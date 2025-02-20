UAV Corp Unveils AIG’s Arrival and Cutting-Edge 3D Printing Technology, Paving the Way for Full-Scale T-Wing UAS Production and the Future of Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) is advancing its aerospace manufacturing capabilities with the arrival of Atlantic Industrial Group Inc. (AIG) at its Florida facility next week. AIG plans installation of production line capable 3D printing technology at the location. The Florida facility will encompass design, computational flow testing capabilities, 3D printing, vacuum panel formation, training facility, ground based control center and other capabilities. These developments mark a significant step toward full-scale production of the T-Wing UAS, UAV Corp’s next-generation unmanned aerial system.

AIG will lead pre-production efforts for the T-Wing UAS, an advanced platform combining vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) with winged flight for multi-mission versatility. Using 3D printing, mold, or hybrid frame techniques, fabrication and assembly will take place on-site, with a target completion date of May 1 for airframe model.

UAV Corp and AIG have already achieved a major milestone with the T-Wing flight simulator integration, and engineers are finalizing the flight control system. The company is working to schedule capability verification flights in flight simulators and physically at the local airfield, with engineering teams, test pilots designated to participate.

T-Wing UAS: Advanced Technology for Real-World Applications

Built with a high-aspect-ratio wing and AI-powered flight controls, the T-Wing UAS offers exceptional endurance and precision. Key applications include:

Agricultural monitoring and crop analysis

Environmental research and disaster assessment

Aerial mapping and infrastructure inspections

Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) commercial deliveries

A Commitment to Innovation and Growth

“These milestones underscore UAV Corp’s commitment to advancing unmanned aerial systems with precision and efficiency,” said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp. “AIG’s expertise and our new manufacturing capabilities position us for industry leadership.”

About UAV Corp/Skyborne Technology, Inc.

UAV Corp is a premier developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, specializing in highly maneuverable, lighter-than-air systems and advanced aerial platforms. With a focus on innovation and precision engineering, UAV Corp delivers reliable and transformative solutions for both commercial and government applications. For more information, visit www.uavcorp.net.

Michael Lawson, CEO

mlawson@skybornetechnology.com

About Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG)

Atlantic Industrial Group is a leader in manufacturing and defense solutions, specializing in the acquisition and development of advanced airframe and subsurface vehicle designs. AIG’s technologies emphasize efficiency, scalability, and groundbreaking innovation across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.atlanticindustrialgroup.com.

Maceo Remy, CRO

mremy@atlanticindustrialgroup.com

For more information about UAV Corp., visit www.uavcorp.net or contact:

115 County Road 381

Wewahitchka, Florida 32465

mlawson@skybornetechnology.com

(877) 425-1066

