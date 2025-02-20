Ice Water Hack: How Aqua Sculpt Improves Thermogenesis for Weight Loss

AURORA, Colo., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ice Water Hack stands at the core of a rapidly rising weight-loss phenomenon that, according to Dr. Blaine—a leading advocate of metabolic research—reveals why diets and workouts so often disappoint. Instead of blaming willpower, Dr. Blaine argues that most individuals have a metabolism stuck in “off” mode for much of the day. By harnessing the unique synergy of Aqua Sculpt, this 7-second Ice Water Hack instructs people to swallow a specialized capsule with ice-cold water upon waking—seemingly flipping the body’s “fat-burning switch” for hours thereafter.





From viral TikTok posts showcasing dramatic before-and-after transformations to families celebrating 30–40-pound losses in just a few weeks, the excitement around the Ice Water Hack continues to skyrocket. Early adopters highlight how combining targeted nutrients with the thermogenic jolt of ice-cold water may prompt the body to burn stored fat without resorting to punishing workouts or extreme diets. Preliminary reports—as presented on the official website by clicking here—feature users who claim they’ve unlocked a simple yet potent metabolic trigger by following this 7-second morning ritual. Many note experiencing steady fat loss, increased energy, and better appetite control, all without drastic lifestyle changes.

Ice Water Hack & Aqua Sculpt form the central focus of this press release, spotlighting a groundbreaking approach to sustained fat-burning. Through a carefully balanced blend of botanicals, amino acids, and essential minerals—activated at the precise moment of cold exposure—enthusiasts say they’ve unlocked a simple yet potent morning trigger that keeps their metabolism “on” for the rest of the day.

Ice Water Hack: A 7-Second Strategy for Rapid Weight Loss

Social media is buzzing with an extraordinary claim: if you add a small twist to your daily glass of ice water, it can “freeze fat right off your body.” Users on TikTok and Instagram speak of melting away stubborn pounds quickly, sometimes within just a few weeks, and early adopters praise this Ice Water Hack for delivering results where diet and exercise had failed.

According to multiple video testimonials, people are noticing jaw-dropping transformations:

“I lost 32 lbs just in time for vacation—this Ice Water Hack really works!”

“I can eat whatever I want now, and I don’t gain an ounce… I thought it was a joke at first, but the results are real.”

“I dropped over 20 lbs just by spending a few seconds each morning doing this. It’s that easy.”



The Ice Water Hack concept is straightforward: each morning, before breakfast, you add a special compound to a standard glass of ice water. By doing so, you extend your daily fat-burning window, keeping your metabolism in an active, thermogenic state all day. So, no matter how busy you are or what foods you love, the body becomes a steady fat-burning machine—exactly what Aqua Sculpt claims to achieve.

Ice Water Hack: Studies from Top Institutions on Extended Fat-Burning Windows

The Ice Water Hack might appear like a mere social media trend, but numerous scientific investigations confirm that cold water, combined with specific plant-based nutrients, can jumpstart or extend thermogenesis—your body’s inherent process of using calories for heat. Harvard and Stanford preliminary data indicate that cold water alone can swiftly boost metabolic rates.

Meanwhile, researchers in Switzerland and Berlin examined overweight or obese volunteers, noting that adding targeted compounds to cold water significantly prolonged fat oxidation—sometimes lasting for several hours. While plain ice water can briefly elevate calorie burn (generally for 30–35 minutes), once the body warms back up, that heightened fat-burning window closes, prompting experts to explore how the Ice Water Hack might keep metabolism active far longer.

This is precisely where Aqua Sculpt enters the picture. Guided by New York City weight-loss specialist Dr. Blaine, Aqua Sculpt amplifies the metabolic push of cold water, effectively transforming the Ice Water Hack into a catalyst for round-the-clock calorie burning. With up to 24 hours of elevated thermogenesis, users often describe it as a game-changer for effortless weight control, reinforcing how the Ice Water Hack truly delivers sustainable results.

Ice Water Hack & Thermogenic Science for Weight Management

Thermogenesis refers to the body’s production of heat. This occurs naturally throughout the day as we move, digest food, and maintain stable body temperature. However, when metabolic pathways slow or turn “off,” your body burns only a minimum number of calories—leading to weight gain, stubborn fat, and a slow or stagnant metabolism.

