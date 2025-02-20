Verizon Innovative Learning reaches 8.5 million students, adds 34 schools for 2025-2026 school year

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Innovative Learning, an award-winning education initiative, has reached over 8.5 million students, bringing Verizon closer to its goal of empowering 10 million by 2030.

Through partnerships with leading academic institutions and educational providers, Verizon Innovative Learning empowers teachers and students with new ways of learning through technology-integrated curriculum, emerging technologies, and extensive support for educators.

Only half (55%) of students1 preparing to enter the workforce say they have the skills necessary to be successful in today’s digital economy, making the mission of Verizon Innovative Learning - addressing barriers to digital inclusion - as imperative as it was 12 years ago when the initiative was launched.

“For more than a decade, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed to breaking down barriers and equipping students with the skills and technology they need to thrive in today’s digital economy, said Donna Epps, Verizon’s Chief Responsible Business Officer. “By expanding our reach, we are continuing to fuel the greatness of the next generation and ensure students and teachers feel confident using technology to power their lives.”

Bringing next-gen tech to 34 new schools nationwide this upcoming school year

This year, the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program, in partnership with Digital Promise, welcomes 34 new Title I schools from nine districts to its 12th cohort for the 2025-2026 school year. Participating schools receive devices, including tablets and laptops, as well as up to a four-year Verizon data plan for every student and teacher. Schools also receive a subsidy for a full-time technology coach to support teachers in effectively integrating technology into learning.

With the support of Verizon Innovative Learning, 80% of teachers reported feeling more confident leveraging technology in teaching2, and 80% of teachers said the program enhanced student engagement3.

The new schools include expanded partnerships with Chicago Public Schools (IL), Compton Unified School District (CA), Kansas City Public Schools (MO) and Orange Public Schools (NJ). The Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program also welcomes new districts Allentown School District (PA), Bastrop Independent School District (TX), Dove Schools (OK), LISA Academy Public Charter Schools (AR) and Vineland Public Schools (NJ).

Innovative Lessons for Every Classroom

Any educator nationwide, regardless of whether they are part of a Verizon Innovative Learning School, can access Verizon Innovative Learning HQ , a freely available portal providing over 500 STEM-infused K-12 lessons and professional development resources to bring new and innovative ways of learning into the classroom. Verizon Innovative Learning HQ offers standards-aligned lessons across subjects ranging from supplemental turnkey lessons to yearlong courses and immersive learning experiences with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Additionally, gaming content and a free Esports league are available for middle and high schools. The portal combines over a decade of Verizon Innovative Learning experience, with resources created in partnership with Discovery Education, McGraw Hill, Arizona State University’s J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute, Digital Promise, and others at the forefront of innovation in education.

Verizon Innovative Learning has committed over $1 billion in market value to support digital equity and inclusion within education across the country. Collectively, the programs have reached over 8.5 million students. These efforts are part of the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, helping people build confidence to change their lives for the better through the power of technology and shared knowledge.

