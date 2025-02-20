Why Travel Insurance Isn't Just for Expensive Vacations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many travelers associate travel insurance with bucket-list vacations or luxury cruises, it’s essential for protecting all types of trips—from adventurous getaways to study abroad experiences.

Squaremouth, the nation’s top travel insurance marketplace, highlights four types of travelers who can benefit from travel insurance.

Coverage for the Adventurers

This year, many travelers are opting for adventure travel over traditional R&R. Adventure travel insurance policies offer specialized coverage with built-in protection for high-risk activities that are generally excluded by standard policies, such as scuba diving, surfing, motorcycle riding, and ziplining. Even hiking with ropes or a guide may be excluded under some standard policies, making these tailored plans essential for adventurous travelers.

Protection for Backpackers

Backpacking can be a fun and cost-effective way to visit multiple destinations abroad, however, it can put a traveler’s essential luggage at a higher risk of being lost or damaged. Most travel insurance policies can refund some of the cost of luggage or personal items that are lost, damaged, or stolen during a trip.

Coverage for Students Abroad