Proponents of the Ice Water Hack highlight these benefits:

Instant Activation: The cold water alone briefly shocks the system, nudging your metabolism into gear.

Sustained Fat Burning: The unique compounds in Aqua Sculpt work with ice water to keep your metabolism active for hours, ensuring continuous calorie burn.

Easy Implementation: All it takes is a simple, 7-second routine each morning—pour a glass of ice water, add the specialized Aqua Sculpt formula, and drink.



According to Dr. Blaine’s research, the Ice Water Hack—a strategic combination of cold water and carefully selected botanicals—triggers a powerful “fat-furnace” effect. This process extends thermogenesis well beyond the initial half-hour, helping the body sustain fat-burning for longer periods.

What Is Aqua Sculpt? A Closer Look at the Ice Water Hack Formula

Aqua Sculpt is a carefully balanced blend of six potent, all-natural ingredients, formulated to complement ice water and maximize the Ice Water Hack. Manufactured in the United States under stringent GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standards, it seeks to:

Supercharge Metabolism: The Ice Water Hack works by activating dormant metabolic pathways, allowing Aqua Sculpt to mimic the benefits of an extended ice bath—without the discomfort or hassle.

Increase Energy Levels: As the body harnesses stored fat and converts it into usable energy, the Ice Water Hack helps sustain stamina and enhance mental clarity throughout the day.

Target Stubborn Fat Zones: By leveraging the Ice Water Hack, Aqua Sculpt’s ingredients focus on stubborn fat deposits around the abdomen, thighs, hips, and underarms, even reaching deeper layers that traditional diet and exercise often miss.



Ultimately, Aqua Sculpt’s creators claim this formula can increase fat burning by 720% to well over 1,000%, far exceeding the impact of cold water alone—thereby supercharging the Ice Water Hack into a truly round-the-clock fat-burning advantage.

Why Thermogenic Health Matters for Weight Loss

Most diet advice emphasizes counting calories or increasing physical activity. While these strategies play a role, they often overlook a critical factor: how long and how intensely your metabolism stays “on” throughout the day. This is where the Ice Water Hack comes into play, ensuring consistent fat-burning beyond just exercise or mealtimes.

Calorie Deficit vs. Thermogenic Surplus: Traditional calorie deficits attempt to force the body to burn stored fat by reducing intake. The Ice Water Hack, on the other hand, works through thermogenesis—naturally encouraging the body to generate heat and burn calories even while at rest.

Diet Adaptation: Overly restrictive dieting can cause metabolic slowdown, where the body enters "survival mode," conserving fat instead of burning it. The Ice Water Hack counters this by keeping metabolic activity elevated.

All-Day Fat Burning: By sustaining an elevated metabolic rate for hours, rather than just brief bursts, the Ice Water Hack ensures every meal, snack, or movement contributes to fat loss.



By promoting continuous thermogenesis, Aqua Sculpt tackles what Dr. Blaine describes as an “inactive or sleeping metabolism,” reawakening the body’s natural ability to burn fat efficiently.

Key Aqua Sculpt Reviews and Consumer Reports on the Ice Water Hack

Although individual experiences vary, a growing number of reviews for Aqua Sculpt highlight:

Significant Weight Loss: Many individuals report losing between 10 and over 50 pounds when they combine Aqua Sculpt with the Ice Water Hack. This points to a compelling synergy that helps burn stubborn fat faster than conventional methods—often without the need for extreme dieting or punishing workout regimens.

Renewed Energy: A common theme among users is feeling more energized throughout the day, which they attribute to the Ice Water Hack unlocking a more active metabolism. By igniting dormant calorie-burning pathways, Aqua Sculpt helps convert stored fat into steady, long-lasting fuel, reducing midday slumps and general fatigue.

Better Mood and Confidence: Beyond the physical changes, many reviewers note a boost in overall mood and self-assurance. They credit this newfound positivity to the Ice Water Hack, which, when paired with Aqua Sculpt, offers consistent support for weight management. As a result, individuals often feel more motivated and comfortable in their daily routines.

