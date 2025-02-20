Long-Term Shareholders of Western Digital, Shift4 Payments, Fidelity National Information, and DICK's Sporting Goods Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Submit Their Information Below

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is conducting an investigation into possible violations of securities laws by specific officers at Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), and DICK's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS). Shareholders are encouraged to review additional information by following the links below:

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Western Digital Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

Western Digital, a data storage manufacturer, has recently received public scrutiny relating to its SanDisk Extreme SSDs. A recent prospective class action was filed citing breach of contract, fraudulent and unfair business practices, and many other claims. Previously Western Digital faced another class action lawsuit in which the complaint alleged that the company brazenly tried to sneak SMR drives into its “WD Red” lineup marketed for network-attached storage devices.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Shift4 Payments against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Shift4 had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, Shift4 failed to properly account for customer acquisition costs, thereby artificially inflating its net cash provided by operating activities; (iii) accordingly, Shift4 would likely be forced to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) Shift4 employed accounting maneuvers in connection with, among other things, its mass strategic buyout program and sponsor bank merchant settlement account, that were designed to present an inaccurate picture of, inter alia, the Company's performance, its underlying business quality, and its earnings power; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Shift4's reputation and business; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS).

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Fidelity National Information Services. According to the complaint, on July 31, 2019, Fidelity National announced it had closed the acquisition of payments company Worldpay, Inc. (“Worldpay”) for $43 billion, consisting of $35 billion in cash and the assumption of $8 billion in debt. During the class period, defendants assured investors it had “successfully completed the Worldpay integration” and touted the benefits of the Worldpay integration for the Company.

DICK's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of DICK's Sporting Goods against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against DICK's Sporting Goods seeking damages, but only for those who acquired stock between May 25, 2022 and August 21, 2023 (the “Class Period”). If you purchased shares before the Class Period, you will not be able to participate in any recovery obtained in the class action, but you may be able to participate in a separate action seeking to hold the officers and directors who engaged in the alleged wrongdoing responsible for any damage to the company.

