Aphaia Pharma to Participate in Panel Discussion at SXSW 2025

ZUG, Switzerland and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aphaia Pharma, a clinical-stage company harnessing precision-targeted drug formulations to restore endogenous endocrine balance for the treatment of obesity and associated metabolic diseases, today announced that Steffen-Sebastian Bolz, MD, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Aphaia Pharma, will participate in a panel discussion at SXSW, taking place March 7-15, 2025, in Austin, Texas.

Details on the panel are as follows:

Panel: Weighing in on Weight Loss Medicine

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CDT

Location: JW Marriot Austin, Salon AB

Learn more about the panel here.

About Aphaia Pharma

Aphaia Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing proprietary precision-targeted drug formulations to restore endogenous hormone release from nutrient-sensing cells in the gastrointestinal tract to treat and prevent metabolic disorders such as obesity and associated diseases. Aphaia’s lead oral candidate, an oral glucose formulation, has been shown to safely restore endogenous hormone release in individuals with obesity. A recently completed Phase 2 trial provided proof-of-concept for its clinical efficacy, demonstrating that the formulation improves glucose tolerance in individuals with prediabetes. The lead candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for chronic weight management in individuals with obesity. The versatile design of Aphaia’s technology platform provides an opportunity for the development of treatments for multiple disease patterns.

Aphaia Investor Contact

Günter Jucho

Chief Financial Officer

jucho@aphaiapharma.com

Media Contact

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

AphaiaPharma@lifescicomms.com