Minimal Lifestyle Disruption: Finally, the Ice Water Hack is celebrated for its simplicity. With a once-a-day capsule, Aqua Sculpt integrates easily into even the busiest schedule. Users appreciate that they can still enjoy favorite foods and social events, all while continuously burning fat—thanks to the effortless, research-backed approach that underpins this unique method.

Aqua Sculpt Ingredients: The Powerhouse Behind the Ice Water Hack

Behind the Ice Water Hack stands a meticulously researched blend of botanicals, each specifically selected to heighten thermogenesis when combined with ice-cold water. Although ingredient ratios may vary, Aqua Sculpt consistently relies on six core components to create a round-the-clock fat-burning effect. By harnessing these elements, the Ice Water Hack becomes a simple yet powerful solution for anyone looking to lose weight without drastic lifestyle changes.

CGA (Chlorogenic Acid)

CGA (Chlorogenic Acid) serves as a foundational ingredient in the Ice Water Hack strategy, featured within the Aqua Sculpt formula. Extracted from certain African flowering plants, CGA supports fat utilization by helping reduce carbohydrate absorption and stabilizing blood sugar levels. Clinical studies on overweight women link CGA to notable reductions in weight, BMI, and fat mass. When paired with ice-cold water, this compound helps extend thermogenesis, reinforcing the premise that the Ice Water Hack can keep your body consistently primed for calorie burning throughout the day.

L-Carnitine

L-Carnitine is another critical component of the Ice Water Hack, as presented through Aqua Sculpt. This amino acid works by transporting fatty acids directly into the mitochondria—often referred to as the “energy furnaces” of cells—so they can be burned for fuel. Research shows that taking L-Carnitine with cold water can prolong thermogenesis well beyond the typical 30-minute window. When integrated into the Ice Water Hack routine, it ensures a steadier, more enduring fat burn, potentially boosting both energy levels and overall endurance.

EGCG (Epigallocatechin Gallate)

EGCG is widely recognized for its role in turning the Ice Water Hack into a genuine fat-burning powerhouse. Commonly derived from premium tea leaves, EGCG requires purification to deliver its most potent impact, driving cellular heat production—or thermogenesis—to new heights. By helping break down excess fat, it aligns perfectly with Aqua Sculpt’s mission to keep your metabolism switched “on.” Users find that incorporating EGCG into the Ice Water Hack routine multiplies daily calorie expenditure, resulting in more visible and sustained weight-loss outcomes.

Chromium

Chromium steps in to streamline carbohydrate processing, a function that fits seamlessly with the Ice Water Hack approach. Studies show that taking this trace mineral can make sugar-burning up to 47% more efficient, preventing excess carbohydrates from turning into body fat. Beyond its metabolic perks, Chromium also helps stabilize insulin responses, reducing sudden energy crashes or extreme cravings. Within the Ice Water Hack ecosystem, Chromium offers balanced, controlled energy, ensuring you remain in a targeted fat-burning zone without feeling deprived or jittery.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine stands out as both a stress moderator and a thermogenic amplifier in the Ice Water Hack formula. By supporting alpha brainwave activity, L-Theanine promotes better mental clarity, potentially dampening stress-driven snacking and impulsive cravings. When layered with Aqua Sculpt’s other ingredients, it helps users maintain a calm, focused mindset that complements their weight-loss journey. In the broader scope of the Ice Water Hack, L-Theanine ensures you can stay on track effortlessly, combining a stable mood with heightened metabolic function.

Additional Plant Extracts (Proprietary Synergy)

Finally, Aqua Sculpt employs a proprietary synergy of plant-based extracts to round out the Ice Water Hack’s thermogenic capabilities. Each botanical is scrutinized for its ability to boost digestion, nutrient absorption, and metabolic activation. By working in harmony with the five other core elements, these extracts optimize 24-hour calorie burning, even if you occasionally indulge in comfort foods. In essence, they refine the Ice Water Hack, ensuring that once your metabolism is “switched on,” it remains active and efficient, all with minimal effort.

Rather than relying on one “miracle ingredient,” Aqua Sculpt capitalizes on synergy—the strategic blending of six potent elements working in concert to keep your body’s metabolism humming. This holistic perspective underpins the Ice Water Hack, offering well-rounded, long-lasting weight management results without demanding extreme diets or punishing workouts.

