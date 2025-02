Orbit International’s Electronics Group Reports Contract Award in Excess of $1,925,000

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Electronics Group (“OEG”) received a follow-on contract award in excess of $1,925,000 from a large defense contractor. The order is for a product used on a military program for the U.S. Navy. Deliveries for this award will commence in the first quarter of 2026 and continue through the third quarter of 2026.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report this large follow-on contract award for our Orbit Instrument Division, which is in excess of $1,925,000. We are also pleased to note that our customer has expressed confidence that the program under which the contract was awarded will continue for many years to come. This award was expected during the third quarter of 2024, but was delayed at the U.S. Government level. The timing of receipt of military awards is always an uncertainty.”

Binder added, “In addition to the large order for our OEG legacy business, our Orbit Power Group (“OPG”) is coming off a firm booking year in 2024, principally due to record bookings for power supplies utilizing our VPX technology. We are confident in 2025 that we will continue to both receive follow-on business for our VPX power supplies and deliver new designs that will expand our reach in the marketplace for this technology.”

