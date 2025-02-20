Orchestra BioMed to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HOPE, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, “Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced that company management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at multiple upcoming investor conferences.

Details on the Company’s presence at these conferences are shown below.

Presentations

TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation

Date: March 3, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen177/obio/2014707

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: March 13, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Live audio webcasts of the TD Cowen presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.orchestrabiomed.com/news-events/events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live event.

The Company will also be hosting 1x1 meetings with investors at the B. Riley Securities Precision Oncology & RadioPharma Conference on February 28, 2025.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy for the treatment of hypertension, a significant risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing the Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn .

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

Jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Kelsey Kirk-Ellis

Orchestra BioMed

(484) 682-4892

kkirkellis@orchestrabiomed.com