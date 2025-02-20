UPSTACK Acquires IT Advisory Firm V3 Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPSTACK, the leading full-service technology advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Arkansas-based V3 Technology Inc., an IT advisory firm providing innovative technology strategies for midmarket businesses.

As part of the deal, V3 Technology President Tom VanVeckhoven will join UPSTACK as a Partner. The V3 team, including Miles VanVeckhoven, V3's Vice President of Sales and Operations, also will join UPSTACK.

Founded in 2012, V3 Technology is a powerful group of telecom and IT veterans with more than 70 years of combined experience working with service providers to help customers maximize the benefits of their IT and telecom infrastructure while minimizing the use of their time and resources.

"Tom, Miles and the V3 Technology team are an exciting addition to the UPSTACK family," said Christopher Trapp, Founder and CEO of UPSTACK. "V3's expertise in network optimization and deep commitment to customer service aligns perfectly with UPSTACK's objectives to deliver customized, transformative technology solutions and support to better serve midmarket and enterprise clients."

Tom VanVeckhoven decided to launch V3 while working for AT&T supporting large solutions providers that sold the carrier’s services. "I recognized a need for better customer support from the carrier and the solutions providers," said Tom VanVeckhoven. "We built V3 around customer relationships. We're fanatical about customer service. We support our customers from ‘cradle to grave,’ from presales to bill review."

V3 Technology's focus on customer relationships and technical expertise has allowed it to build long-term partnerships with clients in the financial services, healthcare, and oil and gas sectors.

The company initially focused on supporting AT&T customers and later expanded to include other providers through a partnership with AVANT. The company's customer-first focus earned it Gold and Platinum honors with the technology solutions distributor.

"We're excited to join UPSTACK, which provides V3 with the perfect model for continued growth and sustainability," said Tom VanVeckhoven. "The resources and support UPSTACK offers will enable us to serve our customers better while expanding our reach into larger accounts. We're looking forward to growing together."

As part of the acquisition, V3 Technology will continue to support its current clients while benefiting from UPSTACK's enhanced technical expertise, expanded sales support and innovative proprietary technology. Tapping into UPSTACK's team will help V3 Technology enhance customer touchpoints and provide more resources for account management and growth.

About V3 Technology

About UPSTACK

As a full-service technology advisory firm, UPSTACK is transforming the way companies design, source, implement, support and optimize their IT infrastructure. Serving as an extension of your team, UPSTACK customers benefit from proven technical expertise, trusted ongoing support and extensive supplier experience as well as access to UPSTACK’s innovative proprietary technology—The UPSTACK Portal.

UPSTACK’s solutions expertise includes Data Center Colocation, Network Connectivity, SD-WAN, Unified Communications, Cloud Contact Center, Customer Experience (CX), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Private and Public Cloud, Security, Mobility, Business Continuity, IoT and more. For more information, visit us at www.upstack.com .