Beyond Weight Loss—Additional Health Benefits of the Ice Water Hack

While shedding pounds is often the primary goal, participants in Dr. Blaine’s extended studies have highlighted a wide range of unexpected benefits from using the Ice Water Hack beyond just fat loss. Many users of Aqua Sculpt report noticeable improvements in energy levels, sleep quality, metabolic markers, and overall well-being.

Enhanced Energy & Mood

By keeping the metabolism continuously active, the Ice Water Hack ensures a steady energy supply throughout the day, preventing the typical mid-afternoon slump and eliminating mental fog. Many users of Aqua Sculpt describe a consistent boost in stamina, improved focus, and a sense of clarity, making daily tasks feel more effortless.

Better Sleep Quality

Several participants in Dr. Blaine’s studies have reported deeper, more restorative sleep after incorporating the Ice Water Hack into their routine. This may be due to stabilized blood sugar levels and a balanced metabolic rhythm at night. Users of Aqua Sculpt have also noted reduced nighttime restlessness, waking up feeling refreshed and more energized for the day ahead.

Improved Blood Pressure & Glucose Markers

Those with metabolic challenges who follow the Ice Water Hack have observed significant improvements in blood pressure regulation and glucose stability. Studies indicate that Aqua Sculpt can help optimize insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of energy crashes and sugar cravings. These clinical improvements further highlight how metabolism influences long-term health outcomes.

Body Confidence & Emotional Well-Being

Beyond physical transformation, users following the Ice Water Hack and supplementing with Aqua Sculpt frequently experience increased self-confidence, lower social anxiety, and stronger interpersonal relationships. Shedding stubborn fat can lead to a heightened sense of self-worth, allowing individuals to feel more at ease in their own skin and enjoy a more active lifestyle.

Though individual results may vary, these far-reaching benefits reinforce the idea that metabolism, mental well-being, and overall health are closely connected. The Ice Water Hack, when combined with Aqua Sculpt, is not just a weight loss method but a sustainable lifestyle shift—offering long-term wellness beyond the scale.

Why Dr. Blaine Created the “Ice Water Hack”

The story behind Aqua Sculpt begins with Dr. Blaine, a New York City physician who walked away from the traditional hospital system to challenge “Big Pharma” practices that, in his view, prioritized profits over genuine health solutions. Determined to find a more natural and sustainable approach to weight loss, he developed the Ice Water Hack—a simple yet scientifically backed method designed to activate dormant metabolism and accelerate fat burning.

Key Inspiration Points:

Dr. Blaine noticed that many of his patients had tried everything—from intense workouts and strict diets to prescription medications—yet they still struggled with stubborn weight gain.

He uncovered multiple scientific studies showing that cold exposure (such as an ice bath) could temporarily boost metabolism, but the effect was too short-lived to result in lasting weight loss.

His breakthrough came when he identified the true culprit: a dormant metabolism that caused the body to stop burning calories efficiently soon after waking up—making weight management nearly impossible.

Determined to solve this problem, Dr. Blaine collaborated with top biochemists, nutritionists, and pharmacists to create a simple yet highly effective metabolic hack that anyone could use without drastic lifestyle changes. His research revealed that by combining the right botanicals with a glass of ice water each morning, people could effortlessly activate thermogenesis and sustain all-day fat-burning.

The result? After years of research, and fine-tuning, Aqua Sculpt was born. Designed to work synergistically with the Ice Water Hack, this revolutionary formula is now helping thousands achieve sustainable weight loss, increased energy, and long-term metabolic health—without the need for extreme dieting or exhausting workouts.

Ice Water Hack: Where to Buy the Aqua Sculpt Formula

To ensure authenticity and quality, the team behind the Ice Water Hack strongly recommends purchasing Aqua Sculpt—the proprietary thermogenic formula—directly from its official website. While some listings might surface on third-party marketplaces, those products could be counterfeit, voiding any official guarantee or customer support. By ordering through approved channels, you gain access to the genuine Aqua Sculpt blend, timely customer service, and any promotional discounts or value bundles.

