By matching programmatic demand with real-time traffic surges, DIRECTV and Magnite can effectively manage incremental supply and serve uninterrupted ads during key moments.

With more regional sports than other pay TV providers , DIRECTV has long been a home for live sports. In early 2025, DIRECTV solidified its position as a sports leader by launching MySports , a bespoke skinny bundle aimed at reaching avid sports fans. DIRECTV is committed to giving viewers the flexibility to choose the right level of service, at the right value, based on their personal interests.

For advertisers, purchasing live inventory has never been easier, and to further improve the experience, DIRECTV Advertising provides buyers access to rich content metadata signals. Leveraging these signals creates buying transparency and ad relevancy by allowing advertisers access to content at the network, rating, and genre-level. With DIRECTV expanding its premium TV supply, marketers now have access to incremental live sports inventory through Magnite’s platform. DIRECTV will be testing Magnite’s Live Stream Acceleration (LSA) technology, designed to help streaming publishers optimize their live inventory programmatically and surface more opportunities for advertisers .

“We’re excited to create more opportunities for advertisers to access highly sought after live sports inventory during key demand peaks,” said Ken Ripley, VP, Growth & Marketing at DIRECTV Advertising. “One of the ways we’re delivering this is through the expansion of our programmatically enabled inventory. We’re not only doubling our marketplace supply but unlocking new and unique reach for advertisers. Together with Magnite’s tech solutions, we’re setting new precedents, and paving the way for the future of advanced programmatic execution in live CTV.”

“By combining our technology that optimizes programmatic advertising in live CTV environments and DIRECTV’s expansive live content footprint, we’re driving better outcomes for advertisers and maintaining a high-quality viewing experience for consumers,” said Mike Laband, Group SVP, Revenue, US at Magnite. “The significant spikes in demand during live sporting events show the untapped potential that media owners should be leaning towards. It’s encouraging to see DIRECTV embracing programmatic demand and offering contextual signals to provide advertisers with more transparency.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About DIRECTV

DIRECTV Advertising is a pioneer in the converged addressable space, delivering industry leading audience-based, digital, and innovative media solutions. Employing our decades of experience, we empower advertisers to address and engage their audience at scale while continuously measuring campaign impact against brand goals to unlock insights and optimize future campaigns.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

cveith@magnite.com

Investor Contact:

Nick Kormeluk

nkormeluk@magnite.com