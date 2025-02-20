HighSpeedInternet.com Releases Fifth Annual Internet Service Provider (ISP) Review

Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The internet is an essential part of daily life, but many consumers may not have full clarity on their service options. The 2025 HighSpeedInternet.com Annual ISP Review provides data-driven insights to help users compare providers, plans, and technologies to make informed decisions."

We analyzed over 8 million proprietary and public data points to rank the nation’s top ISPs on what matters most to consumers — price, speed, reliability, and customer experience.

“This year’s Internet Provider Review–the largest audit of the industry on record–highlights an industry at a turning point,” said Michael De Medeiros, Editor in Chief at HighSpeedInternet.com. “Fiber ISPs have reclaimed their lead in speed, and customer satisfaction is improving across the board. More providers are recognizing that competitive pricing and reliability are just as critical as raw speed, which is great news for consumers.”

The ISP industry is improving, with customer satisfaction up 20% year-over-year. Data shows speeds are rising across the board, while ISPs are offering better plans at more competitive prices.

Key findings:

Fiber-optic ISPs dominated with Google Fiber, and Brightspeed leading as the nation’s fastest providers.

Fiber’s near-limitless bandwidth is widening the speed gap between fiber and cable internet.

Despite significant investments, cable ISP’s upgrades — like DOCSIS 4.0 — have yet to deliver expected speed improvements.

Top download speeds rose 40Mbps year-over-year, making a significant industry-wide improvement.

ISPs like Astound rolled out several low-cost, unlimited data plans—some priced 74% lower than the national average for internet service.

These findings highlight a rapidly evolving broadband landscape, where fiber ISPs continue to pull ahead in speed and reliability while cable providers struggle to keep pace. With fiber coverage now reaching an estimated 50% of the U.S., more consumers have access to high-performance internet than ever before. Meanwhile, affordability is becoming a bigger priority, with ISPs introducing lower-cost plans to meet demand. As the industry shifts, here’s how the nation’s top providers rank in HighSpeedInternet.com’s 2025 ISP Review.

ISP Rankings:

Google Fiber dominates as the “ Best Overall ” ISP for the second year in a row. Google Fiber also claims “ Best Customer Service ” in 2025.

” ISP for the second year in a row. Google Fiber also claims “ ” in 2025. Brightspeed earns “ Fastest ISP ” recognition for its unprecedented fast speeds. The average download speed is 290Mbps, a 21% increase compared to 2024’s fastest ISP.

” recognition for its unprecedented fast speeds. The average download speed is 290Mbps, a 21% increase compared to 2024’s fastest ISP. Astound Broadband ranked “ Best Value ” for its cheap, reliable, and long-lasting price deals. Astound Broadband also takes home " Customer Choice ” award for its highest overall customer satisfaction with an 8.6/10, the highest ever recorded for a national ISP.

” for its cheap, reliable, and long-lasting price deals. Astound Broadband also takes home " ” award for its highest overall customer satisfaction with an 8.6/10, the highest ever recorded for a national ISP. AT&T wins “Most Reliable” ISP reporting the fewest outages and strong customer reliability scores.

With faster speeds, lower costs, and rising customer satisfaction, the broadband industry is evolving. Consumers can explore ISP options and compare prices in their area at HighSpeedInternet.com.

You can check out the full Annual Review here: https://www.highspeedinternet.com/resources/annual-internet-service-provider-review

Full Methodology

The 2025 ISP Review ranks the nation’s top internet providers using a mix of proprietary and public data. This includes 45,000 daily speed tests, pricing insights from the Internet Plan Index, and feedback from 10,000+ customers in an independent satisfaction survey. Additionally, we analyze FCC coverage data, track real-time outage reports, and incorporate macro outage insights from the IODA outage tracking project to assess reliability. This comprehensive approach ensures a data-driven, customer-focused evaluation of the broadband industry.

About HighSpeedInternet.com

About HighSpeedInternet.com

HighSpeedInternet.com is a leading consumer comparison site that helps Americans find the best internet providers in their area. Through data-driven research, proprietary tools, and expert analysis, HighSpeedInternet.com empowers consumers to make informed decisions about their internet service.
