A dedicated, U.S.-based support team is on standby to address questions about orders, refunds, or product use. Aqua Sculpt typically includes a 60-day satisfaction window, allowing you to test the formula and see how well it aligns with your weight-loss goals. Because specific terms or promotions may change, it is best to check the official website for the most accurate information on returns and policies.

Steps to Secure the Ice Water Hack Online

Visit the Official Ice Water Hack Website by Clicking Here – Begin by navigating to Aqua Sculpt’s main online page, where you can learn about special deals, read customer testimonials, and view research details. Select Your Preferred Package: Single Bottle: Typically $69 (plus shipping)

Three-Bottle Pack: $177 total (often includes free shipping and bonuses)

Six-Bottle Pack: $234 total (best value, free shipping, and maximum savings) Complete the Secure Checkout – Enter your payment details (credit card or other accepted methods) along with your shipping address. Transactions are encrypted, ensuring a safe checkout experience. Track Your Shipment – After placing your order, look for a confirmation email. A tracking number will be provided so you can monitor your delivery status.

By following these steps and ordering directly from the official Aqua Sculpt website, you secure the authentic Ice Water Hack formula while benefiting from any relevant discounts, package deals, and the ironclad 60-day money-back guarantee. This approach protects your investment and offers a trustworthy path to daily thermogenic support and effortless weight-loss progress.

How to Use the 7-Second Ice Water Hack Daily

Despite sounding almost too simple, Aqua Sculpt’s formula is built on one daily habit:

Fill a Glass with Ice Water: Ideally, first thing in the morning, before breakfast.

Add One Capsule of Aqua Sculpt: Ingest with water—this step should take about seven seconds.

Carry On with Your Day: No complicated diets or exhaustive workouts necessary. You’ll likely see more dramatic results if you keep a balanced lifestyle, but even those with minimal exercise routines report significant weight loss.



Consistency is key. Dr. Blaine likens it to “waking your body’s internal furnace.” The more reliably you practice this morning ritual, the faster you’ll see fat shedding from stubborn areas.

Real-Life Ice Water Hack Reviews

Countless men and women have shared personal experiences of how Aqua Sculpt helped them overcome weight plateaus and transform their bodies. Here are a few detailed stories:

Paula Smith (Albany, New York): Lost 54 lbs and 5 Dress Sizes

Paula struggled with post-pregnancy weight for years. Dieting, going to the gym, counting calories—it all left her exhausted with only minimal weight loss. After trying the Ice Water Hack developed by Dr. Blaine, she dropped 54 lbs in a matter of weeks.

“It sounds crazy, but with the secret I’m about to share, I froze the fat right off my body. No boring diets, no endless hours at the gym. Just one simple tweak each morning with a glass of ice water—and it works!”

Paula says she now feels comfortable in her own skin and has even cut six dress sizes total, all while enjoying her favorite foods like pasta and pizza. No guilt, no weight regain.

Michelle (New York City): Lost 85 lbs

Michelle was once the epitome of a glamorous city-dweller, but secretly struggled with obesity. After meeting Dr. Blaine, she incorporated the Ice Water Hack into her daily routine.

“I used to be overweight—bigger than many of my friends—yet here I am, loving life at a healthy weight. I can’t thank Dr. Blaine enough.”

Her remarkable transformation became the spark that lit social media on fire, inspiring countless others to give Aqua Sculpt a try.

Friends & Family in Pilot Study: Average 27.8 lbs in 30 Days

In a pilot study with over 1,000 participants (70% female, 30% male, ages 28 to 87), individuals were asked to do nothing besides take Aqua Sculpt with a glass of ice water each morning—no changes to diet or exercise. The average weight loss was 27.8 lbs in under one month.

“These results were beyond our expectations,” said Dr. Blaine. “We knew thermogenesis could deliver potent fat-burning, but seeing nearly 30 lbs lost across the board was surreal—even to us.”

Final Thoughts on the Ice Water Hack

Traditional weight-loss approaches often demand strict willpower, punishing workouts, or rigid dietary rules. The Ice Water Hack offers a fresh perspective: if you can turn your metabolism on and keep it on, your body naturally does most of the heavy lifting—24 hours a day.

Dr. Blaine emphasizes that once you awaken these metabolic pathways, you can reclaim a sense of control. Foods you once avoided, like pasta or desserts, can become part of a balanced routine. Best of all, you no longer need to obsess over every calorie. By introducing cold water and a specialized synergy of natural compounds, the body’s “inner furnace” stays lit.

For many, the biggest surprise is how effortless it becomes. As Paula Smith attests:

“I thought I’d be overweight forever. No matter how hard I tried, I was always the ‘bigger friend.’ Now, I don’t worry about weight at all. Aqua Sculpt and this Ice Water Hack changed my life in every way possible.”

Frequently Asked Questions About the Ice Water Hack

Does the Ice Water Hack require dieting or intense exercise?

No. The Ice Water Hack works by stimulating thermogenesis, helping your metabolism switch from “off” to “on.” While maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise can enhance results, many users report noticeable weight loss without making major lifestyle changes. The hack involves drinking cold water to activate calorie-burning mechanisms in the body, making it an easy and natural way to support weight management.

How quickly can I see results with Aqua Sculpt?

Individual results vary. Some notice minor changes within a week, such as reduced cravings or slight weight drops. Most observe dramatic results around the 2- to 4-week mark, with total transformations often appearing over 60 to 90 days. Incorporating Aqua Sculpt, a hydration-based metabolism booster, may further enhance these effects by optimizing water balance and promoting fat-burning at a cellular level.

Is Aqua Sculpt safe?

Aqua Sculpt is formulated with natural, clinically studied ingredients. It’s vegetarian, non-GMO, gluten-free, and free from harsh chemicals or stimulants. As always, individuals with health concerns should consult their healthcare professional before starting any supplement.

Will I gain the weight back if I stop using Aqua Sculpt?

Dr. Blaine explains that Aqua Sculpt helps “train” your metabolism to stay active throughout the day. Many find they can maintain their new weight even after discontinuing the product, so long as they stick to basic healthy habits.

Is there a refund policy for the Ice Water Hack (Aqua Sculpt)?

Yes. Every order is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can try Aqua Sculpt risk-free. If you’re unsatisfied, simply contact the official support team for a full refund.

Ice Water Hack Closing Statement

In a world saturated with weight-loss gimmicks, “eat less, move more” cliches, and fleeting fads, the Ice Water Hack stands out for its simplicity and scientific backing. By blending the natural metabolic jolt of cold water with carefully selected botanicals, Aqua Sculpt addresses a fundamental yet often overlooked principle: keep the body’s engine (metabolism) running all day.

For tens of thousands of users, this has meant the difference between chronic dieting and finally achieving a healthy, stable weight. As Dr. Blaine puts it, “No amount of treadmill time can match the power of a fully activated metabolism.” And with Aqua Sculpt, activating it may be as easy as pouring a glass of ice water each morning.

Disclaimer

The information presented in this content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice. The statements regarding Aqua Sculpt and the Ice Water Hack have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Individual weight-loss results may vary depending on factors such as diet, metabolism, lifestyle, and consistency of use. While Aqua Sculpt contains scientifically studied ingredients—including chlorogenic acid, L-carnitine, EGCG, chromium, and amino acids—the exact formula has not been subjected to independent clinical trials verifying its specific effects.

Before incorporating Aqua Sculpt or following the Ice Water Hack, individuals are strongly encouraged to consult a healthcare professional, especially if they are pregnant, nursing, have a pre-existing medical condition, or are taking prescription medications. Certain ingredients may interact with medications or underlying health conditions, making professional guidance essential for safe and effective use.

While the Ice Water Hack is based on existing research related to cold-induced thermogenesis and metabolic activation, it should be considered part of a holistic weight management strategy that includes a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and healthy lifestyle choices. Relying solely on Aqua Sculpt or the Ice Water Hack without other supportive habits may not produce optimal results.

The manufacturer adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to ensure product quality and ingredient integrity; however, dietary supplements should not be used as a substitute for medical treatments or professional healthcare advice. Consumers should carefully review the ingredient list and discontinue use immediately if they experience any adverse reactions.

This content does not constitute an endorsement from medical institutions or research universities. Any references to scientific studies serve only to illustrate the potential benefits of individual ingredients rather than provide direct validation of Aqua Sculpt as a whole.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/254c15c8-10da-45b5-9da5-ba95f01ac8ec